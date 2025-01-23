Daily Maverick
Dailymaverick logo

Opinionistas

This article is an Opinion, which presents the writer’s personal point of view. The views expressed are those of the author/authors and do not necessarily represent the views of Daily Maverick.

This article is more than a year old

Don’t demonise scientists when politicians misunderstand the method and message on water quality

For Blue Flag beaches to be reliably reported as safe, statistically representative sampling must be applied through a scientifically robust protocol that will restore public trust.
Anthony Turton
By Anthony Turton
23 Jan

The past two weeks have been characterised by a raging debate over sampling protocols for water quality in large water bodies.

While the technicalities underpinning the debate are extremely boring because they are centred on two words – “statistical representativity” – the theatrics playing out in public as elected officials tap-dance in a proverbial minefield have kept people highly entertained.

To understand this issue, we need to delve into those two words – “statistical representativity” – without having the eyes of the reader glaze over. I will explain what this means, using Rand Water as an example.

This is deliberate for reasons that will become apparent as the narrative unfolds. Any good story has a beginning, typically signalled by the words “once upon a time”, so let us apply this tried and trusted method of communication.

Once upon a time, the South African economy was booming. The Witwatersrand goldfields were the largest producer of gold in the history of modern civilisation, but to wrestle that gold from the bowels of the earth, water was needed.

The Transvaal Highveld, as it was known in the early 1900s, was a rolling grassland with insufficient water to even sustain a few trees. That’s why it was a grassland, because the rainfall was so little that trees were unable to grow, except maybe along the banks of the many small streams that flowed from a large aquifer today known as the Sterkfontein Caves located in the Cradle of Humankind.

To sustain this gold production, Rand Water was created, even before South Africa was a sovereign country. It was tasked with the responsibility of supplying water for the goldfields.

But the jobs created by those mines attracted people, and towns grew around shafts. To suppress the dust trees were planted, and today the urban conurbation that emerged represents the largest man-made forest on the planet.

Every tree, every job, and every household is sustained by Rand Water engineers. We can rightfully say that Rand Water is the very foundation of civilisation as we know it in present-day Gauteng.

But what has this got to do with statistical representativity of samples taken to monitor water quality?

Water supply for Gauteng is centred on the Integrated Vaal River Management System with the Vaal Dam as a core component. Over time pollution has entered that system, and the water quality has deteriorated.

Being responsible professionals, Rand Water has confronted the need to monitor large water bodies, but how is that best achieved? Enter stage left the amazing world of satellite surveillance.

Now the question is: Can satellite surveillance be used to monitor a large water body where the traditional method of grab sampling – simply taking a litre of water from anywhere in the lake – is unable to provide statistically representative data for a single dam?

To answer this question, Rand Water launched a world-class research programme, details of which are available in a public domain report titled “Monitoring Cyanobacteria Blooms in the Vaal Dam using Satellite Remote Sensing”. This documented a research programme that took place over 2022 and 2023.

The study was all about statistical representativity of grab samples. It was brilliant in design. Satellites were used to monitor the light reflection off Vaal Dam, while at the same time grab samples were taken as a satellite passed over to calibrate the remotely sensed data.

Cyanobacteria absorb light, so measuring the difference between sunlight shining on to the surface, and the light reflected back, can quantify the amount of cyanobacteria in the water.

The results of this experiment were stunning, so let me share some of the findings for the engineering nerds and science geeks.

This is what is said in the introduction: “The Vaal Dam is increasingly being affected by eutrophication [the enrichment of water by nitrogen and phosphate associated with sewage return flows]. Cyanobacteria blooms [blue-green algae] have become commonplace during summer, autumn and even early winter (this is a trend). The most significant impacts of cyanobacterial blooms are experienced during drinking water treatment. These impacts include filter clogging, … the production of cyanotoxins (eg microcystins), … and penetration into the final treated water with obvious aesthetic and health implications to the consumer.

The report goes on to say that “Rand Water has established a water quality monitoring programme based on grab samples from source to tap… However, [because of] the non-uniform distribution of cyanobacteria, in situ sampling of the Vaal Dam at two-week intervals is most often not representative of the cyanobacteria distribution in the entire water body. … Grab samples are not [statistically] representative of cyanobacteria impacts in the water.”  

Now let us compare this to the raging debate in Cape Town about Blue Flag beach status, where one grab sample a week is taken per beach, and then claims are made about the safety of the water, noting that an ocean is significantly larger than a dam.

The two-year research programme by Rand Water was run in collaboration with an organisation known as Cyanolakes because they already have the technical capacity to accurately report on “biovolumes for toxic and non-toxic cyanobacteria and algae”.

This enables an accurate reporting protocol that measures risk in terms of toxin levels expressed in microgrammes per litre. This data now features in all Rand Water reporting on water quality in the Vaal system.

At the risk of over quoting, the Rand Water report notes that changes in cyanobacteria levels are directly correlated with rainfall events when high river flows flush hyperscum (floating scum) from the dam.

