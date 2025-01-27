Daily Maverick
Stilfontein massacre a stark reminder of South Africa's ongoing struggle with human rights violations

The death of up to 100 miners at Stilfontein reflects a callous and couldn’t-care-less attitude that has developed in the government, and sadly throughout much of society (white and black). It is that the desperately poor are disposable and not deserving of life and dignity.
Mark Heywood
By Mark Heywood
27 Jan

The deliberate starving to death of at least 78 men at the bottom of the disused Buffelsfontein mine is a human tragedy on a scale akin to Marikana, Life Esidimeni, the Enyobeni Tavern deaths, the Usindiso building fire and the ANC government’s early response to deny people with Aids access to lifesaving treatment during the early 2000s. The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) is right to use the word “massacre”.

Sadly there’s no sign of penitence or regret by those who sanctioned starving the miners out. Neither is there any suggestion that the deaths should be mourned by our nation.

On 14 January 2025, the day when most of the dead and nearly dead bodies of the starved miners began to be brought up from the bottom of shaft 11, the sight of Mineral and Energy Resources Minister, Gwede Mantashe, arriving in a convoy of blue-light black sedans said it all. 

Mantashe was obviously oblivious to the incongruity of his grand entrance. The fact that he was once a mineworker himself and is a leader of a communist party is evidence of how low once principled (presumably) people can go. 

Most of the dead of Stilfontein were men who came from Mozambique, economic refugees from a country where the unemployment rate is 25%, with only 20% of employment being waged labour. The remaining 80% of workers are in informal employment. 

According to the World Bank, between 2014/15 and 2019/20 the national poverty rate surged from 48.4% to 62.8%, and the number of poor from 13.1 to 18.9 million

Contributing to this is an epidemic of corruption by the ruling party, Frelimo. The fact that on 15 January 2025, as bodies were still being lifted from the mine, President Cyril Ramaphosa spent the day in Maputo at the inauguration of Daniel Chapo, another corrupt Frelimo president and government after yet another stolen election, also speaks volumes.

But still, one wonders whether even if the majority of the miners had been poor South Africans it would have made any difference, because as Pierre de Vos has explained, the facts indict the government. 

They knew from August 2024 (see this Timeline of the Stilfontein saga) that lives were at risk. Yet a misinformation campaign combined with stigmatising the miners as zama zamas or undocumented migrants was enough to rob them of humanity, the right to rescue and ultimately life. 

No one can claim ignorance. This was death by commission. 

Sadly however, much as our politicians deserve opprobrium, to an extent South Africans are all complicit in this shameful moment in our constitutional democracy. 

The non-response by government and emergency services that we tacitly sanctioned robbed us of our humanity as well. For example, instead of investigating the stories of the miners, putting a human face to the tragedy, parts of the media mocked them. I remember the jolly laughter shared between anchors on radio 702 one day around reports that a request sent up the shaft for food included tomato sauce, as if it was a luxury. 

Ridiculing the miners in this way served to distract attention from the threats to their lives. It helped divert serious discussion about inequality and desperation in our society, the base survival instinct that would have driven these men (and many others) underground in the first place. For who would voluntarily descend into a dark suffocating hell for months at a time, risking lives, safety and comfort, to make a meagre living if they weren’t desperate? The formula is simple: No money = no food; no money = no dignity; no money means beg, steal, or prostrate yourself to the lowest bidder.

Why, I wondered, were these human beings not deserving of the same attention that gripped the world when 12 boys were trapped in a tunnel in Thailand in 2021?

Our selective amnesia forgets that adult unemployment stands at 32%; the steep rise in the price of food; the fact that 31 years after the advent of democracy there is still no system of social security for the ordinary unemployed?

Well researched calls for a universal Basic Income Grant have been repeatedly batted away. Instead the indigent are expected to survive on the R370 per month Social Relief of Distress grant, and even this is given grudgingly. Indeed, on Thursday last week the Gauteng Division of the High Court in Pretoria, in a groundbreaking judgment, said that the government had given it: “no explanation why both the SRD grant and the means threshold are not linked to measures such as the food poverty line although the purpose of the SRD grant is to alleviate hunger and poverty in society”.

The court went on to say that the “Department of Social Development and South African Social Security Agency seem to be oblivious to the human suffering and indignation caused by the deployment of regulations with barriers that preclude the eligible SRD grant applicants from receiving it and the inefficient administration and payment of the SRD grant to the successful applicants”. (para 161)

These comments, and the string of other state failures to the poor, betray a deeper problem: a total loss of empathy for the lives of the poor and most vulnerable — be they miners, waste pickers, the league of hungry or the homeless. 

