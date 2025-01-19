Daily Maverick
Donald Trump is a reflection of the dark, narcissistic soul of America

Welcome to Trump world. The world of the thin-skinned narcissist always in need of affirmation, always waiting for the next slight. Trump’s fragile narcissism is America’s fragile narcissism writ large.
Mark Tomlinson
By Mark Tomlinson
19 Jan 2025
Dear America,

First up, best wishes for 2025. I know that the last few years have been troubled ones for you. I am writing this to you with the fervent hope that, for your sake and for the world’s, you can turn things around.

This letter is my way of offering you some unsolicited advice.

This Monday, on 20 January 2025, you will inaugurate Donald Trump as your 47th president. Let me be frank. As a South African, the fact that 77 million of you voted for a convicted rapist, a “pussy grabbing” failed businessman and a man that in all likelihood has a narcissistic personality disorder is unfathomable to me.

In 2016, it was possible for me to ascribe Trump’s triumph as an aberration, a fluke or possibly the result of blind hatred of Hillary Clinton. But a second time? And with a larger majority?

Given this outcome, it feels safe to assume that many of the 77 million who voted for Trump in 2024 are racist misogynists. But surely not all? Surely it is more complicated than this?

I am a clinical psychologist by training, curious about and invested in trying to untangle the unfathomable and providing a clarifying formulation for the incomprehensible.

To better understand what is happening in the US, I have read reams of commentary about how deep your political polarisation reaches, the failure of the elites, about dissatisfied voters in “fly-over country”, the squeezed and debt-ridden middle class, and of racism and misogyny.

Of course, all of these are probably true to some extent. But the more I read, the more I realised that something in the analysis was missing. 

Despite what I am about to say, I am not an “America hater”. How could I hate the country of Toni Morrison, Bob Dylan, Mary Oliver, the Velvet Underground and James Baldwin. And for me, the infinite excitement and thrill of New York.

But as much as there are so many places and people I love and admire in your vast complex land, there is a dark soul in you, a shadow that I contend has grown out of and rests on a country whose foundations were laid by a genocide, whose walls and wealth were built by slavery, a roof supported by racism, and decorated by a cruel and voracious capitalism. You have only reckoned with the smallest part of this.

I have come to the realisation that, in fact, Trump is America. He is the living embodiment of the house you have built. A reflection of your dark soul, and of all that has been committed in your name, in the name of the “American dream”, in the name of your exceptionalism and insularity.

But as I try to build my case, it is important to know that I do this with clinical insight that knows that the first step to healing a wound is insight into what you are capable of, an honest reckoning with what you have done and finally an openness to face the disavowed. 

Trump is a narcissist. What else, other than “narcissism at country level” is American exceptionalism? You are rich. Very rich. Easily the richest country in the history of the world. But that is all. You are not the greatest country in the world. But you have brainwashed yourselves into believing that you are.

Beneath all narcissism lies insecurity. Imagine growing up believing in your core that you “are the greatest”. That the rest of the world is composed of Europe, Australia and a bunch of shithole countries.

But what if you are a poor American, unemployed and with your friends dying of opioid overdoses. The disjuncture must surely be dizzying. Welcome to Trump world. The world of the thin-skinned narcissist always in need of affirmation, always waiting for the next slight. Trump’s fragile narcissism is your fragile narcissism writ large.

Trump is, of course, a bully. He is the original playground bully. But then has America not been the world’s bully since World War 2? Of course, you have shrouded what you have done in secrecy, propaganda and ideological bluster about “saving the world from the evil of communism”, about leading the “war on terror” and being the world’s “policeman”.

Your self-anointed role as the world’s policeman always had a veneer of equity and democracy about it. But it was always colonial, on your terms and in your best interests.

In the name of this, you have assassinated presidents, bombed and killed millions and destabilised governments across three continents for 75 years. For Trump, all relationships are instrumental. Trump is a bully. You have been a bully. Trump is you.