Cyanobacteria densities are measured in the number of individual cells per millilitre of fluid, with recorded values commonly in the 100,000 to 200,000 cells/mL range. The conclusion is that “satellite imaging is very useful in detecting trends of increasing or decreasing cyanobacteria concentrations in the Vaal Dam”.

An important conclusion is that, “laboratory generated results taken from grab samples are not representative of the whole dam, whereas the satellite imaging is done on average for the whole dam”.

Therefore, statistically representative sampling is in the public interest, and this is why Rand Water has decided to pioneer this methodology in partnership with Cyanolakes.

Now let us apply this to the Blue Flag Beach protocols by asking: If grab sampling is known to be statistically unrepresentative of Vaal Dam, then how can grab sampling be representative of the ocean, which is much larger and more complex in its ecological dynamics?

The simple answer is that for Blue Flag beaches to be reliably reported as safe, statistically representative sampling must be applied through a scientifically robust protocol that will restore public trust.

More importantly, just because it was done a certain way in the past, doesn’t mean that the same way is capable of accurately reporting on pollution events on a scale not present when the original systems were designed.

Speaking of which, congratulations to Rand Water for taking the lead on this matter of public health by pioneering new sampling protocols that are statistically representative of the complex aquatic ecosystems they manage on behalf of the public.

In ending this “once upon a time story”, we can say “they lived happily ever after” because science, engineering and technology are evolving at a rate fast enough to deal with the risk of cyanotoxins entering our drinking water systems. 

The same is true for our Blue Flag beaches. Let us not demonise the scientists when their message is misunderstood by the politicians. DM

Comments

Loading your account…
User Jan 24, 2025, 06:20 AM

So the whole ocean has to be tested for accuracy to reign. OK. Valuable article(!) - and don't forget to praise Rand Water over and over again. Does this Prof work for them?

David Bristow Jan 24, 2025, 06:46 AM

Come on Drew, credit where it is due. These people are working as fast as they can, with the best tools they can find, to try to help keep Gauteng safe. And the prof is trying to explain to the great unwashed (you and me), how.

Denise Smit Jan 24, 2025, 07:37 AM

And their water is the most polluted. I challenge anybody to put their foot anywhere in the Vaal water system. Holidaying at Parys coming from Cape Town is quite a shock to your system. To equate this to the pristine beaches of the Western Cape is a scientific shock. I do not need satelites

John Cartwright Jan 24, 2025, 09:26 AM

Yes, there's always something negative to be said, isn't there?

Dave Martin Jan 24, 2025, 06:48 AM

It's worth noting two things about Prof Turton: during the Cape Town Day Zero crisis he was linked to a desalination company and was heavily pushing the city to sign a contract with the company. That would have been an expensive mistake. I think he lives in Australia.

Denise Smit Jan 24, 2025, 07:14 AM

He can not live in Australia. Hope you are taken for slander. You think this you think that. How can this pass

Prof Richard Meissner Jan 24, 2025, 12:00 PM

He now lives in Perth, Australia. Tony will confirm this.

Prof Richard Meissner Jan 25, 2025, 06:48 AM

He does.

Carin Bosman Jan 24, 2025, 10:55 AM

Yup, this article just demonstrated the total lack of knowledge of this so-called "water expert": Cyanibacteria are visible on aerial photos, coliforms are not. Scientists practicing poor science deserve criticism. Scientists who don't understand peer review are not scientists at all.

Gurling Bothma Jan 27, 2025, 10:42 PM

Where did he make this statement? I think he understands peer review far better than you. Why do you imply he does not understand peer review?

Fanie Rajesh Jan 24, 2025, 06:55 AM

Rand water: Municipalities in Gauteng have withdrawn too much water, which has led to a supply-side problem Water losses in Johannesburg are high, due to leaks, theft, and aging pipes Municipalities have inadequate storage infrastructure Duh.

cs0834815071 Jan 24, 2025, 07:01 AM

The dynamics of an inland water body is notabily different to the enormous energy available in the near shore marine environement. Effluent discharged into a dam will not be mixed rapidly as in the marine situation. Further the marine surface is almost always rough and will scatter reflections

Prof Richard Meissner Jan 25, 2025, 06:47 AM

Chris, well done for pointing it out.

Dave Martin Jan 24, 2025, 07:02 AM

Turton does not respond to the City of Cape Town's rebuttal, namely that the samples Turton relied on were tested at a non-approved laboratory and the results had anomalies. Also, despite Turton's claims, some beaches are tested daily. This waffle about Rand Water doesn't answer COCT's rebuttal.

Prof Richard Meissner Jan 24, 2025, 01:07 PM

I agree.

Lawrence Sisitka Jan 24, 2025, 07:18 AM

It's high time that Professor Turton was brought in as Minister for Water and Sanitation. We can then think of other real people with real skills to occupy the other cabinet positions. This country is far too complex and challenged to be left to politicians to manage. Who's next?

Carin Bosman Jan 24, 2025, 10:20 PM

By your "standards", you might as well go ahead and advocate for Wouter Basson to be Minister of Health ????