Beginning with the Aids epidemic when more than 330,000 people died preventable deaths due to then president Thabo Mbeki’s Aids denialism, negligence of the poor has become a pattern: 34 people were shot at Marikana in 2012. A total of 144 died in the Life Esidimeni saga in 2016; 208 people died in the 2018 listeriosis outbreak; 21 children at the Enyobeni Tavern in 2022; 1,457 children under five have been recorded as dying of malnutrition (the actual number is much higher) in the last two years… When will it stop? 

But we can’t just blame the government. The ease with which society and the media is willing to move on from these disasters without justice or truth ends up implicating us all in what Wits Professor Achille Mbembe in his book Brutalism calls an era of “increasingly unprecedented violence against (poor) people, matter, and the biosphere”, a “planetary social war” against the black and brown poor, migrants and the economically dispossessed.   

Rediscovering our compassion: learning from civil society 

Fortunately not everyone pawned their compassion for an Xmas holiday. Over December a small number of civil society organisations refused to stay silent and succumb to a loss of humanity. 

For example, just before Xmas Mine-Affected Communities United in Africa (Macua), Lawyers for Human Rights, the General and Industrial Workers Union of SA (Giwusa) and others issued a joint statement “calling on faith-based leaders and organisations to show spiritual solidarity with the miners trapped underground in Stilfontein”.

As Christmas and Hanukkah approach, a time of reflection, kindness and humanity, we cannot celebrate while these miners remain in darkness, starving, separated from their loved ones.

Over the holiday period this handful of activists remained on duty, trying to provide food, preparing court papers, doing all that they could to keep the alarm bells ringing. It was their efforts that led to the 10 January 2025 order by the Gauteng Division of the High Court in Pretoria that the miners be rescued. Despite this, in a related case, the government stooped so low as to request personal cost orders against five of the lawyers involved in the case! Unprecedented. 

Just as the 196o Sharpeville massacre and the killings on 16 June 1976 were a turning point in the Struggle against apartheid, the massacre of  Stilfontein should be a turning point for democratic South Africa. 

South Africans should stand up and demand “No more preventable disasters”.

Like many others I’ve given up on most of our politicians. This time there’s not even much hand wringing. Crocodile tears don’t rinse dead bodies.

So the danger exists that once again there will be no justice for the men who died at Stilfontein. At best, there’ll be another drawn out Commission of Inquiry that makes money for lawyers. 

But society shouldn’t accept that. There must be justice. Political parties should demand it, so should civil society and faith-based organisations. 

But what would justice look like?

A modicum of justice would lie in reparations to families and those who survived. Even better would be a real commitment to address the degrading poverty that bedevils so many millions. 

But on a deeper level the reparations must also come from within ourselves. We must understand our complicity in a system that feeds inequality, learn to see the poor again, reignite empathy, practice compassion and solidarity and find a way to value the human being in everyone. DM

jackt bloek Jan 27, 2025, 12:30 PM

We dont want M23 rebel type people taking over South African mines There are rules and regulations , law and order needs to prevail. Author should not allow South African to become a banana republic At least Trump is taking no-nonesense approach to Illegal migrants.

Lawrence Sisitka Jan 27, 2025, 03:00 PM

Thanks Mark for bringing humanity back into the discourse. We, as a society, indeed as a world, are becoming more callous and bigoted by the day. Somehow we have to stop the rot and allow ourselves to be the empathetic, compassionate humans we should be. The miners should be pitied, not vilified.

Mike Pragmatist Jan 28, 2025, 06:20 PM

What about the bull poo headline? What "Massacre"? They don't need to bring wokeness "back to their discourse", as it never left.

Niek Joubert Jan 27, 2025, 03:00 PM

Massacre? Who attacked the illegal miners, or was it self inflicted?

Tothe Point Jan 27, 2025, 08:01 PM

? No one forced them underground. They could have surfaced at any time.

Mike Pragmatist Jan 28, 2025, 06:21 PM

Just more "unbiased" woke reporting.

i***o@w***.com Jan 27, 2025, 08:18 PM

My thoughts exactly. Since when is voluntary suicide a massacre? They chose to come into SA illegally. They chose not to come out of the mine. They chose death. The emotional, sensationalist headline, which is clearly way off the mark, destroyed whatever other merits there may be to this piece.

