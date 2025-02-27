As the world grapples with the fallout from the US government’s suspension of federal funding for various activities, conservation organisations are being compelled to seek alternative financial support for projects that safeguard nature while benefiting people.

Much of the global focus has been on the repercussions for health-related initiatives, such as malaria and HIV programmes. However, less attention has been given to the profound impact on other critical sectors, including the biodiversity and conservation sector.

The US’s federal funding cut poses a significant risk to conservation efforts across Africa, particularly for organisations reliant on grants from USAID and other federal sources.

It also means that without urgent alternative funding, Africa’s biodiversity could face greater threats from poaching, habitat loss and climate change, disrupting critical initiatives in species protection, habitat restoration, community safeguarding and policy advocacy.

In terms of the conservation projects or species that could be most affected by these cuts, these include projects focused on endangered species such as vultures, pangolins, rhinos and wild dogs, particularly where funding supports anti-poaching operations, wildlife monitoring and habitat conservation. Additionally, conservation advocacy work, including policy reform and wildlife law enforcement, could face setbacks due to resource constraints.

A significant portion of conservation funding in South Africa comes from international donors, including the US, the EU, private foundations and multilateral institutions.

While local investment remains critical, international grants often support large-scale biodiversity conservation, law enforcement and community-based conservation initiatives.

An expectation is that this funding cut could lead to job losses or setbacks in protecting endangered species if alternative funding is not quickly secured. Those affected by job losses would be rangers, conservation scientists and community workers, and their families. A loss of funding would also slow down critical research, disrupt conservation action plans, increase human-wildlife conflict and weaken anti-poaching efforts, making endangered species even more vulnerable.

The Endangered Wildlife Trust (EWT), a leading conservation NGO based in South Africa, has been at the forefront of biodiversity protection, wildlife conservation and environmental sustainability across Africa since its founding in 1973. Like many organisations, the EWT has felt the direct effects of the funding freeze, leading to certain projects being put on hold.

Specifically, our species conservation initiative around vulture protection, our K9 Detection Unit’s anti-poaching activities and our Wildlife and Law Unit’s advocacy work have been directly affected.

On learning of the funding suspension, we acted swiftly to mitigate the impact. We have reassessed plans, realigned funding strategies and sought to ensure the continuity of vital conservation work beyond the minimum three-month funding hold. This has involved difficult conversations with our subcontractors and strategic partners to find alternatives to address the funding gap.

Recognising the uncertainty surrounding future US federal funding, we are proactively diversifying our financial base, securing support from private donors, corporate partnerships and other global institutional funders.

The EWT is also actively diversifying its funding streams, strengthening private-sector partnerships and developing innovative finance solutions, such as biodiversity credits, wildlife bonds, carbon markets and water funds. We are also exploring new partnerships within Africa to build long-term conservation resilience for our partners.

Conservation is not just about saving animals, it is about benefiting humans through securing clean air, water provision, food security, cultural heritage and ensuring climate stability for future generations.

A healthy environment underpins economic growth, public health and social wellbeing. Ignoring conservation today will result in greater economic and ecological crises in the future.

This funding challenge presents an opportunity for Africa to mobilise local investment, strengthen regional conservation networks and develop homegrown sustainable finance solutions. By taking ownership, African nations can create more resilient, locally driven conservation models that are less dependent on external funding.

The implications of these funding cuts extend far beyond payroll concerns – they affect our ability to maintain critical conservation initiatives and uphold commitments to the communities who rely on these projects. The risks to threatened species, ecosystems and livelihoods are real.

However, the EWT sees this as an opportunity to reshape conservation financing by embracing innovative funding models and forging stronger, more diversified financial partnerships.

Now more than ever conservation requires bold action, inventive funding solutions and strengthened global collaboration. The future of wildlife, people and our planet depends on our collective ability to adapt and secure lasting financial sustainability for conservation. DM