The route to safer South African roads must start with addressing systemic corruption

The minister of transport’s address this week revealed a worrying 5.7% increase in road deaths over the summer festive season. This is deeply disheartening, particularly given the various nationwide initiatives introduced by the minister and the various governmental stakeholders, ahead of the high traffic volume holiday season in December 2024.

The minister’s speech largely focused on the need for more enforcement, imposing heftier fines, and bolstering road safety awareness. While these measures may be a necessary deterrent, they address symptoms rather than causes. The fundamental issue lies in a pervasive lack of accountability and the systemic corruption that undermines our efforts to improve road safety, and until the government gets serious about these root causes we are destined to remain in the lower quartile of global road safety rankings.

South Africa’s dire road safety record is deeper than unruly driver behaviour

South Africa has one of the highest road death rates globally, with the World Health Organization (WHO) estimating 22.2 deaths per 100,000 people. By comparison, developed nations report figures below three per 100,000. Our dismal record has persisted for decades despite numerous interventions.

Our high road fatality rate is exacerbated by the fact that 45% of road users are pedestrians, which is well above the international norm of about 22% and the average of 38% for Africa, according to the WHO.

Culture of corruption fuels a disdain for road laws

The government’s focus on public disregard for traffic laws, while valid, is only part of the problem. A significant contributor to South Africa’s road safety crisis is the systemic corruption entrenched in our driver licensing, vehicle roadworthiness testing and law enforcement systems. These failures enable unqualified drivers, unsafe vehicles and unscrupulous officials to perpetuate a culture of impunity.

It is an open secret that licences can be bought without the requisite training or testing. A culture of “buying your way through the system” is now deeply entrenched, creating a significant pool of drivers who lack the skills and knowledge to navigate our roads safely. The Department of Transport’s own Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) estimates that about 30% of drivers on our roads obtained their licences through fraudulent means. More concerning is that we hear very little about accountability or apprehension of perpetrators. This would indicate an urgent need to reform our licensing processes and centre management.

Unroadworthy vehicles plague our roads, often due to corrupt practices at testing centres. Vehicles that should be condemned are being passed as roadworthy, leading to mechanical failures that contribute to fatal accidents. The RTMC estimates that up to 35% of road accidents involve vehicles that should never have been certified roadworthy. The government has a responsibility to address corruption and inefficient processes that override safety and security protocols in the vehicle roadworthy testing industry.

Traffic law enforcement in South Africa is undermined by the widespread culture of bribery. Too many officers prioritise personal enrichment over public safety, accepting bribes from drivers who flout the law with impunity. Despite a number of reports and investigations, prosecutions remain rare, emboldening both corrupt officials and errant drivers. A society where laws can be bypassed with a bribe cannot expect adherence to road safety regulations.

Addressing the systemic failures that exacerbate our road deaths will be challenging, but they are achievable

To break the cycle of road deaths, South Africa must prioritise rooting out corruption and reforming the systems that enable it. Here are the key areas where government action is essential:

1 Reform licensing centres

The government must implement rigorous oversight mechanisms at driver licensing centres. This includes digitising processes to minimise human intervention, conducting regular audits and establishing robust whistle-blower protection to expose corrupt practices. Furthermore, those found guilty of fraud must face swift and severe consequences to deter others, yet we see very little accountability measures being taken in this regard.

2 Crack down on roadworthy certificate fraud

Testing centres must undergo stringent monitoring to ensure compliance with safety standards. Randomised inspections and undercover operations can expose fraudulent activities. Technological solutions, such as centralised databases and tamper-proof certifications, can help mitigate corruption. Outa has uncovered gross inconsistencies between provinces on the conduct of vehicle roadworthy testing, whereby a failed vehicle in one province could be passed in another province within hours. Clearly there is a need to use technology and integrate testing station systems with checks and balances to eradicate this fraudulent activity.

3 Hold corrupt traffic officers accountable

Traffic law enforcement requires a complete overhaul. Officers caught taking bribes must face prosecution and permanent removal from their posts. The oft-discussed use of bodycams by all road traffic officers should be introduced. Beyond punitive measures, efforts should focus on fostering an ethical culture within traffic departments through training, better remuneration and performance-based incentives.

4 Public accountability campaigns

Citizens must be active participants in creating a culture of road safety. Public education campaigns should emphasise the dangers of bribery and corruption, alongside existing messaging on seatbelt use, speeding and drinking and driving. Community-driven initiatives can help foster a shared responsibility for safer roads, such as a safe platform for users to send video and voice recordings of unacceptable traffic officer conduct.

It’s time for a new approach to road safety

The transport minister’s lament over rising road deaths is a stark reminder of the urgent need for action. However, the ongoing focus on heavier fines and public awareness will have limited impact unless we address the systemic corruption that undermines our road safety framework. Every bribe taken, every fraudulent licence issued and every unsafe vehicle certified roadworthy adds to the death toll on our roads.

It is time for the authorities to make tough decisions. Tackling corruption within each state department is not an easy task, but it is a very necessary and sustainable path to safer roads. Until we confront the systemic failures that fuel this ongoing pandemic, our festive seasons will continue to be marred by preventable tragedies. The ball is firmly in the government’s court to lead this charge and begin to turn the tide on road carnage. DM