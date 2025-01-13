How home affairs rendered me stateless and non-existent through a software malfunction

“You can’t have an ID card.”

When a Home Affairs official tells you that you can’t have the thing they’ve been saying you have to get from them, it’s, what? Kafkaesque, Alice in Wonderlandish, or just an everyday S&M tangle with red tape?

It’s fickle, for starters. I’ll get to the conspiracy bit later.

My wife had decided that a dinky little ID card would be more convenient than the green book, so to get a “twofer” for the price of one trip we went together. I was due for an update anyway. The face that officials check to verify that I am me is only just coming into adulthood and so can’t be said to be proof of ID. Besides, my ID book is tatty and has lost its cover, so I was looking forward to being able to proffer something less embarrassing on demand.

Now, if my wife were telling this story, it would be about the whizz-bang efficiency of Home Affairs. Proof that a single moment does not define all and everything in the way Comments Sectioners like to serve up reality.

Twenty minutes. That’s how long it took for her to go from queue to Exit with a receipt in hand. Great, I thought. I was next in line, and I was already telling friends in my head that the two of us had been in and out in less than an hour.

I slid my green book across the counter to the official, my buoyant smile breezily reciprocated. Isn’t life great? Till it isn’t.

“What do you mean I can’t?” I asked once my mind had sifted through the wreckage of my optimism.

To her credit (I think), she stuttered with embarrassment.

“I’m not allowed to use the word,” she said, grasping for whatever she had been told to call the likes of me. After a minute of squirming she came out with it: “You’re a foreigner.”

This was news to me.

“But here’s my ID,” I said. “And I have a South African passport,” I said. “See, I’m a citizen,” I said, “and you have been telling citizens to come and get their card IDs on pain of virtual death.”

Foreigner

“Yes I see what it says on your ID, but the computer says you’re a (whisper) foreigner. I can’t give you a card.”

And so, some pointless back-and-forth later, I walked out with my tatty proof of life, somewhat fearful of my official non-existence to come when its shelf life expires.

This is when a conspiracy theory slipped into my head. Given that purging the country of foreigners has become government policy, I thought that while getting rid of illegals is easy, this was a sneaky way of getting rid of legals too.

The official line on what snarled up my application is that it’s a software issue. That’s the explanation that’s been trotted out for more than a decade, because this is not the first time it’s happened or the first time it’s been reported on. And while the software isn’t being updated, it means my life can’t be either.

Identity is a precarious thing, even without the arbitrary dictates of officialdom. Technically, I suppose, the Home Affairs official was correct: I am a foreigner (my name is a bit of a giveaway, isn’t it?). Or rather, I once was a foreigner, when, as a three-month-old infant, I crossed the border with my refugee parents in August 1960.

My life, within a normal range of variables, has been that of an ordinary, white, voting, tax-paying South African citizen. It’s a life whose bounty was made possible through the racial largesse of apartheid officials for whom the colour of our skin was a good enough entrance ticket. Sort of, but that’s another story. It’s tougher now; colour doesn’t give refugees a free pass any more.

And let’s say that the dire warnings do come to pass, and my citizenship gets cancelled for lack of the right papers. (Okay, I’m being hyperbolic, but that’s the message I’m getting from the public service announcements to GO GET YOUR CARD ID).

I would be allowed into my nominal “homeland” in which I have never lived (even though I’d have to leave my South African family behind). But I would hazard that, even with the right papers, I’d be deemed a foreigner. I know I wouldn’t belong. From my life, I know that belonging is not determined by birthplace. And although it took a while to develop a sense of belonging, because I had a funny name and spoke French and all, I cannot remember when last I was treated as a foreigner.

Thanks Home Affairs for putting me right, and pointing out that the sin of birth cannot be expiated. DM