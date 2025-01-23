Daily Maverick
Dailymaverick logo

Opinionistas

This article is an Opinion, which presents the writer’s personal point of view. The views expressed are those of the author/authors and do not necessarily represent the views of Daily Maverick.

This article is more than a year old

Why it’s important to talk about race in South African cricket on and off the field

Ignoring problems like the shortage of black players in the SA20 doesn’t make them go away.
Keanan Hemmonsbey
By Keanan Hemmonsbey
23 Jan

Last week I wrote an article about the shortage of black players in the SA20 cricket league. The article didn’t point fingers at anyone; it simply made an observation that was hard for anyone with a keen eye on cricket to miss.

I did anticipate some pushback, but the article attracted more than 1,000 comments when it was posted on Facebook — mostly comments from people who, based on what they took issue with, didn’t bother to read further than the headline.

Another section — partially spurred on by the divisive South African musician The Kiffness, who drew his radical supporters to the post — asked why the race of the players mattered at all.

The musician’s interpretation of the article was explained in his comment: “Translation: if you are a white cricketer who’s worked hard to be selected on merit, you are the problem.”

This is a straw man fallacy by someone attempting to spark outrage from his cronies.

In the context of South Africa and its history, race will always be important. The demographic of a sector, cricket in this instance, is a rough indicator of how far said sector has progressed beyond the legacy of apartheid.

South Africa’s population of 60 million is around 80% black, 8% coloured and 7% white. If there are no black cricketers on a field in a franchise cricket match in South Africa, there is a problem.

Moving forward

Moving forward and building an inclusive future requires embracing the challenges of a difficult situation instead of shutting one’s eyes to it and screaming at the person gently trying to open them.

The perfect precedent for this was set by South Africa’s most successful sports team, the Springboks.

The Springboks and head coach Rassie Erasmus, from the start of his tenure in 2018, have openly embraced transformation instead of dancing around the subject like so many sports teams have done in the past.

Since then, the Springboks have lifted two rugby World Cups and are targeting a third under Erasmus’ tutelage. But more importantly, they have largely successfully united a nation whenever they take to the field.

Their slogan, “Stronger Together”, has become part of their identity, uniting people from different spheres of life behind the team.

That’s not to say that the Springboks’ recent success lies in embracing transformation, but their transparency on the subject — as well as being perennial winners — has made them a team the nation wants to support.

Developing talent

South Africa is the most unequal country in the world. Its economic inequalities run along racial lines because of apartheid and its legacy.

The barriers for entry in top-level rugby and soccer are a lot lower than in cricket, which is why so many athletes with raw talent and a strong work ethic who are brought up in the depths of poverty become superstars in the aforementioned two sports.

Springbok wing Makazole Mapimpi, who hails from Tsholomnqa, a village in the Eastern Cape, and who was part of a professional rugby team for the first time at the age of 24, is an example of this.

In cricket, while talent and hard work are important, without quality coaching from an early age, particularly for batting, there is a close to zero chance of a player becoming good enough to play professionally.

This is a big reason why, despite South Africa being welcomed into international cricket 34 years ago, only four specialist black batters, across all formats, have represented the country: Loots Bosman, Temba Bavuma, Khaya Zondo and Tony de Zorzi.

Outside of coaching, facilities and equipment are another barrier young cricketers have to battle past. An entire cricket kit, from spikes to a helmet, can cost more than R20,000 while a professional-level cricket bat alone costs more than R10,000.

It’s why cricketers such as Bavuma and JP Duminy have started foundations to give young, underprivileged cricketers access to quality coaching, facilities and equipment.

The conduits to being selected to play for South Africa are the country’s elite cricket schools.

In South Africa’s last Test match, against Pakistan at Newlands earlier this month, every player had attended one of those schools. Four members of the playing XI — Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Kagiso Rabada and Kwena Maphaka — attended the same high school, St Stithians College.

The fees at private schools such as St Stithians are nearly impossible for most South Africans to afford without scholarships or bursaries. The fact that South Africa’s inequality is skewed against black South Africans means their chances of attending this school are slimmer than their white counterparts, despite 50% of the national team alumni being black.

