Listen to Elon Musk and David Sacks to understand Donald Trump’s real priorities

Donald Trump is always flexible when it comes to self-enrichment. Clearly, Musk and Sacks, along with the other super-rich, are among Trump’s most influential initial advisers.
By John Stremlau
22 Jan 2025
Two South African-born dollar billionaires, Elon Musk and David Sacks, were seated on the restricted dais close to the Trump family during the inauguration ceremony in the US Capitol Rotunda on 20 January. Musk was born in Pretoria, and Sacks in Cape Town. Their prominence in the inauguration gives us some immediate clues to what matters to Donald Trump.

They were not the only billionaires seated near the Trump family. Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, who also owns The Washington Post, was there. As was Mark Zuckerberg, of Facebook/Meta, whose recent decision not to monitor his social media empire for false or misleading statements pleased Trump.

Unlike Musk and Sacks, however, neither Bezos nor Zuckerman are slated for major positions in Trump’s new administration. Consider the positions and contradictions in the two positions to be held by Musk and Sacks.

Musk will head a proposed Department of Government Efficiency, or Doge. And Sacks is the new White House “czar” of cryptocurrency. The performance of both men in what Trump obviously regards as key positions should give us a better sense of Trump’s actual priorities.

Trump’s inaugural address was so full of distortions and contradictions, it was hard to follow. Listening to all of it, his pledge to become America’s “peacemaker and unifier” sounded at least unrealistic. People, I presume, mostly heard the parts that most interested them and signalled their enthusiasm.

Musk provided a prominent example. He jumped up in evident delight, with thumbs up, when Trump mentioned his intention to support efforts to be the first nation to plant its flag on the planet Mars. This and other past and present Musk priorities suggest Doge will not cut investments in space travel.

But one wonders if Musk will also cut federal research in satellite technology and, more importantly, electric cars, which Musk pioneered with federal support with the goal of reducing the air pollution of combustion engines. Trump has already signed an executive order to withdraw the US from the international accord to combat global warming and intends to apply tariffs on Chinese exports to the US, where many of Musk’s electric cars are produced.

While Musk leads Doge, David Sacks has a more immediate challenge of navigating the already tricky ethical and practical problems created by the Trump family’s new crypto token, known as memecoin. According to recent reporting, it has already earned the family, at least on paper, billions of dollars.

What’s more, as soon as he took office, Trump not only pardoned those convicted of the crimes of invading the US Capitol to prevent the Electoral College certification on 6 January 2021 of Joe Biden’s victory, but also says he is pardoning a convicted drug trafficker who did his transactions in bitcoin.

Ironically, Sacks becomes czar of crypto at a time when the South African government, as a core member of the BRICs+ nations, is debating whether and how to develop an alternative currency for nations wanting a substitute for the US dollar. Trading in bitcoins is one option, and that is already being pursued by Trump, with the Cape Town-born Sacks willingly developing a workable US strategy for the globalisation of cryptocurrency. How this unfolds is surely worth research and analysis.

The prominent presence of Musk and Sacks at Trump’s inauguration also suggests that Trump’s rhetoric to “Make America Great Again” (Maga) rings hollow for his presidency, much as President Jacob Zuma’s claim to be prioritising ridding South Africa of “white-minority capital” did in South Africa.  

In both cases, we do well to track their president’s priority to make money, with a minimum of accountability, and with the added political cost of truth-telling, or the integrity so important for building trust in a democracy.

In the US, a leader of the populist Maga movement, Steve Bannon, who played a prominent role in the early months of Trump’s first term, called for the banishment from the second Trump term of the so-called libertarian capitalists. And he specifically named Musk, Sacks, among others of similar national origin to be sent “home” to South Africa.  

But at Trump’s inauguration, with Musk and Sacks prominently seated, Bannon was nowhere evident. Clearly, Musk and Sacks, among the other super-rich, are among Trump’s most influential initial advisers. What are Musk and Sacks slated to do?

To be fair, both Musk and Sacks had voiced earlier reservations about Trump’s values. But Trump is always flexible when it comes to self-enrichment. Given the importance of the US role in the world, following the actions and speeches of Musk and Sacks should provide us with a better understanding of Trump’s real priorities.

