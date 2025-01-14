Daily Maverick
Will the last person to leave the SA Post Office please switch off the lights

My search for a post office from which to physically mail items finally led me to what may be one of the very last functioning outlets in Cape Town.
Hugh Corder
By Hugh Corder
14 Jan 2025
The account which follows seeks to reflect on the effective collapse of the South African Post Office (Sapo) as one indicator of the general demise of public amenities and services.

This is not news, particularly in light (sic) of the debilitating electricity interruptions of the past 15 years and the imminent widespread deprivation of the reliable provision of safe drinking water in urban areas.

The trigger for this reflection is my recent role as a co-editor (with Tanya Wilson) of a collection titled In These Mountains (November 2024, Pentrich Press) of published poems, diary entries and essays written by the late Stephen Watson on his experiences in the Cederberg.

Having written and edited more than a dozen books over the past 40 years, I knew of the statutory obligation on all publishers to supply one free copy of each book published in this country to all the Legal Deposit Libraries.

The Legal Deposit Act (54 of 1997) continues the practice established many decades ago (and significantly also in every Bantustan under apartheid, each of which had an equivalent statute) of designating one library in each of the four pre-1994 provinces  (the National Library “campus” in both Cape Town and Pretoria, and the municipal libraries in Bloemfontein and Pietermaritzburg) plus the Library of Parliament and the National Film, Video and Sound Archives (for such media) as places of legal deposit.

The purpose of this (perhaps historically quaint yet vital) legal obligation is to ensure that a copy of every publication is available at some relatively accessible place for perusal by the public as well as to provide as complete a record as possible of documents published in South Africa, our “national documentary heritage”.

In compliance with the law, I duly emailed a completed form to the relevant staff member at each of these libraries and then inserted the printed version of that form together with a copy of the book into an envelope, carefully addressed to the street address provided by each library.

Here is where the connection to the Sapo began.

Knowing that my local post office had closed some years ago, I went to the nearest one to my home, which I had used about a year ago. On arrival at the shopping centre, a security guard told me that this PO had closed several months ago.

Eye-watering cost

I then approached a private postal service provider to establish its charges for delivery of each of the books, only to be told that local delivery of the book would cost R185, plus a levy of R265 because it was being directed to a government entity, a total of R450!

Delivery beyond Cape Town would be even more expensive. I was told that the government had applied this levy to all such postal items delivered to any of its offices by this private postal service; quite why this was necessary remains a mystery.

Given that In These Mountains retails for R230, my astonishment can be appreciated.

I duly refused such private service and emailed all the legal deposit librarians to share my predicament: how was I to arrange delivery to them, especially those beyond Cape Town?

I was very grateful when one of the legal deposit officials advised me to approach the Cape Town Post Office in the CBD from where I could mail all the copies. After an hiatus caused by end-of-year preoccupations, I drove to the city and found a parking space after some circling of the block where the General Post Office (GPO), as I always knew it, was located.

The kind parking marshal agreed to allow me to pay on leaving, as I explained that I had no idea how long the queue in the GPO would be. She appeared a little perplexed, and when I asked her to direct me to the main entrance to the GPO, she told me that the building was now a branch of the leading supermarket chain in the country.

Incredibly (maybe born of experience?) she knew where to find a functioning post office in the city and directed me to drive to the junction of Loop and Pepper Streets. There, in a nondescript building with little signage, I discovered a branch of the Sapo and transacted my business at the princely sum of R15.45 per copy, a real bargain (although I have yet to receive acknowledgement of safe receipt from the Legal Deposit librarians).

I confirmed with the helpful assistant that this was indeed the “last post office functioning in Cape Town”, although this assessment is presumably confined to the CBD.

In relief on my way home, I fell to thinking of what this all means for us as a society, hence this little story, if only to alert people to the location of the only functioning post office in central Cape Town.

I have heard of two other suburban POs still operating but have not verified such information. I have no doubt that an indignant spokesperson for the Sapo (does such an officer still serve?) might issue a statement cataloguing all the functioning POs and their addresses throughout the country: IF such a response appears, that in itself would be an unanticipated triumph and a service to the broader public in my view.

