Lessons from Donald Trump’s South African doppelgänger, Paul Kruger

I am a longtime student of South African politics and history, and have visited on a regular basis since 1991. In 2019, I began research for a book about the country’s first 25 years under post-apartheid democracy, with a focus on Kruger’s namesake town – Krugersdorp – and the modern municipality in which it sits, Mogale City.

I came to learn about Kruger and his important role in South African history, and some of those findings are particularly relevant at this moment in American history, and in the context of strained South African-American relations.

Strong similarities between the two men remind us that while populists may claim to espouse radically new world views, usually they are just playing the same old song. Kruger’s story also provides fair warning of what might be in store for my country should we continue on this path, with potentially disastrous consequences.

Both men invoked anti-elite, anti-intellectual, anti-globalist agendas. In the late 1830s, while Kruger was still a child, he and his family left the British-governed Cape Province as participants in the Great Trek. Kruger’s rejection of books — except for the Bible — was more than just “folksy appeal”; it was a political stance, reinforcing distrust of educated leaders, who were disproportionately from the “other” white group. Trump, though formally educated, has weaponised a similar disdain for expertise, targeting scientists, academics and the media.

Both Kruger and Trump sought to appeal to their base by restricting immigration. Kruger sought to keep out the thousands of uitlanders from Britain, Australia, Ireland, America and other corners of the world, hoping for a share of newly discovered gold deposits.

Trump, of course, is not just making it harder for people to come into the United States, but is forcibly removing many, and he is trying to change a key constitutional path to citizenship.

Like Trump is doing today, Kruger pressed on cultural issues even during an economic boomtime. He avenged what he saw as the original indignities of his childhood, and mandated that official business in the Republic be conducted in Afrikaans.

He expressed concerns about the trustworthiness of uitlanders and said that they were like illegal squatters making unreasonable demands, describing them as “thieves and murderers.” In 2025, President Trump uses almost identical language.

Foundation for apartheid

We are only a few weeks into the second Trump presidency, but it’s worth recalling what else happened under his South African doppelgänger: Kruger advanced ideas of racial supremacy to keep the cost of labour low, introducing pass laws, limiting the influx of Africans from rural areas and increasing the power of employers over their workers.

His policies and philosophies laid the foundation for apartheid, and although he died long before its full implementation, his vision of racial hierarchy endured.

Almost a century after Kruger’s death, the apartheid system was felled and the ushering in of Nelson Mandela as president in 1994 was a triumph of justice.

And yet, many white South Africans remain angered by what they view as a long history of attacks on their sovereignty and supremacy. They point to every failing of the current government and society as evidence of a wayward departure from Kruger’s vision.

Listening to South African-born adviser Elon Musk and a minority of extremist South Africans, President Trump has repeatedly heard a distortedly nostalgic view of South African history, one that depicts modern-day white South Africans as victims, ignoring their extraordinary privilege. In turn, this prompted Trump to offer asylum to one of the wealthiest and most secure groups on the African continent, and to put a chill on bilateral relations.

For Americans who are told and perhaps persuaded by these voices that there was a “better” South Africa before, they could use a briefing on the forced removals, the pass laws, and the laws against marriage and sexual relations across the colour line that were central to apartheid.

What was it like to be boycotted by the rest of the world? Not being allowed to participate in international sporting events, including the Olympics?

For decades, South Africa faced internal and external resistance movements, and was eventually brought to economic stagnation. These are not the outcomes America should be striving for, but they could follow from the path we are currently on as our president follows in Kruger’s footsteps.

I hope you will help to spread the word that just as “Making America Great Again,” is a false promise, so too is the notion of “Making South Africa Great Again.”

Despite our warts and real everyday problems, if we look at the bigger picture of the past 100 years, both of our countries are on better paths relative to our pasts.

I am hopeful that we can continue the march towards multiracial democracy as partners and allies. Shedding light on our common histories and the lessons we might learn from one another is an important step in that direction. DM