You are also the country that has perfected illusion, delusion and the big lie. What else is wrestling other than the suspension of disbelief in the service of an illusion? How else do you explain death threats received by actors when their “character” does something of which TV viewers disapprove?

Blurring the line between reality and fantasy has always been America’s special skill. During his first presidency, Trump told 30,573 confirmed lies. Spectacularly that amounts to more than 20 lies a day. And, of course, he refused to accept the outcome of the 2020 election. America lies. Trump lies. You are the same.

And finally, climate breakdown? Your country comprises 4.22% of the world’s population and yet across history you have contributed 25% of all the carbon in the atmosphere. The United States is the largest single contributor to the destruction of our planet.

Yet, you have not reckoned with this in any substantive way. In fact, as we now see, you and Trump are doubling down on climate denial and fossil fuel support.

Trump is the living embodiment of the wretched heart that underlies so much of the damage your country has wrought in the last seven decades. To move beyond Trump, to defeat his successor and to reverse this rise of the idiocracy, you will need to face your shadow and your darkness.

There is a long tradition in psychology of facing what is inside of you in order to conquer it, as opposed to it conquering you. Sometimes this is our potential for evil, the potential for violence, the potential for abuse. If you are unwilling to face it, the likelihood is that you will succumb to it.

Of course, the US is much more than this. Much more than Trump. But if you continue to blame the deplorables, inflation or the “Biden baggage” that Kamala Harris was carrying to explain her loss, you are missing the point.

Of course, those factors and countless others contributed. But the big factor is Trump. And that he represents something of you.

Until you reckon with this underbelly and Trump, I worry that you will struggle to ever shed yourself of this demented man and what he represents. DM

d***s@g***.com Jan 19, 2025, 10:20 PM

Ah, Mark, another intellectually superior liberal elitist judging the demented man and his narcissistic followers from his moral high horse. But will you be such a harsh judge of your own narcissistic leaders as they continue to plunder the poor on your doorstep?

louw.nic Jan 20, 2025, 03:09 PM

19Jan2025: Biden pre-emptively pardons Dr. Fauci, Gen. Mark Milley and House Jan. 6 committee. Source: CNN, AP, BBC, Guardian UK Total Biden pardons and commutations: 4,200 (Trump: 238; Obama: 1,900) source: Axios

Knowledgeispower RSA Jan 20, 2025, 03:36 PM

He lied and lied and lied, saying he would never pardon Hunter. And then he did! Why? Because the emails on Hunter's laptop were proven to all be genuine, and not a Russian hoax. They are highly incriminating of Joe and other family members who were taking bribes and handouts from foreign entities.

Knowledgeispower RSA Jan 20, 2025, 03:39 PM

So as usual, he was protecting himself, only ever being out for himself, power and self enrichment. Something genetic there...Hunter being a thorough going crook. Tax fraud, gun fraud, drugs...and the rest. Nice family. Joe commuted the sentences of some of the worst murderers...and as for Fauci...

D'Esprit Jan 20, 2025, 04:31 PM

What about Fauci? One of the most celebrated medical scientists of the last 50 years, and a scientist that President George W. Bush awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian award in the United States.

i***o@w***.com Jan 20, 2025, 07:41 PM

Ivy League colleges are apparently offering woke types group crying sessions today, as therapy to deal with the inauguration. Maybe woke snowflakes like the author of this deranged drivel might want to participate in group bawling, to get it out of his system?

p***o@g***.com Jan 20, 2025, 05:12 AM

I believe the official diagnosis for this is TDS Level 5. I'm sorry that your news sources (and bias) have done this to you. I find it hard to believe this was written in earnest rather than as clickbait because surely, anyone who hears both sides of these stories can't be this dumb.

Paul-John Rushton Jan 20, 2025, 05:21 AM

More BS, FYI not a convicted rapist. Seems facts only matter when it suits you.