Tragic reflection

Yet the impact of the absence of all that the existence of a “local post office” throughout urban and rural areas implies for social services for ALL inhabitants of this country (much like the necessity of an efficient, effective, and uncorrupt Dept of Home Affairs) is a tragic reflection on the priorities, capacity, and responsiveness of those who have exercised public power over the past three decades.

Although semi-privatised over this period, and although central government has provided financial bail-outs from time to time, hard questions need to be asked and answered both by those who appointed the people to run the Sapo as well as the relevant ministers accountable for its viability.

In telling this story, I am naturally deeply aware of the profound impact of the electronic media on the need for physical forms of communication – the postal system, yet some documentary items cannot be reduced to electronic format, and many countries beyond our borders maintain a postal system which is used to send items to South Africans here at home.

In addition, the local post office meant so much more to most communities and could have been repurposed for many functions (including for example the payout of social grants on which such a large percentage of our population survives, and the issuing of ID documents) which may have secured their viability.

Perhaps if this piece is drawn to the attention of the relevant ministers (of Communications and Digital Technologies for the Sapo, and of Arts, Culture and Sport for the Legal Deposit system) or one of their officials, that may serve to trigger some form of remedial action, maybe the slowing of the total disappearance of a public postal service.

The fact that the incumbents of both ministries are not members of the ANC, may perversely act as an inspiration to show up the former regime.

I know that many will argue that I remain hopelessly naïve and optimistic, but I do not subscribe to such a negative outlook on the prospects of resuscitating the delivery of such a basic service to the broad population. Any South African over the age of 20 will appreciate the integral role as a community-centred resource played by the local post office, no matter where in this country they were raised. If no postal service exists, the requirements of the Legal Deposit Act will be ignored, damaging our cultural heritage.

Let us raise our voices and agitate to demand the restoration of the postal service and the preservation of the local PO as signs of the public commitment to affordable and reliable service delivery. DM

rouxenator Jan 15, 2025, 06:06 AM

The Post Office in Stellenbosch is also excellent. However as a business it failed to keep up or diversify. Pargo, Pudo, BobGo and other services offer far more for less. Sadly I now only use the Post Office to collect Aliexpress/eBay purchases from China.

Rod McLeman Jan 15, 2025, 08:53 AM

I pass my mailbox every Friday when I put my rubbish out. Every few months I feel that I should check it for mail, but I can no longer remember when last I found it occupied.

Just another Comment Jan 15, 2025, 06:11 AM

Forget it. This government (GNU or not) hasn't the capacity to raise a point, never mind raise the dead.

l***t@y***.com Jan 15, 2025, 07:17 AM

The expose by Carte Blanche in the 90s of the corruption and theft at the central depot in City Deep in Jhb, spelled the death knell of the GPO. The home affairs and GPO may have heads that are not ANC, but the cadre's doing the work in those parastatals are. Don't look for competence too soon.

f***a@h***.com Jan 15, 2025, 09:17 PM

For your information the Post Office posted it's first ever profits in 2003 and it's last in 2006/7 financial year. It only took them 200 years to post a profit and then it was destroyed. I worked there for 17 years.

Paul Heering Jan 15, 2025, 07:19 AM

Hugh, I suspect your books will never arrive at their destination, and the lights have also been stolen. I am still waiting for an item tracked by the Australian Post Office to have cleared customs and delivered to SAPO on 12 December.

j***d@h***.com Jan 15, 2025, 07:51 AM

I support keeping the post office open in SA. For years, I have posted Christmas cards to friends and family, in SA and all over the world. I feel good about the excitement of their kids and themselves in receiving it, even if late. I believe it is still worth doing it, for that reason alone.

Roodepoort Rocker Jan 17, 2025, 07:02 AM

To me there is no Christmas joy when cards arrive at Easter - or never.

David Pennington Jan 15, 2025, 07:59 AM

In a word cANCer

v***l@g***.com Jan 15, 2025, 09:21 AM

Thank you indeed! The fact that this is falling on deaf ears, do we need a survey to indicate we want the PO back. There is great power in a resolution that has no reservation in it....

johnbpatson Jan 15, 2025, 09:42 AM

I used to send Christmas cards to around 10 family and friends in South Africa, by post. Stopped in 2008 after learning none had arrived at destination for five years. Who owns the BEE shares in local Fedex and other branches? ANC all the way.

