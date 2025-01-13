Daily Maverick
How home affairs rendered me stateless and non-existent through a software malfunction

A routine visit to the Department of Home Affairs to apply for a new identity document turned into an Orwellian apparent loss of statehood for the writer.
By Yves Vanderhaeghen
13 Jan 2025
“You can’t have an ID card.”

When a Home Affairs official tells you that you can’t have the thing they’ve been saying you have to get from them, it’s, what? Kafkaesque, Alice in Wonderlandish, or just an everyday S&M tangle with red tape?

It’s fickle, for starters. I’ll get to the conspiracy bit later.

My wife had decided that a dinky little ID card would be more convenient than the green book, so to get a “twofer” for the price of one trip we went together. I was due for an update anyway. The face that officials check to verify that I am me is only just coming into adulthood and so can’t be said to be proof of ID. Besides, my ID book is tatty and has lost its cover, so I was looking forward to being able to proffer something less embarrassing on demand.

Now, if my wife were telling this story, it would be about the whizz-bang efficiency of Home Affairs. Proof that a single moment does not define all and everything in the way Comments Sectioners like to serve up reality.

Twenty minutes. That’s how long it took for her to go from queue to Exit with a receipt in hand. Great, I thought. I was next in line, and I was already telling friends in my head that the two of us had been in and out in less than an hour.

I slid my green book across the counter to the official, my buoyant smile breezily reciprocated. Isn’t life great? Till it isn’t.

“What do you mean I can’t?” I asked once my mind had sifted through the wreckage of my optimism.

To her credit (I think), she stuttered with embarrassment. 

“I’m not allowed to use the word,” she said, grasping for whatever she had been told to call the likes of me. After a minute of squirming she came out with it: “You’re a foreigner.”

This was news to me. 

“But here’s my ID,” I said. “And I have a South African passport,” I said. “See, I’m a citizen,” I said, “and you have been telling citizens to come and get their card IDs on pain of virtual death.”

Foreigner

“Yes I see what it says on your ID, but the computer says you’re a (whisper) foreigner. I can’t give you a card.”

And so, some pointless back-and-forth later, I walked out with my tatty proof of life, somewhat fearful of my official non-existence to come when its shelf life expires.

This is when a conspiracy theory slipped into my head. Given that purging the country of foreigners has become government policy, I thought that while getting rid of illegals is easy, this was a sneaky way of getting rid of legals too.

The official line on what snarled up my application is that it’s a software issue. That’s the explanation that’s been trotted out for more than a decade, because this is not the first time it’s happened or the first time it’s been reported on. And while the software isn’t being updated, it means my life can’t be either.

Identity is a precarious thing, even without the arbitrary dictates of officialdom. Technically, I suppose, the Home Affairs official was correct: I am a foreigner (my name is a bit of a giveaway, isn’t it?). Or rather, I once was a foreigner, when, as a three-month-old infant, I crossed the border with my refugee parents in August 1960.

My life, within a normal range of variables, has been that of an ordinary, white, voting, tax-paying South African citizen. It’s a life whose bounty was made possible through the racial largesse of apartheid officials for whom the colour of our skin was a good enough entrance ticket. Sort of, but that’s another story. It’s tougher now; colour doesn’t give refugees a free pass any more.

And let’s say that the dire warnings do come to pass, and my citizenship gets cancelled for lack of the right papers. (Okay, I’m being hyperbolic, but that’s the message I’m getting from the public service announcements to GO GET YOUR CARD ID).

I would be allowed into my nominal “homeland” in which I have never lived (even though I’d have to leave my South African family behind). But I would hazard that, even with the right papers, I’d be deemed a foreigner. I know I wouldn’t belong. From my life, I know that belonging is not determined by birthplace. And although it took a while to develop a sense of belonging, because I had a funny name and spoke French and all, I cannot remember when last I was treated as a foreigner.

Thanks Home Affairs for putting me right, and pointing out that the sin of birth cannot be expiated. DM

Gareth Dawson Jan 14, 2025, 04:53 AM

I think Home Affairs needs to be far clearer on the process. SA Citizens by birth can receive an ID card first, then the process is opened to SA Citizens through naturalisation, after that permanent residents apply. (Perm Res cannot even register on the eHome Affairs portal.

Paul Mathias Jan 14, 2025, 07:59 AM

Ditto. Same experience in 2015. Queued for collection weeks later, reached the end of the queue - no card - was sent to another queue to collect my new book as I was a born overseas. Only been a decade or so and still no fix of a poorly designed software platform.

Ed Rybicki Jan 14, 2025, 08:36 AM

How very silly. Wonderful that Home Affairs has been jacked up; really bad that things like this still dog us. And by “us”’, I mean naturalised South Africans. How hard could it be to fix??

nickhiltermann Jan 14, 2025, 09:13 AM

A Tale of Two Citizens

megapode Jan 14, 2025, 09:20 AM

It has long been the case that naturalised citizens are at the back of the queue for the smart ID card. My local home affairs even has separate queues for born and naturalised citizens. So I don't think this is a software error, it's just long-standing policy. I hope they review this policy soon.

S***r@S***.com Jan 14, 2025, 03:56 PM

Home Affairs is a disaster. I obtained my current passport via the ehome portal and a bank branch. I am looking to renew in the near future, but cannot login to the portal because my details are wrong. I cannot ascertain what is wrong despite multiple visits and requests. The system is SH1T.

desireshaw46 Jan 14, 2025, 07:36 PM

I was born in the UK when my parents were on holiday. SA has been my home since I was 6 weeks old. I have a SA birth certificate, ID and passport. I didn't get past the check-in at Home Affairs Wynberg.

User Jan 19, 2025, 12:33 PM

DHA needs to overhaul many of their rules and systems and hopefully the new Minister is tackling them all but it will take time. Meanwhile a lot of people are having difficulties and after years of poor service, corruption, and neglect there doesn't appear to be relief on the near horizon.