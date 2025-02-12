It has been shocking to witness over the past few weeks the distortions and lies about the situation of white people in democratic South Africa. Across social media people have posted rhetoric that white South Africans — and Afrikaners in particular — are a persecuted minority.

All the economic and social statistics belie this — as a small example the unemployment rate of black South Africans is about 37%, while for white people it is 8%. But the narrative of persecution has taken root in certain communities, and now in the White House.

One of the great propaganda tools of apartheid was the creation of the “swart gevaar” — black danger. In the 1948 election campaign the National Party ran on an explicitly discriminatory campaign. Their offensive slogan: “Die k****r op sy plek” (“The k****r in his place”). They also campaigned on “Die Koelies uit die land” arguing there was no place for Indians in South Africa. As the backlash to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) efforts grows, it feels very much like a reaction against minority groups not “staying in their place”.

Anti-migrant narratives specifically mobilise the idea of white culture being erased by the “dangerous” or backward cultures of marginalised groups. We have seen in South Africa the insidious results of mobilising narratives of fear of certain groups.

It is interesting that South Africa, and Afrikaners in particular, have been identified as part of the Donald Trump White House’s campaign against DEI. The Trump regime has to mobilise a narrative of white victimhood in order to justify hatred and political action against DEI. In some quarters this “threat” is referred to as the “Great Replacement Theory” — that white “civilisation” must protect itself from the potential of other racial groups overtaking their majority in Western countries.

Massive challenge

South Africa is a massive challenge to this theory. Here we have a living example of what it looks like to transition from white supremacist minority rule to black majority democratic rule.

The fact is that there has been no large-scale retributive action taken against white South Africans; that white South Africans’ economic and educational outcomes continue to outpace all other races; that there has been no significant wealth transfer away from white people; and the continued existence of white communities and interest groups is secure — with no repression by the state.

All of these contradict the idea that losing political power will automatically result in the persecution and oppression of white people.

Our story of reconciliation, of our continued efforts to embrace our diversity, of our Constitution protecting the rights of all people, make a mockery of the conspiracy theories. We have shown that diversity is not a real threat to white people or their cultures.

The attacks from the US are designed to divide us, and to mobilise white grievances and fears. It is inherently scary to lose political power. I understand the nervousness of white communities. But at the same time, we have to live in reality: white people in South Africa are doing just fine under a black majority democratic government.

We obviously have a long way to go as a country. We have to stand up to corruption, improve educational and health outcomes, ensure our basic infrastructure is functioning, and find a way to employ the 60% of unemployed youth.

Socioeconomic challenges

But with all of our socioeconomic challenges, we must share our story with the world: it is possible to overcome a crime against humanity. It is possible to transform a country.

One of the weaknesses of our post-apartheid period has been the absence of a sense of justice. We lack effective processes to hold accountable white perpetrators of apartheid crimes. We are still navigating what it means to justly distribute land and wealth. We are still in the process of figuring out how we can remain united with all the wounds, injustice, and inequality that we embody.

The South Africa I live in is complex and messy. We carry deep wounds, and face major challenges. But one thing I know about most South Africans: we want our country to work.

And it is this South Africa that shines as a beacon to the world, contradicting the narratives of white supremacist movements around the globe. DM