Gareth Dawson Jan 15, 2025, 09:54 AM

Grassy Park Post Office is operating. Almost no signage though.

Alan Hammond Jan 15, 2025, 07:59 PM

Sometimes it is operating. I went to collect a parcel last week Wednesday to be greeted by a hand-written note on the door saying the office was closed for the day. I went back on Thurs &amp; another hand-written note said it was closed until Saturday. I was able to finally collect my parcel this week.

Andrew Newman Jan 15, 2025, 10:13 AM

Somerset West still appears to be functioning. Arranged for Car Licenses online through CCT, the one sent by post arrived before the one arranged to be picked up at a Municiple office. Card from UK took 3 weeks.

louw.nic Jan 15, 2025, 10:33 AM

Postal services in Southern Africa can be traced back 500+ years. SA Post Office was officially opened in 1792. Regular inland mail by 1805. Mail boat to the UK in 1815. First stamps in 1853. Post codes in 1973 (per wikipedia). Completely destroyed in less than 30 years by the ANC.

Roodepoort Rocker Jan 17, 2025, 07:08 AM

True, zero vision and future scenario planning. Email killed the postal system.

Mfana Dyasi Jan 15, 2025, 11:03 AM

When dinosaurs could not adapt, they faced extinction.

h***r@g***.com Jan 15, 2025, 03:41 PM

They absolutely *could*, but they didn't.

johann mendelsohn Jan 15, 2025, 11:13 AM

I went to the PO in Hermanus last week as the Botriver branch was closed last year and a rumour went around that on could fill out a form and your post would be delivered by a postman on a bicycle at certain times. This never happened. On my visit there I found the place basically deserted.

Richard Skippers Jan 15, 2025, 11:35 AM

The PO has been destroyed by the ANC and every attempt must be made to resusitate the entity. There are examples of flourishing postal services globally. I worked at SAPO, aware that I was a civil servant, from 1982-2016 when I sadly resigned. SAPO is a "sleeping" giant that must be resusitated.

megapode Jan 15, 2025, 12:44 PM

The Post Office should never have been spun off. When it was part of the Department of Posts and Telecommunications, Telecommunications was subsidising Posts. Once the two were split the range of services the PO could offer was reduced, and they lost the income from what is now Telkom.

Gavin Weir Jan 15, 2025, 02:09 PM

Professor Corder, the solution is to use a courier service from now on- don't be 'penny wise pound foolish' by using the Post Office.

Martin Nicol Jan 15, 2025, 02:10 PM

The Clareinch post office, next to the Claremont Police Station in Imam Haron Road, works fine. I have renewed my PO Box for 2025 (R425 for pensioners). I get my municipal account, medical aid and bird club correspondence reliably, also the New York Review - if always months late!

Janet Sully Jan 15, 2025, 02:28 PM

Our post boxes in Helderkruin, Roodepoort, were removed when the entire building was demolished and new shops built. Asking at the only working post office in our area where our post boxes have been relocated, I got blank stares and shrugs. Not one staff member knew where our post boxes had gone.

R***N@C***.CO.ZA Jan 15, 2025, 02:32 PM

We have a Post Office in Middelburg, MP. But the reality is that it is so unsafe there that getting robbed is all but guarenteed. I havn't had a postal adress in more than 20 years.

dalamba127 Jan 15, 2025, 02:40 PM

Mark Barnes tried to do a great job ... and was of course kicked out for his efforts.

Nos Feratu Jan 15, 2025, 02:54 PM

When the clowns got rid of Mark Barnes and decided to split the PO and Postbank they signed the death warrant for the post office and probably a good portion of the rural populace. Our dorp never had a street delivery but the local post office closed and I refuse to drive 50km to collect the post

dalamba127 Jan 15, 2025, 07:42 PM

Yup, and Mr Barnes was so passionate about the post office ... the clowns didn't find that funny, or perhaps they found it funny as in "odd".

Mike Trow Jan 15, 2025, 02:55 PM

Our local SAPO branch is hanging on by a thread, Pinegowrie in Randburg. A few weeks back Blairgowrie residents had to donate light bulbs as all the ones they had in the post office were blown, they were working in the dark. Strangely there is still one postie on a bike in the area every week.

r***v@i***.com Jan 15, 2025, 03:31 PM

Sell it Solve all the problems and no more bail outs.

