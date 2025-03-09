Daily Maverick
Rolling in the deep: Trump, Vance and Musk — Bully boys now in the flesh

Donald Trump and sidekicks JD Vance and Elon Musk embody the internet’s vile and anonymous trolling culture, bringing the comment section’s racist, sexist, fascist insanity to real life. 
Marianne Thamm
By Marianne Thamm
9 Mar 2025
When reason, logic and dialogue fail, reach for the chainsaw or the machine gun or insults. Metaphorically speaking, of course.

Jacob Zuma’s talisman was his uMshini Wami, Julius Malema likes to fire a gun (allegedly a toy) at rallies, and Elon Musk’s symbolic weapon of choice is a chainsaw.

Not that long ago, as traditional newspapers began slowly seeping online, readers were offered the exhilarating possibility of immediate interaction and dialogue with journalists and others about issues of the day.

BI (before the internet) readers had to write a letter to the editor and, if your thoughts were deemed interesting enough, it would be published – usually in a highly edited form, space being limited.

In other words, it was mostly a media monologue and you really needed to be motivated and highly invested to pick up a pen and paper, write a letter, place it in an envelope, buy and then lick a stamp and place it all in a postbox near you with the vague hope it would be published.

Like a loony on a street corner

The anonymity that online platforming offers has unlocked in many (later to become known as trolls) an atavistic desire to rampage through polite society like a twisted battalion of the wounded and the slighted, slashing and burning along the superhighway.

It was colleague Rebecca Davis who remarked back then that the comments section served as the real-life equivalent of a total stranger with a bag on his head (the overwhelming majority of online bullies are men) hurling insults and waving a knife on a street corner or parking lot. Threats, mostly aimed at women in the media, included the use of a carving knife to serve our breasts for lunch, rape, torture and other violent, misogynist fantasies.

Over time, it became abundantly clear that social media algorithms have a favourite addiction: negativity and aggression. Like a whale that needs 16 metric tonnes of krill a day, trolls die without discord, chaos and conflict.

Removing anonymous postings sent the cowards scuttling back into the shadows where they migrated to the dark web to rant, rave, plot, plan and scheme the downfall of the world as we know it.

Jumping realms

The unprecedented display of bullying that recently unfolded at the White House during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit to US President Donald Trump and his vice-president, JD Vance, was a global first.

Yet it was the perfect example of what online bullying behaviour transported to real life looks like. Trump, saviour of the white world, manifested all that is repulsive about that culture and the Big Tech bros, such as Musk, who exclusively control it.

With the young leader of a country deeply traumatised by war, Trump and Vance acted as proxies for the bully they admire from afar, Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is at war with Ukraine.

Vance, with his Johnny Depp-lite eye make-up, and Trump, with his red tie trailing genetically modified McDonald’s sesame seeds from the White House carpet – these butcher boys set a trap and, with palpable glee and live-streamed to the world, set upon Zelensky like reactive dogs sniffing blood.

Putin’s brand of bullying is more sophisticated, understated and “European”, should we say. He leads his kleptocratic oligarchy with dreams of empire, an inscrutable assassin grinning like the Cheshire cat in Alice in Wonderland.

Trump, with his penchant for gold-plated toilets and pussy grabbing, has always treated others like uncouth, bone-wielding neanderthals. Ask those who have been tossed under the bus and taken the fall for the ultimate con man of the US.

Ask those who have done business with the hamburger CEO on the “eighth wonder of the world”, the Atlantic City Trump, Taj Mahal casino, Trump Shuttle, Trump Steaks, Trump University, Trump Bibles, Trump sneakers and Trump crypto.

Manners maketh the human

We teach children to say thank you and please in the real world when they are little because, although they may not yet know how to feel gratitude, it is an early socialisation in the creation of a society that seeks kindness and connection.

Face-to-face interaction requires us to make a connection with a multidimensional individual. Body language, facial expressions, gait, eye contact and hand movements all contribute to communication.

On the internet and social media, you can let rip from the safety of your keyboard or avatar and find a like-minded community with virtual pitchforks, which will pump up and acknowledge your rage and hatred.