Mike Pragmatist Jan 28, 2025, 06:22 PM

Since the woke DM with their "unbiased" reporting deemed it so.

Benjamin Lubbe Jan 28, 2025, 05:14 PM

Exactly! They could surface at any time, and be arrested. Although I am the first to point out the lax incompetence of SAPS, in this instance they are being criticized for simply doing their jobs, ie. Putting an end to the operations a illegal syndicate and arresting those involved

Caroline de Braganza Jan 27, 2025, 04:03 PM

The lack of empathy and compassion for our fellow human beings reflected in some of the comments here is unconscionable. If we seek a better world where all are treated with dignity and respect, it begins within, as you say Mark.

i***o@w***.com Jan 27, 2025, 08:19 PM

How many illegal immigrants are you housing, clothing and feeding in your own house? Talk is cheap. Show us you have empathy and compassion. Take in 5, or, no, wait, feed, clothe and house 10 of them.

Benjamin Lubbe Jan 28, 2025, 05:21 PM

There can never be an excuse for illegally entering another country and engaging in greedy illegal conduct whilst there. Yet an appeal is made to the effect that the police should have done nothing and allowed such criminality to continue in the name of "humanity"? Rubbish

Mike Pragmatist Jan 28, 2025, 06:24 PM

Who treated them with disrespect? The fact you have be allergic to the truth when it hurts your ideals does not change the truth.

Duncan Arthur Jan 27, 2025, 05:43 PM

Communists are "principled"? Not in the real world

District Six Jan 27, 2025, 08:26 PM

Thank you, Mark. I don't believe the vocal racial trumpers and conspiracy nutjobs who comment on DM articles represent South Africans. Human Rights must remain the basis of our social compact. Keep on saying it loudly. Thank you.

Benjamin Lubbe Jan 28, 2025, 05:27 PM

Reverting to overly simplistic and infantile name-calling when you cannot effectively counter an argument simply proves that you yourself exhibit all the traits of a "vocal, racial trumper and conspiracy nutjob" Engage the argument free of school yard ad hominem attacks devoid of any value.

Mike Pragmatist Jan 28, 2025, 06:26 PM

So, does their Human Rights include their decision to die rather than come out and be arrested for crimes?

virginia crawford Jan 28, 2025, 09:02 AM

S.A. is so desensitized to violence and misery. The media and comments from government ministers (smoke them out) gives licence to this amoral cruelty. I don't support illegality or zama zamas but cruelty is a cancer and it spreads. Look at Gaza.

Patterson Alan John Jan 28, 2025, 09:34 AM

The comments that have been made throughout this tragic event, have been most disturbing. This is starting to align itself with the attitudes of the Third Reich, where one race is superior and others are vilified and treated as vermin. Where was Ubuntu? There, but for the grace of God, go I.

Mike Pragmatist Jan 28, 2025, 06:28 PM

Where has race ever been the basis of any of the comments you are generalizing about? Or are you projecting?

T'Plana Hath Jan 28, 2025, 02:14 PM

"We must ... practice compassion and solidarity and find a way to value the human being in everyone." A great way to start would be learning how to spell Christmas. As for my complicity in this 'tragedy', LMFAO!

Mike Pragmatist Jan 28, 2025, 06:18 PM

What "Massacre"? Another misleading, woke bull poo headline from Daily Maverick. Unbiased press my rear end.

louw.nic Jan 29, 2025, 03:51 PM

When did our moral compasses get so messed up that "social justice" means that reparations are paid to hardened criminals? Should we also pay reparations to those "artisanal miners" (DM's term) who viciously gang-raped 8 women in the Krugersdorp mine dumps during a music video shoot?

Rob Martin Jan 30, 2025, 12:27 PM

Stilfontein mine insert a 20m deep pug of cement over the disused mine shaft. Zama-Zama's come along a few months later and blast the cement away and start illegal mining. This is reported to the police and to the Dept, but nothing is done to stop it. Dept now blaming the mine! What?

Rob Martin Jan 30, 2025, 12:31 PM

The very day the tragedy unfolded at Stilfontein with bodies being extracted, I personally saw Gwede Mantashe and his entourage at Benguela Cove wine estate at Hermanus quaffing champagne and expensive food. Until the ANC voters realise that he doesn't give a jit, this will continue.

m***n@t***.net Feb 12, 2025, 10:35 AM

Here in Benoni we have witnessed that these illegal miners have not hesitated to engage in an armed fire fight with the police on numerous occasions