Prof Richard Meissner Jan 25, 2025, 06:46 AM

The appointment of ministers is the prerogative of President Ramaphosa, not of individuals participating in a debate such as this one.

Denise Smit Jan 24, 2025, 07:39 AM

The prof would use the UFS money better if he spent more time on the beaches of KZN

Jon Quirk Jan 24, 2025, 07:47 AM

Brilliant article, Mr Turton, I salute you; always hard to explain scientific complexities to non-scientists, so well done indeed!!

Martin Botha Jan 24, 2025, 08:25 AM

Thanks to all the scientists who are ( hopefully) getting SA out of the deep water and the pooh.

Trenton Carr Jan 24, 2025, 08:42 AM

Read the rebuttal first, before salutations.

Andrew 'Mugsy' Spiegel Jan 24, 2025, 08:47 AM

When I read “ Every tree, every job, and every household is sustained by Rand Water engineers” I wondered what role those engineers have had re in the tens of thousands of boreholes and rainwater collection tanks in Gauteng and almost stopped reading. But: once upon a time does = fairy tale.

Prof Richard Meissner Jan 25, 2025, 06:54 AM

We must also mention the artisans like plumbers, welders, fitters, electricians and the skilled personnel that govern and administrate organisations like Rand Water.

Niek Joubert Jan 24, 2025, 11:06 AM

Prof Turton is one of the few true water scientists who got vilified for having served in the SADF, regardless of his sterling scientific contributions.

Prof Richard Meissner Jan 24, 2025, 11:59 AM

Tony Turton is not a "true water scientist". He is not even a "water scientist" because he has no formal training in any natural science discipline that specialises. He holds a PhD in International Politics. The article is not science; it is only a personal opinion.

Prof Richard Meissner Jan 24, 2025, 01:19 PM

What are Turthon's qualifications in water quality science that make the DM and many individuals think he is a water scientist?

Niek Joubert Jan 24, 2025, 05:40 PM

qualifications Diploma in Horticulture: Chicago (USA), 1977 Diploma in Business Management: Damelin Business School, 1978 Bachelors Degree in Political Science, International Politics and African Honours Bachelor Degree in International Politics (with International Law as a core

Carin Bosman Jan 24, 2025, 07:24 PM

Lolol, and absolutely no qualifications whatsoever in water chemistry. Or any other water science for that matter ?

Prof Richard Meissner Jan 25, 2025, 06:39 AM

Thank you, Niek and Carin, for confirming that he is neither a water scientist nor an expert.

ttshililo2 Jan 25, 2025, 01:59 PM

Rightfully so he is being vilified because of his voluntary vileness as serving as an Apartheid Intelligence Officer. It’s one thing to be conscripted but quite another to be okay with servicing a racist killing machine, VOLUNTARILY. SIES!

Carin Bosman Jan 24, 2025, 11:18 AM

The "report" does not even state WHERE the samples were taken, and you are OF COURSE going to get coliforms if you take a sample right at an effluent pipe ? If it had any integrity, it should at least have shown where the samples were taken...

Prof Richard Meissner Jan 25, 2025, 06:29 AM

Yes, Carin. The report's validity and reliability are highly questionable.

Prof Bill Richards - retired Richards Jan 24, 2025, 12:23 PM

Prof Turton's attempts to correlate satellite imagery of plankton in the Vaal with sampling of seawater for farcal bacteria - which are not detectable from space. Physical sampling is the only reliable way to determine water quality albeit at a meaningful frequency, spatial relationship and depth.

Prof Richard Meissner Jan 24, 2025, 12:40 PM

In the article, he states: "Being responsible professionals, Rand Water has confronted the need to monitor large water bodies, but how is that best achieved?" In a Vrye Weekblad article of 1 December 2023, he said, "Rand Water is a failed institution..." Unbelievable!

Robbed Blind Jan 24, 2025, 01:06 PM

It seems DM will let anyone write an article these days. You guys are taking some wild swings on this story, it’s becoming a debacle.

Sheila Vrahimis Jan 24, 2025, 01:59 PM

prof turton was FIRED from the CSIR in 2007 or 2008. why? he dared providing results and speak out re water problems SA were facing then and in the future. the anc government DID NOT LIKE his warnings. kill the messenger who DARED to speak truth to power. few years into future HE WAS vindicated

Rod MacLeod Jan 24, 2025, 05:14 PM

I'm afraid but on this particular subject, Sheila-Turton-fan, his expertise is proven to be somewhat at sea ...

Prof Richard Meissner Jan 25, 2025, 06:25 AM

He disagreed with the peer review process for one of his papers, claimed he was being silenced, and left the CSIR. Peer review evaluates scientific research by qualified professionals in the same field, ensuring self-regulation among peers.

Gurling Bothma Jan 27, 2025, 10:37 PM

It appears that many critics never read the article (or understood it) and also have no idea of the importance of sampling. You can have the best test in the world, but if it is a rubbish sample the test means nothing.