The only way to stop the online bullies in real life is face to face with dignity and courage. That is the example we need right now. DM

Comments

Richard Bryant Mar 9, 2025, 02:15 PM

Well said! Thank you. You write using your name and a photograph. There is only one world for the anonymous trolls. Cowards.

Ian Wallace Wallace Mar 9, 2025, 07:49 PM

This article was better written than many of the latest articles that DM has been putting out into the world.

Paul T Mar 9, 2025, 08:24 PM

Brave of you to enable comments on this piece. You seem to have flummoxed the Trump trolls and acolytes, who must believe this to be a trap ?

Richard Kennard Mar 10, 2025, 08:33 AM

Well there's a certain Fakeknowledgeispower RSA who frequents our pages. Respondez s'il vous plait? Anonymity implies something to hide.

Knowledgeispower RSA Mar 10, 2025, 09:54 AM

None of you are worth arguing with as there are none so blind as those who will not see, to quote the old, true adage. You might have noticed that if I don't comment, there might be 3 or 4 comments. If I do, the comments section explodes with trolls' insults. Don't bother to comment, won't read.

Mark Jackson Mar 10, 2025, 11:32 AM

If someone comments that the sky is blue, everyone will shrug. If someone comments that the sky is red, because the woke left are trying to ruin the world with their anti-white rhetoric, and that the angry idiot in charge who panders to that racism is a supreme deity, there will be a few replies.

Mark Jackson Mar 10, 2025, 11:40 AM

How exactly has DM removed anonymous postings as you imply in your article above please Marianne?

Mark Jackson Mar 11, 2025, 12:17 PM

All that's changed here wrt comments and anonymity, is that we have to pay to comment now. Anonymous commentators are still allowed to troll (who knows which gender this one above is).

Richard Kennard Mar 10, 2025, 02:40 PM

Congratulations, right there with Trump, proving that sprouting gibberish will keep one on top of the news. Am I blind to believe the 2020 election was not stolen, that Jan 6th was not an insurrection, and that the US did not spend $350billion on the Ukraine?

D'Esprit Dan Mar 10, 2025, 11:12 AM

What have you done, oh Richard, what have you done? Although Kip is more Quixote than Trump, when it comes to Don's.

Mar 10, 2025, 09:42 PM

When I became a public figure in 2009, I decided that it was time to stop hiding behind a pseudonym. Yet many others continue to do so. For shame!

superjase Mar 11, 2025, 12:27 PM

alas, it is usually not wise to put things on the internet using one's real name :(

Mark Jackson Mar 11, 2025, 12:23 PM

Cancelling my DM membership &amp; payments. Ironically, my comment on an article about anonymous online trolls, asking why DM allows anonymous trolls, with a hint of misandry, is rejected, and because my communications about blatant misandry in another article about Antarctic mining was simply ignored.

Mark Jackson Mar 11, 2025, 12:29 PM

Can you back up your claim of the overwhelming majority of online trolls being male please, with facts? This is the second article in as many weeks with a clear prejudice against men. As an insider I am promised a reply within 48 hours, yet my questions on these matters are simply ignored.

Richard Kennard Mar 11, 2025, 03:01 PM

Male or female? Can't really see the issue here....a troll is a troll is a human? My greater concern would be AI generated androids. Judging by the venom coming from our resident troll who you have addressed above I am inclined to say is probably male

superjase Mar 11, 2025, 12:41 PM

this is remarkably like the behaviour of drivers on the road. it's amazing what a small amount of anonymity can do to bring out what's really inside of people...

T'Plana Hath Mar 12, 2025, 04:30 PM

Check out the 'Ring of Gyges' (Plato's Republic) - Stop me if you've heard this, but a simple dude finds a magic gold ring underground that turns him invisible ... and suddenly he can get away with all kinds of mischief, which he does, BUT ... there's no Liv Tyler.

Rob Alexander Mar 16, 2025, 11:58 AM

This is a great article. "....penchant for gold-plated toilets and pussy grabbing...." Priceless.