Sue Grant-Marshall Jan 15, 2025, 03:38 PM

Extraordinarily, I have just received Christmas cards from my Grant family in England and in New Zealand. They all arrived on the same day, two days ago, about two months late and were delivered by a SAPO postman on a bicycle. Why do some SAPO's work, albeit sporadically, whilst others don't?

Tim Bester Jan 15, 2025, 04:34 PM

No need to switch off the lights...that happened 20 years ago...

Toni Rowland Jan 15, 2025, 05:39 PM

A functioning postal service would be enormously helpful and far more cost-effective than courier services. Even Uber-collect can't do what the SAPO did. Thanks for many years of friendly and helpful service. I miss it badly.

roger johnson Jan 15, 2025, 07:00 PM

Amazed to see a postman in my Germiston suburb's streets this morning. He was pushing his red bicycle up a slope whilst clutching a bunch of letters, presumably for drop-off in the immediate area. Haven't seen a postal delivery person in the area for two years or more

Robinson Crusoe Jan 15, 2025, 10:05 PM

Civil society or any reasonable society expects so much more and all we get is so much less. Lurching downwards. What exactly is the problem with government in SA? Or perhaps we should not ask.

Cobuswelgemoed Jan 16, 2025, 07:30 AM

Durbanville Post Office is still open and I actually receive letters in my post box at home from time to time. I also see the mail man on his bicycle every now and then.

talkafrica Jan 16, 2025, 08:08 AM

There are still GPOs in rural towns. But not in the cities. The answer is simple: sell the lot to PostNet or a similar company. The government can't keep a public toilet clean, let alone run a post office.

Bruce MacDonald Jan 16, 2025, 08:50 AM

To me it is inconceivable that an essential facility like a public postal service can be allowed to get into this dire condition. The issue can NEVER be even running at a break-even, let alons attempting to turn a profit.

Janet Sully Jan 16, 2025, 01:35 PM

When I tell our overseas visitors that there is no postal service they are horrified. For most countries the postal service is the lifeblood of a country. Seems it is not that important for our govt to keep our postal system working. What a shame.

godfrey.parkin Jan 16, 2025, 09:50 AM

Many consequences. e.g. The Law Society of South Africa says one reason deceased estates take years to wind up is the insistence by the Masters Office that correspondence is via the Post Office.

Ed Rybicki Jan 16, 2025, 09:56 AM

Maitland Post Office is still functioning - for a given value of “functioning” ? Nice staff, but never enough of ‘em on duty!

Michael Whitaker Jan 16, 2025, 12:32 PM

The local Greenside PO is still operating... sort of.... Car Licences usually and I see other postal items behind the glass on shelves. Morose, tired looking staff, and for goodness sake, clean the dirty windows of old sticky marks and the floor tiles. The a/c and wall fan are just for show.

Roodepoort Rocker Jan 17, 2025, 06:59 AM

SA Wo? Their staff stole parcels straight into their own retrenchment. Their last convulsion were paying SASSA grants and issuing annual car licences. Post - as in Post Office was nowhere to be seen.

jobcreationnetwork2020 Jan 17, 2025, 01:01 PM

Hugh, please what are South Africa's legal obligations with regards to the processing of postal items in terms of the International Agreement?

mprobyn Jan 18, 2025, 12:22 PM

Kenilworth post office in Cape Town is running fine. I collected an eBay purchase from the US on time.

Seventhousandrpm Jan 19, 2025, 02:19 AM

If a post office near you works its maeaningless if parcel being sent to goes to area where post office doesnt function. The functionary at counter has no clue whatsoever either way. International mail is prohibitively expensive R1700 for A4 envelope DHL from Aus to SA. Aus mail to SA pointless.

s***3@g***.com Jan 19, 2025, 04:08 AM

You have a Post Office and there are -still libraries? I remember every suburb I lived used to have a Post Office and a library - not one remains by us now.

John Cartwright Dec 28, 2025, 08:07 AM

Yes indeed. Like public rail transport, this service has been bled almost to death by parasites, with the greatest harm in both cases being to the millions of South Africans who can neither afford nor get access to these crucial forms of communication. It's certainly not naive to hope and agitate for their effective resuscitation.