P***e@g***.com Jan 20, 2025, 05:33 AM

The US has given the world so much. Look around your house. Your electronics, your clothes, your car- mostly all invented or designed in the US (made cheaper in China though). Yet they’ve been maligned and derided for years. No wonder they want to “make America great again.”

Knowledgeispower RSA Jan 20, 2025, 06:03 AM

O..M...G...this is the most ignorant, Trump deranged, unbelievably arrogant, bigoted, rant DM has published so far. YOU DONT EVEN KNOW THAT TRUMP IS NOT A CONVICTED RAPIST!! That is a sad indictment on you...what else don't you know? Let's rather celebrate the dawn of a common sense, anti woke life affirming American Era which we hope will spread globally!

Malcolm McManus Jan 20, 2025, 07:57 AM

Agreed, The world went mad at some point. A huge leaning towards embracing peoples figment of their imagination and moral decline. Trump has his faults, but certainly can lead USA to a better place. Hopefully the world can follow.

Richard Kennard Jan 20, 2025, 09:54 AM

No need to shout

Rodney Weidemann Jan 20, 2025, 02:36 PM

So, it makes it better that they chose a convicted sexual abuser as their leader? the mind boggles that women support a scumbag like this...

D'Esprit Jan 20, 2025, 04:33 PM

Yip, you can't make it up!

d***s@g***.com Jan 21, 2025, 03:40 PM

Americans voted on policy. Not feelings. An important lesson not learnt by the left (as is evidenced by your response here).

i***o@w***.com Jan 20, 2025, 07:35 PM

The accuser could not even remember the non-rape didn't take place.

User Jan 23, 2025, 09:00 AM

Agree Felicity. The TDS is going nuclear in the next 4 years. And I am going to love it!

Knowledgeispower RSA Jan 20, 2025, 06:10 AM

You, Tomlinson, display a shocking pseudo intellectual arrogance, casting off a whole great civilisation. I am celebrating today, the end of the woke, evil, corrupt, destructive hellhole that was the Biden Harris tenure...here comes the new Golden Era of America!! Hallelujah!

User Jan 23, 2025, 01:24 PM

Hear Hear!

Knowledgeispower RSA Jan 20, 2025, 06:54 AM

Trump is not even in power yet and he has changed so much....Mid East ceasefire deal, release of hostages, the self deportation of many illegal aliens. SO much more to come on day one with more than 100 life affirming laws to be signed..goodbye to the Biden Harris Democratic 4 years from hell!!!

Bick Nee Jan 20, 2025, 09:58 AM

LOL! What exactly is that you think Trump did to broker the ceasefire and return of hostages?

Knowledgeispower RSA Jan 20, 2025, 10:50 AM

Where have you been the last few days? It's well known that Trumps envoy, Steve Witkoff, went to Netayahu and, in the words of both a Qatari official, the spokesperson for Bidens State Dept, and many others, "pushed the ceasefire deal over the line". It's common knowledge, look it up

Knowledgeispower RSA Jan 20, 2025, 10:53 AM

Also, Hamas knew from experience that they should take seriously Trump's threat last week that all hell would break loose if hostages were not released by the day of his inauguration. A deal was signed and the process has begun. Thank you Trump. Biden has just bubbled for more than a year....

keith.ciorovich Jan 20, 2025, 10:30 AM

Consequence management

BOB Rernard Jan 20, 2025, 07:01 AM

Give a narcissist power and you get the disruption, chaos, economic slump, disharmony that we are experiencing. Tighten your seat-belts folks, it's going to get rough for the next 4 years!!!

Knowledgeispower RSA Jan 20, 2025, 07:41 AM

Mind blowing dumb ignorance shown in BR's comment. The reason America is in the state its in is because it has just been subjected to 4 years of Biden Harris...not Trump who has not been in power the last four years. The US stock exchange and dollar has responded positively to Trumps win, go figure

Richard Kennard Jan 20, 2025, 08:38 AM

Tip for all out there to invest in the Trump Meme coins...honestly its not a pyramid scheme. Trump has your best interests at heart.

d***y@g***.com Jan 20, 2025, 04:02 PM

lol...