The clinical psychologist Mary L Trump, Donald’s niece, wrote a best-selling book toward the end of his first administration, titled Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man. I found re-reading to understand his family’s influence very helpful, if concerning.

Two other books also help to put Trump in the context of America’s struggle to build a sustainable democracy. One is by a conservative, Brookings scholar Robert Kagan (2024), titled Rebellion: How Antiliberalism is Tearing America – Again.

Another is by Harvard professors Steven Levitsky and Daniel Ziblatt (2018), How Democracies Die.

These three books, among others, help us to understand the stakes at play in the contradictions, personal and institutional, in this Trump administration. And the performance of Musk and Sacks should allow us some insights into the real priorities and policies of Trump’s second term. DM

p***c@y***.com.au Jan 23, 2025, 03:23 AM

Yet another anti-Trumper spewing hatred. Why should Trump not capitalize on his huge endeavours to make America great again after the pathetic limp-wristed reign of the crooked Biden.

Wendy Jan 23, 2025, 06:37 AM

I just choked on my first sip of coffee reading your comment because it made me laugh so hard. Thanks for the chuckle it's made my day.

d***y@g***.com Jan 23, 2025, 02:01 PM

I love Trump and how he plays the MAGA faithful as useful idiots. The majority have not realised they are not his priority , he just need to throw them a bone now and then ,to keep them faithful.

Glyn Morgan Jan 23, 2025, 05:23 PM

Wendy, you hit the nail on the head.

Knowledgeispower RSA Jan 23, 2025, 08:26 AM

Critics of Trump fail to recognize the sheer guts, courage, staying power, love of country and people, brilliant deal making and intelligence of his historic comeback...and becoming president twice, this time gaining more votes than any other president. He is not perfect, but boy, is he admirable!

Rodney Weidemann Jan 23, 2025, 10:54 AM

Technically, no - He received 77m votes this time. Biden obtained 81m in 2020 (though I presume you're one of the lot that believes that election was rigged, because no one should've been able to beat the reincarnation of King David)

Knowledgeispower RSA Jan 23, 2025, 11:26 AM

What's King David got to do with this? There is a huge amount of evidence to say it was rigged, but luckily this one was way too big to rig. You appear angry like the deranged Dems, about Trumps win, because no one should have been able to beat the Lunatic Left occupying the stinking swamp

d***y@g***.com Jan 23, 2025, 02:03 PM

I think at last count it was approx 140 000 , votes in 3 states , if they went the other way Harris would be president.

Arnold O Managra Jan 27, 2025, 12:23 AM

Well yes with no skin in the game apart from a legal immigrant son, I do find it "unusual" that Biden accumulated more votes than any candidate in history. Most of them "postal" votes. Under covid restrictions of course. BS. I smell a rat and you should too after Trump 2024 ?

Paddy Ross Jan 23, 2025, 05:44 PM

We haven't read your opinion, Felicity, of Pamela Kemphill pointing out to Trump his folly in granting pardons to those who stormed the Capitol?

Knowledgeispower RSA Jan 23, 2025, 08:27 AM

At the inauguration, Biden wandered in looking awfully pleased with himself...he probably thought HE was being inaugurated...ha ha ha

d***y@g***.com Jan 23, 2025, 02:12 PM

He is pleased because he left Trump a poison chalice. He managed with additional aid and policies in the last 4 months to enable Ukraine military to barely hold on. Based on current Russian advances they got at most 3 months before the army collapses. Any loss now will have Trumps name attached .

i***o@w***.com Jan 23, 2025, 08:52 AM

The egregious criminal, Dementia Joe, had the audacity to pardon his family 10 minutes before Trump became president. Reading the whiny, woke, TDS drivel above, you'd think that Biden was a model of virtue. And then the Daily Soros can't understand why it's struggling to survive.

