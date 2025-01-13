Five lessons Africa can learn from South Africa’s agriculture sector

African agricultural ministers gathered in Kampala, Uganda, from Thursday, 9 January to Saturday, 11 January for the “Extraordinary Summit on the Post Malabo Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Programme (CAADP)”. If you haven’t followed African agricultural affairs, you may wonder what this is all about. The programme was founded in 2003 to unlock Africa’s agriculture and address the continent’s poverty challenges.

The Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Programme has ambitious goals, such as increasing Africa’s agricultural fortunes by 6% a year and urging the member countries of the African Union to allocate 10% of their annual budgets to agriculture. So for agricultural ministers in any African country, such possible allocation, even if it is aspirational, is enough to encourage them to promote their sector and use the figure to justify their demands to the national treasuries. However, the reality is that there are far too many demands on resources in most countries, and agriculture spending remains below the Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Programme targets. Even South Africa doesn’t score well in the targets, with a score of 4.1 out of 10. One of the development programme recommendations is that South Africa should increase public expenditure in agriculture, enhance access to agriculture inputs and technologies (such as investments in irrigation for smallholder farmers), and to agricultural financial services by men and women engaged in agriculture.

Private sector remains key to growth

Still, focusing on the crucial aspect of growing Africa’s agriculture and addressing poverty has merit, as this sector accounts for a significant share of many African economies.

But I sometimes get despondent about these big African agricultural gatherings because it is not always clear if they deliver the desired results for the people — growth in agriculture. For example, Africa’s agricultural production still struggles with low productivity. The increase in output in recent years has primarily been due to an expansion in the planted area rather than a yield boost. To address hunger, we should focus on getting more output per hectare in our agricultural activities and embrace technology that assists in this drive.

The big conferences help stimulate discussion and elevate the sector’s profile. However, progress will require the private sector and dedicated governments to boost each African country’s agricultural output.

We have seen first hand the benefit of a robust private sector in South Africa. If one looks at the data, South Africa’s agriculture remains an outlier in Africa. The sector has more than doubled in value and volume terms since 1994. The adoption of new production technologies such as better genetics, seed varieties, and mechanical advancements; better farming skills, growing local and global demand, and progressive trade policy driving exports have been catalysts of growth.

This was made possible by a range of trading agreements the South African government secured over the past couple of years, the most important being those with African, European and Asian regions. The African continent and Europe now account for about two-thirds of South Africa’s agricultural exports. Asia is also an important market for South Africa’s agricultural exports, demanding roughly 25% export share.

The private sector has been an integral part of the South African agriculture success story, while the government has had to ensure that policy remains favourable for investors and farmers. The priorities for the government were to ensure:

That there are no interventionist trade policies (blocking exports) or price caps.

That infrastructure (roads, rail, water and electricity) is in place.

That there is strong protection of property, and proper land governance.

Openness to scientific advancements in seed breeding and agrochemicals and genetics is one of the positives that the South African government ensured.

This was all anchored in the sound financial system that supported commercial production and international trade.

Five key lessons from South Africa

So, suppose we are serious about Africa’s agricultural development and the broad political statements of the Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Programme and others. In that case, we should ask: What can other African regional countries take from this South African agricultural story of private sector-led growth?

Extending title deeds or tradable leases to farmers and agribusinesses is vital for attracting investment. Investments in infrastructure are critical for improving value chains. Embracing technological advancements in seeds, genetics, and agrochemicals can boost productivity. Limited trade and commodity price interventions are essential for ensuring policy certainty and ultimately attracting investment. Supporting commercial farming, which will be essential for the growth of the agro-processing part of the various countries’ food systems and a source of employment, is a critical step for agricultural progress in Africa.

South Africa is not a perfect country. We have our unique challenges, such as rising crime, failing municipalities, deteriorating roads, problems at the ports, and a slow inclusivity journey, among other things.

Still, judging from a broad national performance, South Africa offers many lessons for Africa. Through its agricultural progress, South Africa is now the only African country in the top 40 global agricultural exporters, ranked 32, with exports valued at US$13,2-billion in 2023. South Africa is also the most food-secure country in the sub-Saharan region, notwithstanding the household food insecurity that needs to be addressed. DM