Richard Kennard Jan 20, 2025, 09:52 AM

Staying on the positive front...what do you feel about the Trump Meme Coins, issued two days before the inauguration?

d***y@g***.com Jan 20, 2025, 04:05 PM

Losing Bet, his nosedived , seems investors prefer the Melania Trump coin.

Richard Kennard Jan 20, 2025, 04:25 PM

They should have combined the two &amp; called it Trumpgriftocoin

m***0@g***.com Jan 20, 2025, 07:03 AM

If DM still has an editor let me join the dots for him/her/mx. The increased desperation by DM for financial support combined with pathetic articles published like this is not a sustainable business model. The fact is, 98% of your readers are smarter than to continue supporting the 30% pass club!

Richard Kennard Jan 20, 2025, 09:43 AM

Not Mark Wahlberg by chance, who has a distinct connect with Dirk Diggler (also a contributer above) on the Boogie Nights classic? Using the word fact should imply that there is at least a modicum of truth to follow.

D'Esprit Jan 20, 2025, 04:43 PM

Lol! Well spotted.

Deon de Wet-Roos Jan 20, 2025, 01:09 PM

Absolutely agree. I think DM will run out of funds before 2025 because clearly they've run out of anything new to say.

John P Jan 24, 2025, 05:16 PM

You would prefer them to make up stories that fit in with your Facebook algorithm?

Denise Smit Jan 20, 2025, 08:26 AM

The writer must be part of the "transformation" club at Stellenbosch, headed by De Villiers. As Stellenbosch graduate it is a shame to me to have to digest this which has become the norm

Monty Roodt Jan 20, 2025, 08:35 AM

Sadly, and judging from the comments above, white South Africa suffers from much the same malaise. Not one of them engaged with any of the substantive issues raised, shouting instead about the one factual error and doing the usual Trumping Biden-bashing. Sad really.

Knowledgeispower RSA Jan 20, 2025, 09:43 AM

Not Biden bashing, Monty, though that would be a refreshing change from the constant, mind numbing Trump bashing that never ends, just telling the truth. Tomlinsons "substantive issues" are so couched in bias and TDS, and his rhetoric so crass and bigoted, as to make them unworthy of comment...

Bick Nee Jan 20, 2025, 10:01 AM

I have to agree with you. Judging by all the pro-Trump sentiment in the comments, it seems like a classic case of the “Emperor’s new clothes”.

Richard Bryant Jan 20, 2025, 10:39 AM

Agreed! But that is standard from the Trump brigade, so frequently vocal on these pages, and just like their hero, is devoid of any substance.

Knowledgeispower RSA Jan 20, 2025, 11:19 AM

The anti Trump brigade is also very vocal on these pages. And I would prefer to classify the "Trump brigade" as independent thinkers, common sense realists, and generally down to earth practical people. Oh...and intelligent too...ha!!!

Richard Kennard Jan 20, 2025, 11:56 AM

Please let other independent people decide about the supposed intelligence.

Knowledgeispower RSA Jan 20, 2025, 11:25 AM

77 mil working class and African American and Hispanic and sensible and intelligent and female and good and great Americans of every other description, many world leaders and citizens, would not agree that Trump has no substance. Who are you to speak for them from your South African armchair?

Richard Bryant Jan 20, 2025, 12:03 PM

You see, just 100 years ago, a very similar leader convinced the majority of intelligent people in his country that to make Germany great again, they would need to rise up against the liberals. Lest we forget.

D'Esprit Jan 20, 2025, 04:45 PM

Ouch! Well said!

lynuzelac Jan 21, 2025, 07:16 AM

The election showed that at least 77 million Americans are not over-whelmed the the Liberal media and are prepared to take time to think.

John P Jan 24, 2025, 01:14 PM

Is this armchair in the same room and next to the one you sit in?