SA20 focus

My previous article was not intended as an attack on a competition that has done so many positive things in the country, including instilling a renewed interest in cricket in the public.

There’s so much to love about what the SA20 has done and what it continues to do. Off the field, Cricket SA has pocketed around R30-million; on the field, our domestic cricketers are being exposed to world-class international talent.

However, turning a blind eye to the number of black cricketers playing in the SA20 would be doing an injustice to my job as a journalist.

I’ve reported on the situation without pointing fingers at the SA20, whose hands are tied regarding the selection of players. I’ve mentioned what Cricket South Africa is doing to attempt to rectify the situation, such as the black African batters programme.

Had SA20 League Commissioner Graeme Smith — who understandably opted not to speak on issues related to race after the Social Justice and Nation Building hearings in 2021 — spoken to me before I wrote the article, I would have included SA20’s efforts to even the playing fields.

These include the SA20 Schools competition, which is the SA20’s attempt at growing the game across the board.

The efforts by Cricket SA and the SA20 are attempts at painting over the cracks of a broken system, but they remain the only viable options for change.

The achievements of black cricketers will continue to be celebrated as occurring against the odds, and the lack of black players in teams and tournaments in South Africa will continue to be pointed out. DM

Comments

Loading your account…
Martin Neethling Jan 24, 2025, 06:38 AM

Whether intentional or not, the writer casts shade on the SA20. Obviously growing the talent pool starts at school, and trying to ‘get’ Smith is uncool. The SA20 is the success it is because it is unhindered (hands untied) by alternative agendas, where sporting considerations take precedence.

Gazeley Jan 24, 2025, 03:25 PM

Interestingly, why are there so many successful South African Indian cricketers, many of whom did not attend a "privelaged" school? One needs to look further than just race, and I agree, the dig at Smith, whether intentioned or not, is really unacceptable.

Arthur Lilford Jan 24, 2025, 05:16 PM

Here's another query - Keanon why is there no white players in the BafanaBafana team as far as I know there is mostly black players - and to add the team is not anywhere near world class is that because there is only black players ??? or selection is flawed ??

Arnold O Managra Jan 24, 2025, 06:27 PM

Rugby and cricket are not as universal sports as soccer/footie is. Bafana Bafana are doing ok now, but in a very competitive sport, especially in Africa. Your point remains tho - I didn't notice many whitie players or fans when I recently attended a Bafana Bafana match. Problem? ?

Gavin Hillyard Jan 25, 2025, 10:16 AM

Maybe Arthur it's 'cos their skills are so poor and they are ranked so low in the FIFA table, that only rabid supporters would want to watch the (yawn) "spectacle"? Compare this with Bafana of the mid 90s when they were ranked 16th in the world when selection was on merit and merit alone

hansvanbreuk Jan 24, 2025, 06:59 AM

A question for the writer. Why is basketball in USA nearly 100% black and ice hockey nearly 100% white? Why is New Zealand rugby 90% black and cricket nearly 100% white? You'll find similar discrepancies in various sports around the world. Societies have different preferences to sport.

Niek Joubert Jan 24, 2025, 07:30 AM

Agreed. For long cricket was predominantly played by English speaking people.

megapode Jan 24, 2025, 09:09 AM

There is in fact a long tradition of competitive non-white cricket in this country. This ran in parallel with the mostly white "official" cricket that the MCC and everybody else recognised. This is where Basil D'Oliveira learned the game. Black people can play cricket, and they have all along.

Malcolm McManus Jan 24, 2025, 10:20 AM

I believe there is a long history, but was it a predominant black sport. I may be wrong, but I thought blacks had a predominant preference for football.

ttshililo2 Jan 24, 2025, 12:01 PM

Cricket wasn’t a predominant sport amongst Aftikaaners, what is you point?

ttshililo2 Jan 24, 2025, 01:53 PM

Always shifting goal posts and obfuscating. In fact, cricket and rugby were the predominant sports for Black people due to the 100’s of missionary stations and school. Please let us read and educate ourselves.