Rodney Weidemann Jan 23, 2025, 10:56 AM

...And Trump pardoned 1500 actual traitors and seditionists that tried to overthrow a duly elected government - I know which I would consider worse

Richard Kennard Jan 23, 2025, 11:47 AM

How does anyone ignore the events of Jan 6 unless one is anti democratic? There is quite a Maga movement amongst us.

d***y@g***.com Jan 23, 2025, 02:16 PM

This sets the precedent , is legal to over throw the US government , just make sure you win.

Hidden Name Jan 23, 2025, 09:15 AM

Because Trump is clearly deranged and now in charge of the most dangerous armed forces on the planet? You guys need to LOOK at what this lunatic actually says. Dangerous doesn't begin to describe him and his policies. Over reach by extremist liberals all over is the only reason he got in. Disaster

Rodney Weidemann Jan 23, 2025, 10:52 AM

Yeah, in exactly the same way there was nothing wrong with Jacob Zuma capitalising on his huge endeavours to make South Africa a 'people's republic', after the pathetic, business focused, AIDS-denying reign of Thabo Mbeki...

Michael Thomlinson Jan 23, 2025, 01:19 PM

Yet another anti Trump-the felon-sexual abuser-insurrectionist, you should say. What is wrong with America now? Growth rate around 3%, unemployment rate 4%. Still the biggest economy in the world and the country with the biggest military force. So what needs to be made great again? It is great.

Anthony Kearley Jan 23, 2025, 08:18 AM

As bad as Trump appears to our eyes, his administration is clearly preferable to US voters, by a big margin. That begs the question... why? Did the left go too far? I suspect so. Will they correct course?

Knowledgeispower RSA Jan 23, 2025, 08:49 AM

Yes the left went way too far, became radical and deranged. The Dems used to be a great party in many ways, but have been hijacked by the woke, gaslighting, canceling, crazy far Left. No wonder they lost the election and are in disarray. The titans in the Dems also all hate each other, problematic

Rodney Weidemann Jan 23, 2025, 10:57 AM

A Republican senator suggested that Bishop Marianne Budde be deported for literally preaching the gospel of Christ - which side is trying to cancel whom, again?

Knowledgeispower RSA Jan 23, 2025, 11:12 AM

Literally preached the gospel of Christ? This shows you know nothing of the Gospel of Christ. She took the opportunity to bring politics into the pulpit, lectured Trump on mercy for trans children etc who are "in danger" Their danger is from the Left who say they can have their genitals mutilated.

Rodney Weidemann Jan 23, 2025, 11:35 AM

She literally asked the most powerful person in the country to show mercy to the most powerless - clearly you've never even read the teachings of Jesus...

Richard Kennard Jan 23, 2025, 11:56 AM

Christian nationalists &amp; Christians clearly don't interpret the gospels the same way....seems the former have removed the "woke" (sic) part.

Knowledgeispower RSA Jan 23, 2025, 12:33 PM

I will no longer read any of your comments, RW. So no point in aiming any of them at me. Religious insults are not worthy of anyone's attention. So go on as you like, in your perpetual state of TDS...and have a good life!

Stu McCro Jan 23, 2025, 01:02 PM

Trump tried to turn the podium into a pulpit by claiming his god had saved him from assassination... so cuts both ways...

Richard Kennard Jan 23, 2025, 02:01 PM

Touche Felicity It appears that one can dish it out but not take it. Boycott RW if you must...as it appears many have already boycotted your honorable self .

Stu McCro Jan 23, 2025, 02:29 PM

Feelings over fact in an argument? Isn't that what your type always claim the woke do?

Stu McCro Jan 23, 2025, 02:31 PM

Also, what about trump acolyte Dr 902 whatever. Where is your outrage about all the people HE mutilated? What's the difference?

Mike Jan 24, 2025, 09:46 AM

What you call the "crazy far left" is pretty much middle of the road, ie.centrist, in other democracies

d***y@g***.com Jan 23, 2025, 04:05 PM

Big margin , are we talking about the same results. Trump did win due to majority of country lost trust in both Democrats and Republicans, they hoping as a outsider he can change their fortunes. A better choice would have been him against Bernie Sanders ( Dems shut him out of contest)

peter selwaski Jan 28, 2025, 04:53 AM

The Left presented Harris for the presidency. She was easily the most incompetent candidate they could have chosen.