D'Esprit Jan 20, 2025, 04:44 PM

Spot on. Scary.

Derek Taylor Jan 20, 2025, 08:41 AM

Stellenbosch (US) on it DEI path, is about to DIE, because of professors like the author of this article. The woke mob here are no different to the mob in the USA. We are heading in the same direction with a group of elite univ professors, may of them narcissist, spewing the same garbage.

Malcolm McManus Jan 20, 2025, 09:39 AM

Correct. And they follow the populist USA example of the moment. Hopefully we will now see this changing. The media are quick to be complicit.

Denise Smit Jan 20, 2025, 08:45 AM

As a professional clinical psychologist do you thing it appropriate to diagnose somebody on media as a certain psychological condition. Does not say much of your professionalism

Malcolm McManus Jan 20, 2025, 09:41 AM

Ha, Ha, Not to mention the 77 million Trump voters.

fireball2 Jan 20, 2025, 09:45 AM

Please be careful calling him a convicted rapist. ABC just settled out of court for $15 million for defamation for calling him a convicted rapist.

Richard Kennard Jan 20, 2025, 10:23 AM

You are aware that settling this is part of a deal?...a pending amalgamation deal which will require Trump's nod. Convicted felon more factual.

Knowledgeispower RSA Jan 20, 2025, 11:11 AM

This settling reveals the truth. Ie that ABC was terrified of further litigation which would have likely cost them many more millions. The felony charges were nothing more than weaponisation of the law and a political witch hunt, the verdict for which will certainly be overturned on appeal

d***y@g***.com Jan 20, 2025, 01:53 PM

Disney board decided to settle, and it has paid off , there is now zero chance of a government anti trust case for their merger with Fubo , which was previously likely

Richard Kennard Jan 20, 2025, 02:15 PM

Come on Felicity...tell us you are aware of this? Trump is purely a transactional person.

Knowledgeispower RSA Jan 20, 2025, 03:58 PM

You know that? You were in on the deal? You can predict the future?Could this be a conspiracy theory?

Richard Kennard Jan 20, 2025, 04:36 PM

Time to get informed Felicity about Disney who owns ABC ...and the 70% acquisition of Fubo.

Knowledgeispower RSA Jan 20, 2025, 02:38 PM

Well, you say it is, Richard. Let's see what transpires. And no I do not agree that these developments reduce Trump to a merely transactional character. He didn't have to run again, he has more money than he knows what to do with and he is 78 years old. He genuinely wants to MAGA. He loves USA

Michael Thomlinson Jan 20, 2025, 03:31 PM

No, Trump is in big financial trouble: He owes money everywhere and has to pay $355 mil + interest as a fine for fraudulent transactions. His father bailed him out on several failed business dealings and he is still in danger of losing his mansion in Florida. No bank in the USA will loan him money.

D'Esprit Jan 20, 2025, 04:48 PM

C'mon, Michael, don't let reality get in the way of the worshippers!

Stu McCro Jan 20, 2025, 04:00 PM

You honestly sound like that Nkoane-Mashabane when she was talking about Zuma...

Knowledgeispower RSA Jan 20, 2025, 02:47 PM

And further to that, thank goodness the "oligarchs" you and crooked Joe are worried about are the most forward thinking, creative, brilliant , people, despite their faults, who will bring America to the point again, where they don't have to feel threatened by China...it's all go technologically!

Knowledgeispower RSA Jan 20, 2025, 02:52 PM

And also, it would be silly to leave the decision as to whether Trump supporters are intelligent or not, to woke, downright blinkered, arrogant, intellectually snobbish and stubborn Trump haters. Tell me, what is wrong with all the exciting executive orders Trump will sign later today?

Richard Bryant Jan 20, 2025, 10:42 AM

The truth is, the vast majority of rapists are never convicted. A rapist doesn't become a rapist only after they are convicted.

