Daily Maverick
Dailymaverick logo

Opinionistas

This article is an Opinion, which presents the writer’s personal point of view. The views expressed are those of the author/authors and do not necessarily represent the views of Daily Maverick.

This article is more than a year old

Decimation of Meta moderation is Zuckerberg’s craven sucking up to Donald Trump

Mark Zuckerberg’s record makes it laughable that he should position himself as a free-speech warrior.
Nicole Fritz
By Nicole Fritz
13 Jan 2025
Facebook
44

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced early last week that fact-checking and content moderation on Facebook and Instagram would be decimated in a bid to return the platforms to their “free speech roots”.

You’d have to be stunningly naïve to believe that the tech overlords of our day — Zuckerberg and Elon Musk — happen also to be upstanding champions of this critical civic virtue and key human right.

But as Musk looks to promote authoritarian political forces around the globe and calls on King Charles to dissolve the British parliament, apparently unaware that things have moved on since the time of Henry VIII, Zuckerberg may well calculate that we live in so credulous an age that we’ll buy his claim that Meta’s slashing of internal controls will allow it to work with incoming US President Donald Trump to protect “free expression worldwide”.

Of course, Zuckerberg is not motivated by any genuine desire for free expression — that’s evident when he says Meta will be working with Trump to “push back on global governments around the world going after American companies and pushing them to censor them”.

Rather, it’s a craven effort at ingratiating Meta with the incoming administration and capitulation to threats Trump has issued against Meta.

Moreover, Zuckerberg’s record makes it laughable that he should position himself as a free speech warrior. According to a New York Times report, following Zuckerberg’s announcement, upset employees posting about the changes on internal message boards found their posts quickly removed.

On Thursday, the Financial Times reported that Meta, before Zuckerberg’s announcement, had been exempting its top advertisers from its content moderation policies, effectively granting high spenders a protection not offered to ordinary users.

A free-speech sphere in which the rich are granted far greater protections and latitude than others sounds much the same as a concept of free speech which holds US companies to be the chief beneficiaries of that right.

If Zuckerberg’s commitment to free expression has been entirely contradictory and self-serving, he’s also failing to appreciate (perhaps deliberately) just what free expression is.

Here, it is worth stepping back from the superficiality and emaciated versions of freedom of expression that the likes of Zuckerberg and Musk offer us — for them, it’s a freedom which serves, above all, unprecedentedly powerful corporations — and ask ourselves a fundamental question: why does freedom of expression matter?

It matters principally for four reasons:

  • It allows us to realise our fullest human selves;
  • It enables us to find the truth;
  • It is necessary for good government; and
  • It allows us to live with and amid diversity.

The first reason indicates that the freedom is an end in itself — by expressing ourselves, our different thoughts and views, we mark ourselves as human.

Means to an end

The latter three reasons imply that freedom of expression is a means to an end — that we value this freedom so that we might get at the truth, realise better government and live in peace alongside each other.

Freedom of expression framed within these last three desired outcomes is not boundless: deliberate lies, incitement to harm and hate speech — especially if engaged in by more powerful or overwhelming actors (although admittedly still forms of expression) — will subvert rather than advance the outcomes we seek.

Even in the case of freedom of expression as the realisation of our fullest human selves, this is an exercise we undertake not in isolation but in relation to other people.

Framed in this way, freedom of expression is also not limitless – my right must be commensurate with other persons’ entirely equal claim to expression.

None of these conceptions of free expression implies a vacuum of moderation and regulation — even if these processes hold their own dangers to free expression.

Zuckerberg claims that discarding fact-checking and content moderation processes will allow Meta to do better battle with censorship and that the initial adoption of these processes was a concession to censorship, and so an infringement on free expression.

But anti-censorship initiatives have never been about securing special privileges for large, monopoly-like corporations or powerful political figures.

It is also to ignore, as Princeton academic Dr Zeynep Tufekci has written, “that the most effective forms of censorship today involve meddling with trust and attention, not muzzling speech itself. As a result, they don’t look much like the old forms of censorship at all. They look like viral or coordinated harassment campaigns, which harness the dynamics of viral outrage to impose an unbearable and disproportionate cost on the act of speaking out.