Malcolm McManus Jan 24, 2025, 04:09 PM

I have not experienced this having lived in three African countries. Everywhere I go I just see football fields. The odd country club has cricket fields and rugby fields, played predominantly by white ex pats. In SA Townships I don't see rugby or cricket fields. Only soccer.

hennie.stander Jan 24, 2025, 07:48 AM

Why do you need to talk about it? Do you want to promote perpetual racism? Select the best players, easy.

John Cartwright Jan 24, 2025, 09:21 AM

The answer to your question is actually in the article. Perhaps you should read it.

ttshililo2 Jan 24, 2025, 09:30 AM

My word, the journalist pointed out- correctly so- that IN SA’s context because the vile racist apartheid past race will always matter! I suspect the next phase of downplaying apartheid is to deny it happened at all in the minds of non-blacks in this country. Wake up and stop being so myopic.

Malcolm McManus Jan 24, 2025, 11:19 AM

Apartheid will always matter, but I really believe the last 30 years and the future should matter more.

Rodney Weidemann Jan 24, 2025, 11:21 AM

Most of our national cricketers come from elite schools, which are unaffordable to the majority of the population - please explain how black cricketers are supposed to become 'the best players', when they can't afford to go to the schools that 'the best players' all come from?

Malcolm McManus Jan 24, 2025, 02:31 PM

Probably the same reason many white kids who cant afford the same schools will not become the best players. Same applied during apartheid in government white schools.

Michael Cinna Jan 24, 2025, 07:55 AM

Disparate outcomes does not imply disparate treatment.

Simon Rhoades Jan 24, 2025, 10:02 AM

I am confused as to why so many commenters find this article problematical. There really is nothing in it that seems remotely controversial. And so far as 'getting' Graeme Smith goes, it seems a lot of people have already forgotten Makhaya Ntini's heartbreaking testimony from 2021.

ttshililo2 Jan 24, 2025, 12:18 PM

Well psychologically it must ruin one to admit that one’s privilege, to a large degree, was in fact based on dehumanising another group- but are unwilling to admit it. “self-deception is an awful disease and eyesight a lying sense.”

Martin Neethling Jan 24, 2025, 01:02 PM

It’s common to resort to ad hominem attacks when one has no argument to offer in reply. Accusing people one doesn’t know of some myopia is poor debate, honestly.

Gavin Hillyard Jan 25, 2025, 10:30 AM

For Heaven's sake why are we still rabbiting on about race and a regime that gave up power 30+ years ago. Put it behind us and draw a line. We can't change the past but we can build a future. Why not put energy into building a country where the reality is equal to it's potential.

ttshililo2 Jan 25, 2025, 12:49 PM

Draw the line? Who, the perpetrators and beneficiaries of evil? Gavin, the real victims will tell YOU when the line will drawn. The bloody cheek to attempt to tell those who are still affected by an insidious system that was put in place and nurtured by racist non-blacks. The bloody arrogance!

B M Jan 25, 2025, 10:29 PM

I think Gavin is saying that a victim can stop being a victim by looking forward. What is to be gained by remaining a victim? The victim cannot tell anyone where the line is when they remain in victimhood. To draw the line is to say "I was a victim, but no more"

District Six Feb 1, 2025, 01:23 PM

We are still rabbiting on about race because in South Africa, race disadvantage still impacts people. It's present in persistent systemic spatial-geography; access to resources; land; educational opportunity; generational privilege; generational disadvantage; and sport. Hence, the article.

Gavin Hillyard Jan 25, 2025, 10:35 AM

Tumelo we know what went down from 1948 to about 1992 and even before that. It could perhaps be argued that the present regimes failures is in every way dehumanizing of the under-privaledged. One only has to look at service delivery, infrastructure and grand theft by the ruling elite.

Martin Neethling Jan 24, 2025, 12:45 PM

It is a problem because it assumes that in sport and society, all races must be represented, in perfectly equal ratios, at all levels. It’s a form of social engineering. Yes we want more black batsman, but CSA and its ANC friends have done nothing beyond quotas. This is not a SA20 issue.

Arnold O Managra Jan 24, 2025, 02:04 PM

Indeed, this is not a problem that can be fixed at the elite ultimate national level. It requires investment from primary school upwards. This is the government's responsibility. Ultimately it is an economic growth problem. Fix that and goodness will flow.

