Voices of the victims of mass atrocities compel us to stare evil in the face

The sombre speeches of foreign dignitaries including then UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-Moon and heads of state were interrupted by sobs and screams from the thousands packed into Kigali’s Amahora stadium.

It was 2014 and we were marking Kwibuka20, the Rwanda genocide’s 20th anniversary. Red Cross volunteers clambered along the stands to stretcher away the dozens fainting around us. I was back in the stadium I had first visited in 1994 to meet the failed UN peacekeeping mission headquartered there.

What could I hope to learn by returning? The purpose of learning is to imbibe knowledge that creates understanding, generates insight and triggers empathy. Ultimately, that aims to improve individual and societal attitudes and behaviours. That was the motivation, in this context, for listening to genocide survivors.

The same objective has spurred the growth of Holocaust education in the aftermath of Nazi Germany’s pogrom against Jews during World War 2. But at a time when anti-Semitism and other hatreds and divisions are at a record level, is it working?

Of course, it is inherent in the human condition to fail again and again. And so, the Holocaust was preceded by the Ottoman Empire’s Armenian genocide and German South West Africa’s Herero and Nama genocide.

And succeeding it were the Rwanda, Srebrenica, Cambodia, Yazidi, and Darfur genocides. Not to mention genocide-like atrocities against the Uyghur in China and Rohingya in Myanmar, or in Ethiopia’s Tigray region and Gaza.

Meanwhile, for millions elsewhere, such as the fast-fading survivors of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, or today’s Afghan and Iranian women, and the record numbers of people mired in brutal conflicts, it is of no utility to debate whether or not their suffering satisfies legal definitions of genocide.

‘Never again’ – heard again and again

The evidence is that the horrors that invite us to make earnest vows of “never again” always happen again and again. So, why do the survivors of abuse and atrocity bother to relive their trauma by sharing their stories? For example, the former prisoners of Syria’s Assad describing their gruesome torture experiences.

Psychologists say that talking about their ordeals helps survivors to heal. That is probably so in private individual or group therapy sessions. Presumably, that is happening with released Israeli hostages, and perhaps with some Palestinian detainees lucky enough to access mental support.

But why do many victims broadcast their pain to the world, including intrusive intimate details? They say that they are trying to console those suffering alone or in silence. Or they speak up to prevent the suffering of future victims. These are noble intentions.

But there is also a worrying side to speaking up through the parallel growth of a reparation and compensation culture. As if that can cancel endured insults and injuries. It may, instead, create permanent victimisation that hinders rehabilitation and recovery.

I got a more compelling answer from a woman in Sudan’s Blue Nile state a few years ago. While I was trying to preserve her privacy when interviewing her on camera, she cast aside her veil to say:

“Look at me and tell the world my story. What is the point of being born here, getting raped, and probably dying here, with no one knowing?”

Her defiance was a search for personal meaning for her suffering. Why did such bad things happen – and why to her? That is a much more difficult question to address than the lofty abstraction of global genocide prevention.

The quest for meaning underlies Heidi Kingstone’s recent book, Genocide: Personal Stories, Big Questions. This is a gripping journey across space and time through the thoughts and feelings of those who have themselves been at the frontlines of inhumanity. Fortunately, we are spared trite answers or simplistic explanations around the mechanics of genocide that are beloved of some experts.

The reality, as Kingstone illustrates, is that evil descends in many, and often unpredictable, forms. Thus, heeding the diverse voices of those who experience it is the best way to prepare. Perhaps that is also why the memorialisation of genocides and mass atrocities has become a big activity, with numerous commemoration days in our calendar.

Such remembrances are well meant, but can be opportunities for virtue signalling by self-serving politicians, or they get misused by those bent on polarising public opinion yet further.

Auschwitz commemoration

Thus, it is commendable that Poland’s Auschwitz Museum asked visiting world leaders to keep away from the microphone at this year’s Holocaust Memorial Day on 27 January. This marked the historic 80th anniversary of the liberation of the iconic Auschwitz concentration camp.

Instead, Auschwitz survivors were centre stage with added poignancy as time and age is fast diminishing their ranks. When they are all gone, who will have the credibility to inspire future generations not to repeat past horrors?

Fortunately, modern technologies are coming to the rescue, not just through the digitisation of testimonies, but by bringing them to life through augmented and virtual reality reconstructions.

Thus, the passive observer gets lured into involvement. As said by Auschwitz survivor Elie Wiesel, “When you listen to a witness, you become a witness”.

Wiesel received a well-deserved Nobel Peace Prize in 1986 for his lifetime service as a “messenger to mankind”. His vivid writings compel people to stare evil in the face, as in this excerpt from his memoir: “Never shall I forget the small faces of the children whose bodies I saw transformed into smoke under a silent sky.”

Countering the inexorable passage of time that blunts memory and tempts denial of our worst misdeeds is what keeps Holocaust and genocide museums busy – such as the Shoah Foundation at the University of Southern California, chaired by Steven Spielberg. His epic film, Schindler’s List, around the true case of a Nazi becoming a humanitarian, has had profound intergenerational impact.

The foundation’s enormous collection of survivor testimonies – 56,000 stories in 44 languages across 65 countries – endeavours to inform a future that rejects prejudice, hatred, dehumanisation and genocide.

Elsewhere, survivors – and perpetrators – can visit the Kigali Genocide Memorial, located at the final resting place of 250,000 slaughtered people, to overcome identity-based violence, reconcile, and take peace home.

With similar intent, Cambodia’s Tuol Sleng Genocide Museum preserves extensive records in a former prison and torture centre. The Srebrenica Memorial Centre curates the personal stories of genocide victims buried in mass graves. Major genocide museums, as in Illinois, Washington DC, Paris and Berlin maintain powerful information centres and conduct extensive research and outreach.

Online access

Most of us are personally unable to travel to these monuments to human cruelty. However, with virtual tours available, all can visit online. The “hear no evil, see no evil” excuse to avoid learning directly from the mouths of those who suffered most, is no longer valid. That is an important consideration in our age of proliferating misinformation.

Of course, these efforts do not stop recurrent inhumanities. But as we grapple with that challenge, at least a signal is sent to duty-bearers who continue to fail to act. Also to bystanders who look away or walk past and, therefore, condone wrongdoing. Neither can benefit from the alibi of ignorance.

Victims of mass atrocities say that this gives them a modicum of comfort even if, on current trends, their struggle for accountability and justice is largely frustrated.

However, more debatable is whether the raised voices of victims shame and check perpetrators or, conversely, does that simply feed their sense of impunity? DM