Knowledgeispower RSA Jan 23, 2025, 08:19 AM

Agree, Andy! Hilarious how Biden pre emptively pardoned all his family while Trump was making his speech! Biden is obviously convinced his family is guilty of something serious, ha ha. And people shouting at Trump for pardoning J6 rioters. Some of whom were given life sentences for just being there

Malcolm McManus Jan 23, 2025, 08:26 AM

And particularly note how specific the pardon dates were with his son. Like Biden wasn't aware of exact details and dates of his sons crimes. He is blatantly, in your face complicit in his sons crimes. The left and certain commentators on this forum won't see the obvious.

Knowledgeispower RSA Jan 23, 2025, 08:46 AM

100%, MM! And why did Crooked Joe pre emptively pardon Liz Cheney et al, ie the comittee set up to investigate J6? Oh, because they illegaly deleted 100s of emails and documents, effectively destroying a huge body of evidence. Must have been evidence that didn't suit the committee's agenda, eh?

Rodney Weidemann Jan 23, 2025, 11:36 AM

Or, maybe it was because Trump had already stated that he would go after them (for literally doing their jobs) even before he was elected?

Richard Kennard Jan 23, 2025, 08:56 AM

The pardoning was as direct result of threats by Trump and his sycophants like MTG. Biden's particular concern is the legal costs they will incur. Trump did mentioned yesterday that Biden made the mistake of not pardoning himself implying that Trump's full retribution will come into play.

Arnold O Managra Jan 27, 2025, 03:17 AM

I think you might be unpleasantly surprised. I don't think Trump is really interested in using legal action at all. I might be wrong but I've been paid good Dolla for many years for just judging accurately. The ludicrous attachment to Musk's silly heart sharing is true TDS.

Awake Not Woke Jan 23, 2025, 10:01 AM

The author highlights Trump’s self-enrichment, but his agenda goes further—closer to authoritarian, even fascist ideals. The focus on power, control, and undermining democratic principles reveals a deeper agenda that threatens the integrity of democracy itself!

Richard Kennard Jan 23, 2025, 10:11 AM

Elon Musk would be fuhreious if he saw Zapiro's cartoon today

Ed Jan 23, 2025, 10:39 AM

You know, then ?

Knowledgeispower RSA Jan 23, 2025, 11:33 AM

Surely it is beneath your intelligence, Richard, to persist with this old, boooooring, Nazi line. Think of something more original, and appropriate. A poll done this week in Israel shows Trump to be very popular there..amongst people who rightly regard Hitler as the epitome of evil.

Richard Kennard Jan 23, 2025, 02:49 PM

Maga and satire clearly don't mix?...thought the word fuhreious was totally original

Knowledgeispower RSA Jan 23, 2025, 11:39 AM

Elon would not give a thought to Zapiros cartoon, specially as Zapiro has serious TDS and has become a bore. Elon's gesture was a "from my heart out to you" gesture, which has been confirmed by the Anti Defamation body in the US. An awkward autistic type gesture for sure, but no Nazi salute...

Rodney Weidemann Jan 23, 2025, 03:47 PM

Yep, and there were apparently millions of autistic people in Germany in the 1930s too, it seems...

Stu McCro Jan 23, 2025, 01:00 PM

Classic Richard, Bravo!

Knowledgeispower RSA Jan 23, 2025, 12:29 PM

RW I have been a Christian all my life from a Christian family, and a theologian father. The Bible does not "literally" mention trans children. I would wager I know the NT text better than you. Jewish? That dreadful bishop, scary to look at, hijacked Christianity for her own agenda. Poisonous

Stu McCro Jan 23, 2025, 01:05 PM

and there it is! fundamentalism... with ALL the characteristics

User Jan 23, 2025, 02:06 PM

What is wrong with that pal?

Stu McCro Jan 23, 2025, 02:34 PM

lol really? et tu...

Stu McCro Jan 23, 2025, 02:41 PM

Also fantastically ironic you say this when on other posts and you arguing with Mr Fair. Bru Hitler was a form of fundamentalist... so you answer the question then, pal...