Arnold O Managra Jan 24, 2025, 07:22 PM

Simon Rhoades, ex model C medium pacer. The problematical part is what the author's utopian "race" balance is, and why it feels problematical to him. ? It's clearly not the (very successful) cricket players' faults. So what exactly is Keanan seeking, other than "race baiting"?

troy93 Jan 24, 2025, 10:19 AM

What about Herschel Gibbs, is he not considered a player of color. Or am I wrong

Rodney Weidemann Jan 24, 2025, 11:24 AM

The writer is talking specifically about black African batsmen, as opposed to players of colour, which includes coloured batsmen (like Gibbs) and Indian ones (like Amla)...

Arnold O Managra Jan 24, 2025, 02:07 PM

Toni de Zorsi is mentioned specifically. Is the author judging people by their appearance? Mmm, which regime used to do that ?. Non-racism is enshrined in our constitution exactly for this reason.

Jean Racine Jan 25, 2025, 11:20 AM

Do you know how de Zorsi self-identifies? Or are you going by appearance? Which regime used to do that again?

Steve Smith Jan 24, 2025, 11:13 AM

I would love to see someone with the requisite skills &amp; contacts do a full and proper analysis of former SA Schools A &amp; B players - say from 2012 - to find out where they all are today! Focus especially on those players who either 'did not make the grade' in cricket, or gave up. Analyze why!?!

Richard Parry Jan 24, 2025, 12:03 PM

Thanks Keanan. Black cricket was refused recognition for eighty years, after 1894 when South Africa's Krom Hendricks, the best fast bowler in the world, was banned from playing for South Africa by Cecil Rhodes on racial grounds. To understand the present it helps to understand the past.

Arnold O Managra Jan 24, 2025, 05:44 PM

Krom Hendricks was definitely not a "black African" according to the author's definition. It is appalling that talented people were denied opportunity in the past due to bigotry. However this is just not the case now.

Jean Racine Jan 25, 2025, 11:26 AM

Black is African, Coloured and Asian. You know, what you chaps used to call "non-European"/"non-white". What makes you qualified to go around and determine who is what and who is not? Missing the days of pencil tests?

Arnold O Managra Jan 26, 2025, 11:34 PM

Jean, I am mixed race and have researched my background. There are plenty of "black" players in SA20. Indeed mostly black. But pure-bred "black African"? Not that many. Question is why? Not further racial discrimination.

david.cooper Jan 24, 2025, 12:16 PM

thank you Keanan - important, much needed and brave article - captures what I have been feeling while watching SA T20 matches this month!!

Arnold O Managra Jan 24, 2025, 02:09 PM

Grow the economy. Scrap poverty enhancing legislation. Then SA will have the tax money to sponsor more equitable outcomes.

Gazeley Jan 24, 2025, 03:21 PM

The real answer lies in the lack on investment in township and rural schools where the government provides no facilities, or access to coaching, where many teachers refuse to get involved in extra-mural/sports activities. There is no incentive in these schools for black children to play cricket.

User Jan 25, 2025, 08:11 AM

Exactly. SADTU and the ANC teachers would not be found dead coaching extra mural sport as most of our teachers used to have to do. SADTU teachers (including those that can actually pass an exam in their subjects) seem to be busy finding ways not to teach, not to have school inspectors, to get leave

Miles Japhet Jan 24, 2025, 03:55 PM

Start with the government providing cricket facilities and trainers at public schools. You could use your logic to deal with the lack of representation of non-black South Africans in Bafana Bafana. In short, racial engineering will always have poor unintended consequences.

District Six Feb 1, 2025, 01:39 PM

Your appeal to Bafana Bafana is a strawman. The author has a right to question why there is a racial imbalance in SA cricket. You don't have to like the question but he is entitled to it. My father played adult cricket on the Cape Flats too. Why are black cricketers under-developed? Great article.

Arnold O Managra Jan 24, 2025, 05:39 PM

FWIW the Springbok rugby team is vastly overrepresented by white (mostly Afrikaner) players. If precise demographic representation is the answer then the author really should have the same concerns with the Springboks and Bafana Bafana.

