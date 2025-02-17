When did diversity, equity and inclusion become hateful and divisive words? It is quite mind boggling, and it seems we need to go back to the drawing board as South Africans to remind ourselves how the words came to be tied so intricately to who we are and, more importantly, the way in which we can redress the past injustices perpetrated by a cruel and inhumane system.

These words contained in our Constitution were hard fought for and are etched in the blood of those who dared not waver in the face of great injustice. So, people who side with someone like Donald Trump and Elon Musk must know that they are, in fact, spitting in the face of the noble and constructive ideals that make our country and our people who we are.

This is why it is worth cautioning against spreading untruths and stamping your foot when your unearned privilege and comfort are shaken because, as organisations like AfriForum and Solidariteit have since found out, the unintended results could be quite unpleasant – for everyone.

I find President Cyril Ramaphosa having to hurriedly assemble a crack team to head to the US rather insulting. Why must we explain our policy position and our belief in building a constitutional democracy premised on justice and collective thriving? To me, it is further evidence of the abusive relationship between South Africa and America.

These ideals are meant to be progressive and transformative, particularly in a country such as ours that is so deeply wounded and in critical need of a new and inclusive narrative determined by us, and not by a foreign president who rails against the purports of a progressive society.

The preamble to the Promotion of Equality and Prevention of Unfair Discrimination Act states: “Section 9 of the Constitution provides for the enactment of national legislation to prevent or prohibit unfair discrimination and promote the achievement of equality. This implies the advancement, by special legal and other measures, of historically disadvantaged individuals, communities and social groups who were dispossessed of their land and resources, deprived of their human dignity and who continue to endure the consequences;

“This act endeavours to facilitate the transition to a democratic society, united in its diversity, marked by human relations that are caring and compassionate, and guided by the principles of equality, fairness, equity, social progress, justice, human dignity and freedom.”

The prescripts of this act are also in alignment with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), which works to “eradicate poverty, reduce inequalities and exclusion, and build resilience so countries can sustain progress”.

I would be curious to hear a serious argument from those who find themselves at odds with the UNDP and what the all-­important act seeks to do. And, having done so, I would be even more interested to hear a proposed alternative other than leaving things as they were pre-democracy.

This is why support for Trump essentially means the betrayal of our Constitution and our people. DM