Harold Porter Jan 20, 2025, 11:43 AM

But a person doesn't become a rapist merely because they're accused of rape, even more so if they are accused of rape and found not guilty.

Richard Bryant Jan 20, 2025, 02:33 PM

Do you know how many people accused of rape are found not guilty? Don't fall into the trap of believing that women who accuse someone of rape are making a false statement. It is for this reason that most women just clam up and keep it to themselves. And the rapist is not a rapist until next time.

Rodney Weidemann Jan 20, 2025, 02:42 PM

But they do become a sexual abuser if found guilty of that... which is exactly what the verdict was against Trump

Knowledgeispower RSA Jan 20, 2025, 03:56 PM

There was no conviction which term only applies if one is sentenced

Arnold O Managra Jan 27, 2025, 12:05 AM

Have you noticed Rodney, that you are arguing against women on the topic of sexual abuse. The mind boggles, as my English grampa used to say. Who do you think you're protecting, and against what exactly? Women are quite as capable of being dark and looking after themselves as us males.

Arnold O Managra Jan 27, 2025, 12:33 AM

The case was a woman who claimed that Trump sexually abused her in a public shop. Now either she's lying, or many other people are culpable? Who heard her shouts of dismay and ignored it. Public shop, né? I smell bullshit.

User Jan 23, 2025, 01:27 PM

Are you a law expert?

Arnold O Managra Jan 20, 2025, 09:53 AM

There is a dark soul in all of us. This is part of the human, and broader animal, existence. I find it strange that a clinical psychologist is unaware and even unsympathetic to this, to the extent that he finds it useful to cast huge negative characterisations onto large numbers of people.

Knowledgeispower RSA Jan 20, 2025, 11:12 AM

Exactly

d***y@g***.com Jan 20, 2025, 11:01 AM

All i can say on this article , is have to give credit to Musk , best investment he ever made , $250 million , to becoming majority shareholder in the US Presidency. Trust a ex SA to teach the US billionaires how to game the system.

Richard Kennard Jan 20, 2025, 12:11 PM

Oligarchy is the way to go

Deon de Wet-Roos Jan 20, 2025, 12:50 PM

Can't believe we're from the same University. Your analysis as a psychologist is based on assumptions and presumptions. Maybe you should ditch qualitative analysis for quantitative analysis.

Stephen la Grange Jan 20, 2025, 02:19 PM

More of the same - another DM junk libtard article- same reasons our universities are in dire straits.

Richard Kennard Jan 20, 2025, 03:54 PM

Why so derogatory? ...do you regard liberal people as retards?

User Jan 23, 2025, 01:27 PM

Yes

Richard Kennard Jan 27, 2025, 02:33 PM

Name your time &amp; place then

Jane Crankshaw Jan 20, 2025, 02:58 PM

The only admirable thing about Trump is his relentless energy at 78yrs in getting back into a position of power! Power that he will use to enrich himself yet again based on the back of the “porkies” he is well known for spinning!

Michael Thomlinson Jan 20, 2025, 03:38 PM

At 78 he should be playing golf, fishing and looking after his grand children, not attempting to run the most powerful country in the world. A lot has been said about Biden but Trump is really no younger or able to the job.

Malcolm McManus Jan 20, 2025, 04:01 PM

At least he can still play golf, can speak coherently without using a teleprompter, can still walk. That makes a huge improvement over Biden already. At least the US has now got someone running the country and not glorified nurses AKA handlers.

Richard Kennard Jan 20, 2025, 04:42 PM

Have you seen Trump riding a bike? He can't even see the pedals.

Knowledgeispower RSA Jan 20, 2025, 03:55 PM

Please check Biden out for porkies

lynuzelac Jan 20, 2025, 03:54 PM

Mark, Your liberal bias and inability to see any view except your own is blatently apparent. Read your history books and I am sure you will agree that few great leaders were 'nice' human beings. The ability to take major decisions and steer a country is a job that appeals to very few people.

neville68 Jan 20, 2025, 04:01 PM

Now let's apply this reasoning to all those who voted for Zuma's ANC and MK parties. What is your take on their personalities esteemed Professor?