Arnold O Managra Jan 24, 2025, 05:51 PM

I'm watching Lutho Sipamla opening for JSK right here right now. The team spirit looks just fine. It's important to ask why dark skinned people are under-represented at elite level in cricket. I see no bigotry involved tho. Look deeper.

Arnold O Managra Jan 24, 2025, 06:11 PM

What Rassie has done for the Springboks to meld as a unit is awesome. Boucher and now Conrad have and are doing similar for the Proteas in cricket. Fans enjoy success at the end of the day, and we really are punching above our weight in cricket and rugby. ?

Arnold O Managra Jan 24, 2025, 06:54 PM

I know journalists nowadays do enjoy trying to "fix" the world, according to their own utopian vision. Remember being abused as a child is a much heavier burden to bear. Being orphaned or given up for adoption is a hard burden to bear. Race quotas, meh. What are you fixing and how?

Arnold O Managra Jan 24, 2025, 07:14 PM

Makhaya Ntini's testimony was genuine. Culturally he was so far removed from the rest of the private school team that I'm not sure either side knew how to interact usefully. No obvious bigotry tho - just a country kid with a huge talent and heart. Don't try to turn everything into racism.

Arnold O Managra Jan 24, 2025, 07:31 PM

&gt; Translation: if you are a white cricketer who’s worked hard to be selected on merit, you are the problem. I think this is exactly why many whities do not enjoy the tone of the conversation. In a super-majority black African democracy. I am a minority so I grok it.

Arnold O Managra Jan 24, 2025, 10:48 PM

&gt; Ignoring problems like the shortage of black players in the SA20 doesn’t make them go away Problem for whom exactly? What is the problem exactly? I don't see fans complaining. I don't see players complaining. I suggest you, Keanan, are just sharing your own inadequacy.

Arnold O Managra Jan 24, 2025, 10:52 PM

And to be fair, the Kiffness goois good vibes, broe. Never underestimate a good musician. Take it personally, of course, but you're probably being powned right now. Race obsession is like so last millenium broe.

Robert Dempster Dempster Jan 25, 2025, 06:58 AM

Do the schools in the rural areas have grassed playing playing fields? Do the teachers spend at least two afternoons a week coaching on them? Do the same teachers pitch on a Saturday to accompany their teams, umpire or referee?

Gavin Hillyard Jan 25, 2025, 10:41 AM

A rhetorical question it seems?

Pieter van de Venter Jan 25, 2025, 08:00 AM

The writer follows the lazy way. Full kit at R20,000 is not required to start. Ask millions upon millions if Indian, Pakistani, Australian and South African children playing in parks and streets. But, somebody else must stand in. Instead of nurturing the love of the sport before demanding ....

Andrew Blaine Jan 25, 2025, 05:34 PM

Because SA20 is a commercial enterprise sponsored by Indian business people, the introduction of "race" will be counter productive and threaten the sponsorship. Business cannot operate effectively when politics chooses to meddle

a***u@g***.com Jan 26, 2025, 08:10 PM

Most comments seem to point at fixing township schools, those comments a far removed and quite frankly are devoid of any thinking. The problems are structural (apartheid), meaning even the land in townships is barren. Not to mention even the schools that dominate in cricket are far from townships.

Arnold O Managra Jan 27, 2025, 03:54 AM

Ok, a different answer. The Afrikaners under Apartheid managed to do many things. Providing schooling en-masse. And yes, even Bantu education where there was no western education previously. Roads, infrastructure, Afrikaans textbooks at tertiary level. Nuclear power. Impressive.

Keith Jan 28, 2025, 07:23 AM

Hyde Park High is a former elite white school. Produced top cricketers like Jimmy Cook and a host of others. The great facilities are there but the whites have gone. Pupils get bussed in from every township. Teachers don't get paid for coaching - never even played so nothing happens.

g***y@g***.com Jan 30, 2025, 10:12 AM

Not sure why SA insists on trying to force a demographic on a sport where the said majority is perhaps not even interested in the sport. I am 100% for developing players where there is interest, but playing a weaker team for the sake of a demographic is insane. Professional sport is a business.