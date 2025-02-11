It’s time to unite – Afrikaners insisting on special treatment is uncalled for

Diplomacy is like playing chess with hot coals. It needs to be left to those who have the skill and understanding of it. If you really have the interests of all South Africans at heart, leave the US issue to the diplomats.

We have a vibrant and progressive Constitution that protects every citizen. Anyone outside of diplomatic channels can use the courts to address their grievances.

Afrikaners are resilient, brave, courageous and proud people, but we can be stubborn. The whining we have heard over the past couple of days is unlike the people we are.

The fragility of our social cohesion in South Africa is at risk. How we react to one another at this time is critical.

We all need to agree on the premise that there needs to be redress from the past. It is yet another invitation for Afrikaners to cooperate in building a prosperous future not only for themselves, but for everyone.

You only come to the best solution if you seek divergent voices in problem-solving. No one people in SA can claim to have the answers or know-how to fix this country and for that reason, everyone is needed.

The Expropriation Act is not about taking a person’s house and erf as has been promulgated by some groups. Large parts of land are held in trusts even where there are no longer any beneficiaries to the trusts. Large parts of docile land are also held by trusts where the land could be used for farming. The new Act provides for the above scenarios.

The law is not perfect and will need to be tested, but nowhere does it say that land or your house can simply be taken by another person or the government. Only if all other avenues have been exhausted can land be seized without compensation.

We have a multiparty democracy and government now that caters for everyone. There is no need for any grouping to “report” us to the US. Use the courts at your disposal to address the issues.

Afrikaners are one of 11 other language groups in South Africa among a multitude of cultures. We are as special as everyone else in this country. And all are. To insist on different treatment because we are “extra special” is uncalled for.

Crime is a problem for every South African. Not only Afrikaners.

Unemployment is a problem for every South African. Not only whites.

Mother tongue education is an issue for every South African, not only one language.

Corruption, mismanagement and decline of service delivery is a problem for every South African (unless you are a corrupt beneficiary). If you cannot align yourself with the fact that every South African shares the same frustration and challenges and is entitled to the same rights and dignity as you are, it implies that you do not understand or want equality and best you consider the US offer.

We as South Africans need to rally now to create a better society for every single person in this country.

Poverty is a time bomb. And the clock is ticking.

Stop the fear-mongering and believing only in worst-case scenarios. I know the trust in government is tainted, but then let’s rely on one another rather than outsiders to fix this country.

One cannot expect people to “forget about apartheid” or move on if you practise your old ways. You deny others their feelings but expect your feelings to be recognised?

BEE was not going to be necessary if people willingly acted to create a more inclusive society. But it didn’t happen and the government is left with no choice but to introduce a policy that balances society.

Despite that, the majority of us still live in comfort. The “race-based laws” are open for interpretation, but you are protected by the Constitution and the Bill of Rights. Use them if you feel disgruntled.

We now need people and leaders who make decisions and choices for South Africans that are in the best interest of everyone, not only a select few or one group of people.

Happy 35th anniversary of your release, Madiba. DM