Just Jan 20, 2025, 04:08 PM

What nonsense. The hard-core ultra-left journalists will never accept democracy.

j***6@g***.com Jan 20, 2025, 04:41 PM

Another TDS lefties losing Monday at the Maverick.

alastairmgf Jan 20, 2025, 04:48 PM

I’m absolutely horrified to see that Biden has given a preemptive pardon to that awful man Fauci. I was so hoping that RFK Jnr., on assuming office, would start the process of holding him to account for the misery he has caused. He has a lot to answer for in the causes and effects of the pandemic.

D'Esprit Jan 20, 2025, 08:18 PM

Garbage. Absolute rubbish. Fauci had more integrity and has contributed more to saving lives than almost anybody globally over the last 50 years. RFK is a lunatic fringe denialist who frankly belongs in an asylum. Doubt this post will get past the worshippers.

Arnold O Managra Jan 21, 2025, 06:56 PM

Saving lives in the short term is not the same as saving lives in the long term. Fauci had direct funding responsibility for gain-of-function research at Wuhan's virus research plant. I smell guilty over-reaction (save my soul) at least.

ak47.king Jan 20, 2025, 04:59 PM

I fully agree with this article. What saddens me is the comments made below by South Africans. This is how we ended up with Zuma and why we have the highest number GBV in the world and still live in a very sexist society. SA is practically run by organised crime and thuggery which is bullying. Eish!

John Counihan Jan 20, 2025, 06:13 PM

Personally I quite like Zapiro's summing up of Trump: "A lying, sexist, aging, bullying, crotch-grabbing, corrupt, narcissistic, vindictive, law-breaking, delusional, tax-evading, treacherous, criminal psychopath". Do any of u out there doubt that Trump is certifiably insane?

D'Esprit Jan 20, 2025, 08:19 PM

Ot often Zapiro takes it easy on someone!

User Jan 23, 2025, 01:31 PM

Yes, people like me that does not suffer from TDS

manie_mulder Jan 20, 2025, 06:19 PM

Excellent piece of writing. Well done Mark.

Patrick McLaughlin Jan 20, 2025, 09:55 PM

History has a habit of throwing in remarkable people with an ability to communicate, lead and rise amongst their peers to change events. Break up log jams. Its all about extraordinary presence, good timing and oratorial powers. You have just seen one going at full blast.

surfdoc Jan 20, 2025, 10:29 PM

Deeply polarised. Major problems with opioid addictions, mental health, obesity, homelessness - despite a strong economy. The highest proportion of any world population in jail. By far the world leader in mass shooting events. America is a sick society. Trump is a symptom of that - not the cure.

e***0@y***.com Jan 21, 2025, 03:19 AM

Excellent article. It's sad how the US has elected such a bully as their president. The world seems to attest the same demagoguery of a century ago, when a German megalomaniac led his people to one of the most shameful disasters. He was also elected. He also used violence (January 6th, 2021).

Patterson Alan John Jan 21, 2025, 09:08 AM

As an opinion piece, it simply provides an opportunity for DM readers to consider alternative viewpoints about the USA choice of President and what may transpire in the next four years. Of the many pieces published and diverse opinions expressed, you read, consider and decide. We are all different.

Awake Not Woke Jan 22, 2025, 03:04 PM

When a specific set of folk are mad, just know the author has rattled them. This was enjoyable.

peter selwaski Jan 23, 2025, 04:39 AM

The pardons by Biden may keep people from being punished for their actions, but will not prevent their actions from being disclosed.

Paul T Mar 4, 2025, 06:21 AM

Wow, just a month later and Trump has handed the Ukraine over to the Russians, called for ethnic cleansing in Gaza, and accelerated climate change. What do you think now, Trump supporters so rapidly defending him in these comments threads? The columnist has space for you on his couch. Good luck.