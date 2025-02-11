Daily Maverick
Political strongmen’s bullying is a threat to global democracy

One of the few things I abhor in life is bullying of any kind. It’s something with which I have never been able to coexist and I find it repugnant.
By Zukiswa Pikoli
11 Feb 2025
Someone who echoed my dislike for bullying was Nelson Mandela. Four years after becoming president, he unequivocally let then US president Bill Clinton know that South Africa did not take instruction from the US, and that our government’s stance on Cuba would not be swayed by the US despite possible trade sanctions.

Fast-forward to 2025 and President Cyril Ramaphosa is also facing attempted bullying, this as the world participates in an eerie right-wing theatre of the macabre play. I’m concerned that there isn’t a universal authoritative and revered adult who can be a calming voice, bringing sanity and gravitas to this inflammatory production.

In an article written by my colleague Stephen Grootes, he painted a rather worrying picture that had at its centre the assertion that democracy (rightly so) has limits and tempers political power. Fascism and dictatorships, on the other hand, have no such tethers and tend to rule and act without the pesky boundaries of a democracy that has human rights principles and recognises the sovereignty of all countries.

This has never been clearer than in recent weeks as US president Donald Trump and Rwandan President Paul Kagame issued threats and blustered and gnashed their teeth about our president and country.

South Africa suddenly finds itself the target of right-wing bullying, with Trump threatening to withdraw critical life-saving aid and programmes, allegedly because of our BRICS alignment and his misguided belief that our government is “confiscating land and treating certain classes of people VERY BADLY”.

Meanwhile, Kagame is trying to intimidate Ramaphosa because of SANDF soldiers deployed in the Democratic Republic of Congo being involved in the conflict against Rwanda-backed M23 rebels.

Thinly veiled threat

Kagame accused Ramaphosa of lying and distortion, and in a thinly veiled threat he said: “South Africa is in no position to take on the role of a peacemaker or mediator. And if South Africa prefers confrontation, Rwanda will deal with the matter in that context any day.”

Of course, one would have hoped Ramaphosa would have responded in the same decisive way as Mandela, but given the intemperate leaders he is up against, one can appreciate the quandary he finds himself in.

It seems that the age of democracy, human rights, respect for human life and our continued collective wellbeing as a global society are under siege, and the international instruments that were set up to mitigate the destruction of the principles of democracy are being undermined, manipulated and sabotaged.

I struggle to believe that the current crop of leaders is invested in the world’s wellbeing, never mind the wellbeing of their own countries. We cannot go back to a time where countries were insular and protectionist in their world views, because that would mean a regression to possible war times – something I think we can all agree that we can ill afford. DM 

Comments

Knowledgeispower RSA Feb 11, 2025, 07:49 AM

Further to that, DM rudely said "sorry, we are DM...cheers". In other words articles in other publications mean nothing to them. I then informed them that the source is a high ranking official in the US embassy in Pta. Still not good enough...why? Because it puts Trump in a better light!

Harold Porter Feb 11, 2025, 07:51 AM

Question: did SA remove the Taiwanese embassy because China bullied us, or was it entirely of our own accord? If it's option 1, then how about adding China to the list of bullies. If it's option 2, then I guess that makes us the bully.

Knowledgeispower RSA Feb 11, 2025, 07:54 AM

And the very likely reason that the reporting and opinions on Trump published by DM(all rabidly negative...what kind of journalism is that?)is that the Associate Editor is J Brooks Spector, the TDS Trump basher in chief. Just like the Democrats, free speech only applies to people who agree with them

Richard Kennard Feb 11, 2025, 09:01 AM

There's an awful lot of free speech going down here in the comment section..not one anti Trump comment. Maybe there aren't a lot of decent Trump supporting journalists out there.

Johnny Bravo Feb 11, 2025, 09:30 AM

No. They've blocked comments on all Trump articles. And this thread will shortly be shut down from comments too.

Richard Kennard Feb 11, 2025, 10:39 AM

Be aware that both right and left leaning commentators are aware of the blocking, and its a pity. Mind you some of the vitriol that gets spilled could be avoided for the sake of intelligent debate. My comment about journalists still stands,opinion pieces can be written from both sides of the divide

Johnny Bravo Feb 11, 2025, 11:09 AM

I think it goes well beyond that Richard, and I think you know dissenting voices being suppressed constitutes a far bigger problem than vitriolic speech.

Knowledgeispower RSA Feb 11, 2025, 10:10 AM

And how VERY refreshing not to have to contend with the stubborn, unreasonable refusal of commentators to see nothing but the devil himself in Trump. I am always tempted to ask them when they last actually listened to him? His daily press meetings, his signing EOs while answering questions?

Johnny Bravo Feb 11, 2025, 11:18 AM

YouTube has a great video (very recent) of him signing the bill barring men from competing in women's sports.

Harold Porter Feb 11, 2025, 08:02 AM

South Africa has consistently acted against US interests over the last couple of decades, why should they continue to give us preferential treatment? It's not bullying, it's politics.

Robert Adam Feb 11, 2025, 09:29 AM

Gayton was on the button. I give you $Millions, i have the right to ask you questions. You not happy with that, don't take my money.

Robert Adam Feb 11, 2025, 09:29 AM

Knowledgeispower RSA Feb 11, 2025, 09:52 AM

Clever Trump! He throws out a big statement, eg taking over the reconstruction of Gaza, demanding the release of all remaining hostages(if there are any still alive) by Saturday 12pm, or offering asylum to dispossessed SA farmers. He gets attention and works back from there, waiting for suggestions

Richard Kennard Feb 11, 2025, 10:45 AM

He's also digging his own grave though.

propakj Feb 11, 2025, 10:01 AM

I'm afraid that the DM has become a left-wing rag. Its days are numbered. Like it or not, Trump is literally the "Saviour of the World." Just look at the state of SA as we speak, and there you have your answer. To use a cliché: "Zimbabwe v2.0"

Malcolm McManus Feb 11, 2025, 10:54 AM

You are frighteningly correct. Where are the journalists of yesteryear who bravely took on apartheid. They need to rise up and expose the ANC to the masses. We have little time to avert ZIM 2.0. We are heading fast down that road. Coming back is almost impossible. No good can come of it.

Paddy Ross Feb 11, 2025, 10:55 AM

I'll reserve my judgement until four years from now, that is if there is still a World by then.

Rodshep Feb 11, 2025, 10:02 AM

Everyone is a bully, it just depends on your relationship with them. Trump stance is clear we will give money and assistance to our friends. That is the way of the world. I wonder about the Taiwanese office being forced to move, who was the bully, China.

Knowledgeispower RSA Feb 11, 2025, 11:03 AM

I see that DM has finally published an article, by Mia Malan, reporting that Pepfar is included in a waiver of Trumps ban on USAID. Better late than never! The same USAID, by the way, that has given millions of dollars, both before and after 7 October, to Hamas...the ultimate evil entity!