John P Jan 23, 2025, 01:07 PM

Hence your lack of open minded viewpoints.

G H Jan 23, 2025, 01:24 PM

Wow. The Felicity Bell Pottinger bot is working overtime today

Richard Kennard Jan 23, 2025, 02:13 PM

Since F B first appeared on these esteemed pages the bot first came to mind but also the niggling suspicion of fundamentalism...however one was too polite to ask. Now it all makes sense..such vitriol sprouting that is so endemic.

Rodney Weidemann Jan 23, 2025, 03:49 PM

Actually, she's a bishop from the church I grew up in - and Jesus spoke of turning the other cheek, helping the poor (not the billionaires!) and supporting those less fortunate than you - but I guess that's too woke for christians who support trump....

jackt bloek Jan 23, 2025, 01:31 PM

people who criticize ANC for incompetance and cronyism seem to love Trump go figure!

User Jan 23, 2025, 02:10 PM

Obviously dude! Trump = competence, ANC = corruption and stealing

Sydney Kaye Jan 23, 2025, 02:59 PM

If you care to look at the facts Trump is incompetent, ignorant and openly corrupt, laughing at his followers as he steals from them, the latest example being his cryptocoin

Rodney Weidemann Jan 23, 2025, 03:51 PM

You're wasting you time, Sydney - in trumpworld, only 'alternative' facts matter, not the truth...

sheldondave7 Jan 23, 2025, 03:57 PM

Questions: Is Felicity Bell a bot? Or does she just act as one? Further, why does FB read Daily Maverick if all it does is get her knickers in a knot?

Richard Kennard Jan 23, 2025, 04:40 PM

Because on DM you can troll the lefties and still get a respectable answer due to their woke nature.

G H Jan 23, 2025, 04:42 PM

I suspect so. Actual humans have moods, degrees of reason, and (most have) at least a smattering of empathy, which would manifest in some sort of variance in message tone &amp; length. The consistent levels of vitriol and aggression point suggests the Felicity Bell Curve is well skewed in comparison.

Knowledgeispower RSA Jan 23, 2025, 05:22 PM

What a lot of unkind and unfounded ad hominem attacks. Just because I think differently. Nasty comments do not make any of you look good and are not worth attention. Is the underlying problem that a woman has a better grasp of the situation than any of you? Don't bother to reply...wont read.

G H Jan 24, 2025, 09:27 AM

OK Computer. Interesting that you've sent 12 posts on this article, at an average length of 274 characters. Removing 2 outliers, that goes up to 294 chars/post. Uncanny Smells a lot like operating parameters that does...

Glyn Morgan Jan 23, 2025, 05:09 PM

The best thing that Trump can do is to stop Putin's RIDICULOUS WAR!! Now!! All wars have names, the First World War, the Boer War, the Vietnam War, the Second World War etc. This war, started by Putin stamping his little foot will be known through history as "The Ridiculous War"!

Richard Kennard Jan 23, 2025, 08:36 PM

What settlement do you envisage? Ceding 22% of Ukraine, return of kidnapped children, Neutral status &amp; what about reparations?

Arnold O Managra Jan 27, 2025, 03:21 AM

Yes, ceding Russian territory. Stop funding warfare. Everyone will be happy ☺️

Malcolm McManus Jan 23, 2025, 08:59 PM

Easy. He will stop funding it.

Glyn Morgan Jan 23, 2025, 05:21 PM

Read this book - "WHY NATIONS FAIL" by Daron Acemoglu &amp; James A. Robinson. It applies to the USA as well as the RSA.

alastairmgf Jan 23, 2025, 11:25 PM

No mention of the pardon of Fauci going back to 2014. Why 2014? Because that is when he started funding gain of function research in China. And he lied to Congress (a very serious crime in the US) about this research. The man is a monster.

Donald bemax Jan 26, 2025, 11:46 AM

Democracy ... A vote is a vote , the people want Trump.. if that's the best they can find let them get on with it... lie down in the bed made for themselves.