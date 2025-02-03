Daily Maverick
Gods of power and money are a threat to ideals of social justice

Men like Musk, Bezos, Zuckerberg and Trump represent a deficit in ideological thinking focused on the greater good. Brave voices are needed to assert our humanity.
Zukiswa Pikoli
3 Feb 2025
What do bored billionaires do when their obscene hordes of money can no longer satiate them?

They reach for and align themselves with power, that’s what. And most times that power comes from political alignment, the ultimate megalomaniac fantasy and the only way to describe what is playing out in the global arena, as evidenced at US President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

The trouble is that having money and power can be dangerous if one’s moral and ethical boundaries are blurred, and one is not guided by a progressive quest to use it for the greater good of society.

When I was at university learning about how ideologies were developed, contested and took hold to structure our society, the world felt like a place of possibility. It was a world alive with idealistic thinking that one could make some contribution, not only academically but intellectually, and ultimately through one’s actions.

Of course, that was 20 years ago, but when I think about it, that is a relatively short time for such thinking and efforts around building our society to be scuppered.

That is not to say that all ideologies are good, but at least then we existed in a time of contesting ideas about the kind of world we wanted to live in and, most importantly, why.

Strong and inclusive ideologies have the capacity to transform society through planning and capacitating it to be sustainable and responsive to people’s needs. Personally, I have always subscribed to the ideals of social justice, which dictate that we should aspire to create a society built on equality, fairness in relations between individuals and equal access to wealth, opportunities and social privileges. It is the only meaningful and sustainable way of existing as people, in my view.

Capitalism, previously just an economic system, seems to have become an ideology in itself. In the process, it has become the antithesis of social justice or sustainability, promoting an insatiable culture of excess, ravenous consumerism and materialism, and no discernable interest in the collective wellbeing of all in our society.

The seeming paralysis of thought and belief that an alternative way of living can exist – one that is inclusive, not divisive or rooted in destructive consumerism and the thirst to own and have obscene wealth without a purpose – is alarming and distressing.

Men like Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg and Trump represent a deficit in ideological thinking focused on the greater good. If this were not the case, Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde would not have felt the urgent need to make a poignant and heartfelt plea asking Trump to “have mercy” on “gay, lesbian and transgender children in Democratic, Republican and independent families”, as well as on immigrants and those fleeing war and persecution. She empathised with them, saying they may be feeling frightened at the prospect of the new US administration and what it represents.

Because of these men, the brave voices of people like the bishop are needed now more than ever to gently but firmly assert our humanity and ensure that we do not live in a world where materialism and power take precedence over people. DM

Comments (10)

kearley@vodamail.co.za Feb 3, 2025, 09:25 AM

"What exactly is your 'fair share' of what someone else has worked for?"

info@webvetpractice.com Feb 3, 2025, 09:25 AM

Social justice is very expensive. Only rich countries can afford it. And that means capitalism. Blaming rich people for a lack of social justice, is just laughable.

Richard Kennard Feb 3, 2025, 10:02 AM

So there's no possibility that exploitation exists?

Michael Cinna Feb 3, 2025, 04:49 PM

Is there any economic system in history that hasn't had some form of exploitation?

Stu McCro Feb 3, 2025, 01:17 PM

OR you know just have a massive oil reserve that the government part owns (nationalization god no!) and pumps the revenue into the sovereign fund... check out a paper called The Economies of Scale 1958

jacquesdev Feb 3, 2025, 10:00 AM

Why comment on leadership so far away from home? None of our SA leaders have these purported ideals either, and only care about money and power and the people are the means to that end. That is why China is so successful, the leaders are rich, but their people's needs are met

dexmoodley@gmail.com Feb 3, 2025, 10:41 AM

Finally another realist , both the Left and Right "wokeness" , is just noise .

Arnold O Managra Feb 7, 2025, 06:48 PM

Lol, for the first time dexter, I agree with you. Beautifully stated, as an animist I always look at incentive and potential outcome first. I am absolutely selfish, as everyone actually is. Welcome to life ?

Feb 3, 2025, 10:58 AM

"Capitalism, previously just an economic system..." Oh dear. Really? It IS an ideology. Marxism IS an ideology. An expected an emotional rambling more suited to Twitter or The Sun. Wayward is as Wayward does.

Stuart Hulley-Miller Feb 3, 2025, 11:15 AM

Drivel. The last paragraph explains what will happen in reality if capitalism is displaced by so called ‘social justice’. The even smaller click of a dominating minority of fat cats will look after their own and exploit the poor like never before. The past evidence is there for all to see.

Rod MacLeod Feb 3, 2025, 02:02 PM

All failed capitalists become committed socialists. Never confuse philanthropy with socialism - philanthropy is the voluntary giving from the heart of the well off to the benefit of the struggling. Socialism is the forced appropriation of the results of success to the benefit of the unsuccessful.

Michael Cinna Feb 3, 2025, 04:50 PM

Well said

louw.nic Feb 3, 2025, 02:20 PM

To paraphrase Maggie, “the problem with social justice is that you eventually run out of other people's money”. There's NO "social justice" in any jurisdiction that has rejected capitalism; and very little evident in post-Uhuru Africa.

Rod MacLeod Feb 3, 2025, 04:08 PM

Is there any inference to be taken from the fact that the rich men listed are white American men? Oprah Winfrey? Dangote? Patrice Motsepe? Andrew Steward? Vlad the Lad? The narrative you choose reflects your inner prejudices.

Gisela Wimberger Feb 4, 2025, 05:50 AM

People like Musk are very intelligent and can see the faults in our government, wheras the intelligence of our politicians are questionable in south africa

Arnold O Managra Feb 7, 2025, 07:08 PM

Whatever your personal beliefs, Zuki, eventually someone needs to build, to provide. We are in an unprecedented era of easy living, but it was not always so. Easy living leads to lazy thought or even practice. Out there someone, many people, are busting their gut to make your life so easy.