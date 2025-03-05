Much has been written about our youth unemployment crisis, and the lobby for leveraging public funds to provide a bridge into the economy is broadening.

Having worked with young people through various programmes over the past 10 years, I add my voice to the call for increased investment in pathways for those who are not in employment, education or training (NEET).

What not a lot of people have commented on is the importance of rebuilding civil society and cultivating the leadership potential of our next generation. The value of youth service, one of the pathways being funded by the Presidential Youth Employment Initiative, is hugely underestimated.

This year, YearBeyond, one of the National Youth Service (NYS) programmes, received more than 43,000 applications for just 3,000 youth service opportunities.

Asked why they are applying, most young people say it is to make a difference in their community. This aligns with broader NYS data which indicates that 79% of participants each year join the programme to contribute positively to their communities.

Participants also note that through service they feel seen and heard as adults in the community and as members of their families. This boosts their mental health and confidence. Other programmes under the Presidential Youth Employment Initiative have collected similar data on the importance of work in the lives of people and its role in restoring dignity and confidence.

Internationally, youth service has demonstrated similar benefits. In India, the National Service Scheme engages millions of young people in community service, improving their leadership and job-readiness skills.

Closer to home, the African Union Youth Volunteer Corps promotes volunteering to deepen the status of young people in Africa. Similarly, in the US, AmeriCorps engages hundreds of thousands of participants annually in service programmes, with studies showing that alumni feel their service experience expanded their career paths.

In the European Union, the Solidarity Corps has provided young people with volunteer and work experiences that enhance employability and social cohesion.

We know that the chances of young people being productive decrease with each year they are NEET. As such, prioritising investment into those under 25, facing the highest rates of unemployment and at the same time close to labour markets, is a low-hanging fruit and prevents them from becoming long-term NEETs.

Therefore, I would argue that the priority focus should be on 18- to 25-year-olds, supporting them before they lose all hope. Given that more than two-thirds of these young people come from households with no working adults in them, it is important for them to work full-time, build work fitness, gain experience, understand the world of work and develop their skills.

Young people can serve in many different roles, such as education champions, reading champions, ICT champions, environmental champions, food security advocates and wellbeing champions.

Rooted in community, this service is strengthening the social fabric of communities. It is also unlocking the civic agency of our young people, increasing their ongoing engagement and volunteer spirit – making them 45% more likely to be active, engaged citizens (YearBeyond, The Power of 10 Impact Study, 2025).

Globally, youth civic engagement has been linked to higher employment outcomes and social mobility. A study by the International Labour Organization found that structured volunteer programmes improve soft skills, adaptability and networking – key factors in securing long-term employment. Recent data from Stats SA indicated that young people with work experience are four times more likely to secure employment.

The Public Employment basket provides a continuum of support. For those closest to the labour market, programmes such as Youth Service can perform an active labour market role, with a focus on work readiness and economic connections. This will provide a pathway for up to 70% of participants.

However, for those further away, for those without a matric or in stagnant economic areas, additional support is needed to prevent them from returning to being NEET. In these cases, programmes such as the Social Employment Fund can offer further support and scaffolding while they continue to explore their options.

Let’s turn the tide and enable our young people to unlock their energy and agency. Let’s join the service movement and recognise youth service as a vital component of economic recovery, social cohesion and leadership development. We call on young people to serve. We call on businesses and NGOs to create service opportunities. We call on all spheres of government to grow their investment in youth service. DM