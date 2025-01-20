Daily Maverick
ANC’s deepening relationships with Frelimo and Zanu-PF raise disturbing questions

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s attendance at Daniel Chapo’s inauguration as Mozambican president, far from being a neutral gesture, lent credibility to a regime whose election process was marred by violence, protests and allegations of fraud.
By Mmusi Maimane
20 Jan 2025
In the dim corridors of power, where handshakes often mask the true intentions of alliances, the foreign policy of the African National Congress (ANC) has begun to resemble a troubling dance with questionable partners.

The solidarity with regimes that trample on democratic values is raising eyebrows and, more importantly, questions. How does the party of liberation, once a beacon of resistance against oppression, now find itself sidling up to leaders who silence dissent and hollow out their nations’ futures?

The African National Congress has been fostering relationships with leaders of illiberal regimes across the SADC region, a strategy that is both fascinating and deeply troubling.

Once a beacon of resistance against oppression, the ANC now appears comfortable aligning itself with regimes that suppress democracy and silence dissent. These alliances are not mere acts of diplomacy; they are a moral reckoning for South Africa and its future.

The ANC’s willingness to ride or die with its liberation struggle allies, even as those allies evolve from liberators into oppressors, is glaring. The party’s camaraderie with Frelimo in Mozambique and Zanu-PF in Zimbabwe illustrates this troubling trend.

Dubious endorsements

Take, for example, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to attend the inauguration of Mozambique’s President Daniel Chapo.

This attendance, far from being a neutral gesture, lent credibility to a regime whose election process was marred by violence, protests and allegations of fraud. More than 300 people have been killed in post-election unrest, including political figures like attorney Elvino Dias and Podemos party official Paulo Guambe.

By standing alongside Chapo, Ramaphosa effectively endorsed a government accused of widespread human rights violations.

This pattern is not unique to Mozambique. President Ramaphosa was one of only three heads of state to attend the inauguration of Zimbabwe’s Emmerson Mnangagwa, further solidifying ties with a regime notorious for cracking down on dissent and undermining democratic processes.

The hypocrisy is striking. South Africa has taken strong moral stances on issues such as the Western Sahara and the Israel-Palestine conflict, ostensibly to advocate for the weak and marginalised. Yet, the ANC turns a blind eye to the violence and repression unfolding in its immediate neighbourhood.

The consequences of these alliances extend far beyond moral inconsistency. Failed states are often the result of corrupt, extractive political regimes — a reality that Mozambique and Zimbabwe exemplify.

When nations fail, their citizens flee. According to StatsSA, Mozambique and Zimbabwe are the largest sources of migrants to South Africa. These inflows strain South Africa’s already overburdened healthcare and social systems.

If the ANC is serious about addressing unregulated immigration, it must tackle its root causes by supporting democracy and stability in the region. Instead, it does the opposite.

Admittedly, regional stability is a complex issue. A return to civil war in Mozambique would be catastrophic, both for its people and for South Africa. Economic ties, including open borders for trade, are vital. Yet, these practical considerations do not justify tacitly endorsing flawed elections and repressive regimes.

South Africa could have pushed for fresh elections in Mozambique and refused to recognise Zimbabwe’s disputed outcomes.

Deference to autocracy

Such actions might have forced SADC to adopt a stronger stance, despite Mnangagwa’s calls for full recognition of his electoral victory. Instead, South Africa’s deference undermines regional democracy and emboldens autocrats.

The ANC’s deepening relationships with Frelimo and Zanu-PF raise disturbing questions. Are these alliances merely about historical solidarity, or is the ANC seeking lessons on how to cling to power by any means necessary? President Ramaphosa’s announcement of a liberation movement conference this year suggests a troubling alignment with parties that have blood on their hands.

Martin Niemöller’s famous words about the perils of silence resonate deeply here. Rephrased for our context: First, they came for Zimbabwean democracy, and I did not speak out because I was not Zimbabwean. Then, they came for activists in eSwatini, and I did not speak out because I was not Swati. Then, they came for Mozambique’s elections, and I did not speak out because I was not Mozambican. Finally, they came for my democracy in South Africa – and there was no one left to speak for me.

The ANC must be called out for its complicity in eroding democracy in the region. By bolstering corrupt regimes it not only betrays its own history, but also jeopardises South Africa’s moral standing and long-term stability.

It is time for South Africans to demand better leadership that prioritises democratic values over dubious alliances. DM

Trevor Forbes Jan 20, 2025, 11:23 PM

A great piece, Mmusi. Unfortunately ANC policy has strayed from liberation and democracy to a clear support of autocracy and the antithesis of why it was created. Most of the BRIC regimes are anti free speech and freedom of thought. Is this South Africa's direction?

Malcolm McManus Jan 21, 2025, 10:33 AM

Democracy was just a smoke screen for the ANC to get into power. Liberating the people and improving their lives was never the idea. Just lies to achieve the inevitable. The ANC made a sucker out of Mandela and all the so called Stalwarts. Their sacrifices were in vain.

Trevor Forbes Jan 22, 2025, 02:22 AM

The point is that this was their stated policy and inability to deliver. But, this is now ancient history. The Trump presidency means the SA government has to decide how best to protect the economic interests of South Africans. The futile façade of BRICS needs to be abandoned

Patterson Alan John Jan 22, 2025, 07:38 AM

History shows that liberation movements are 'in name' until they gain power. Thereafter, the progressive degradation of any democratic future. They then entrench their hold on the reins of power, money coffers and privilege. 'Let them eat cake,' comes to mind. Birds of a feather . .

i***o@w***.com Jan 21, 2025, 07:45 AM

Speaking of hypocrisy: Thabo Mbeki was one of the most egregious examples of somebody who propped up the Mugabe regime when he was president. The problem with the pathetic pastor's posturing above, is that Maimane is an open Mbeki admirer. Pot, kettle, much, Mr Maimane?

Malcolm McManus Jan 21, 2025, 09:17 AM

Standard practice. A long time alliance trend with our cadres. They won't be happy until South Africa resembles Zimbabwe. But fortunately, at that point. they can always blame the colonizers for the fate of their people, while they sit happily in their palaces.

jackt bloek Jan 21, 2025, 10:22 AM

mmusi went to israel which is an apartheid state

Andre Swart Jan 23, 2025, 05:22 PM

WRONG! ... only in your head.

User Jan 21, 2025, 03:26 PM

This is the typical behaviour of a moral coward. Ramaphosa is a weak man with zero backbone so, by default, he will always crave approval from, and cosy up to, strong men regardless of their lack of humanity and sense of honour. It's the prime reason for his cabinet of corrupt ministers survival.

Patterson Alan John Jan 22, 2025, 07:29 AM

Bear in mind, all the GNU partners are also being dragged along with Ramaphosa's decisions. An effective opposition would be howling in Parliament and decrying this show of support. As already commented above, Ramaphosa has spent so much time with his BRICS mates, that he is now acting like them.

Trevor Forbes Jan 22, 2025, 04:35 PM

And now South Africa is potentially facing 100% tariffs on exports to America as a result. I don't think Ramaphosa's BRICS friends will pick up the tab for the loss of $160 trillion. China is self seeking in its trade relations and Russia and Iran are too small. Ask Petro SA

Andre Swart Jan 23, 2025, 05:19 PM

Brilliant article! Add the atrocities of the ANC regime's other friends, Russia ... where opposition leaders get poisoned, shot down in an aeroplane or China where corrupt officials get shot in the head, and IRAN ... !