“They look like epidemics of disinformation, meant to undercut the credibility of valid information sources. They look like bot-fuelled campaigns of trolling and distraction, or piecemeal leaks of hacked materials, meant to swamp the attention of traditional media.”

Whatever else we might think of the explosion of dangerous disinformation and hate speech that will inevitably take hold on Meta’s platforms, let’s be unambiguously clear: that’s not free speech. Rather, it is a strangulation. DM

Comments

Loading your account…
Fanie Rajesh Ngabiso Jan 13, 2025, 10:04 PM

Oi vey - I can feel the impending storm of binary US commentary bias. I'm off.

Mr. Fair Jan 14, 2025, 04:44 PM

It's fun to see hating, racist, dozy (i.e. not awake.. sorry woke, not thinking laterally) conservatives, blindly following the new "Keep things old school! I don't like change!" mindset, created by likes of Trump for support, to keep US power (us vs them mindset) alive, instead of progress.

i***o@w***.com Jan 15, 2025, 11:37 AM

What is really fun, is reading the sulky, bitter comments, full of butt-hurt vitriol, spewed by the woke brigade. Your woke religion died on 4 November, and you're obviously struggling to come to terms with its passing, hence the TDS weeping above. Kry vir jou.

Mr. Fair Jan 15, 2025, 01:11 PM

You guys have created many new words, meanings and acronyms since the revitalisation of Make-The-World-Backwards-Again. I don't know what TDS means, but I appreciate your input. By the way, liberalism has been around since consciousness, but feel free to redefine it as per your orange idol.

Mr. Fair Jan 15, 2025, 01:28 PM

Thanks for the compliment. I'm always appreciative of being told that I'm awake to what's going on, making the effort to read news from various right, left, different countries, etc outlets, and take the time to research and consider the likelihood of what is true or not, objectively. Shot bud.

Arnold O Managra Jan 14, 2025, 12:20 AM

Who watches the watchers? We all are fallible according to our previous experience. According to the empirical success of democratic tenets, it's quite clear that moderation should emerge from corroborated informed input, rather than the self-proclaimed "intelligentsia".

Malcolm McManus Jan 14, 2025, 07:06 AM

"will subvert rather than advance the outcomes we seek". 2 Questions. 1.) What are the outcomes "we" seek?. 2.) Who is the we? The problem I have with the free speech debate, is people have different opinions. Some peoples truth is another persons hate speech, disinformation, or fear of truth.

Tim Bester Jan 14, 2025, 08:40 AM

We is woke...that thing that is broke. Fritz's anger followsthe well worn path of one that is mourning a death.

Mr. Fair Jan 14, 2025, 11:17 AM

Tx for the compliment. It's used among conservatives, thinking it's an insult, not realising that it means "aware of &amp; actively attentive to important societal facts &amp; issues", i.e. not just following the crowd, for example using a word without knowing it's meaning, just because others use it..

Malcolm McManus Jan 14, 2025, 03:07 PM

Although I seldom agree with you. Treating this as a compliment is the right approach. Be happy with yourself no matter what anyone says. We are all different. Some people though, would get upset and want to assassinate you or bomb you because of your free views, in a different scenario.

peter selwaski Jan 14, 2025, 05:06 PM

Do you mean like using "it's " when you meant "its "?

Mr. Fair Jan 14, 2025, 07:38 PM

Excellent retort sir. An ad-hominin attack. I'm sure you have gained much respect among your community, because I incorrectly used an apostrophe. Shame on me. By the way, what are your views on the actual subject? Also, don't we use capital letters in our names anymore?

Malcolm McManus Jan 14, 2025, 07:24 AM

Another problem is the old adage. Truth hurts. The biggest threat to free speech in recent times, is certain people, religions, cultures and political parties get offended by naked truth. This is the core of why we are having this debate. Woke broke. Get used to it. Its the new "we" resurgence.

Richard Kennard Jan 14, 2025, 09:06 AM

Yes truth hurts if its truthful and more so if its not....how truthful do you perceive Truth Social to be?

Mr. Fair Jan 14, 2025, 09:51 AM

You're saying the recent revelations of Meta (FB &amp; Insta) disabling pro-Palestinian accounts, &amp; amplifying the pro-Israel voices, is "free-speech", &amp; the "naked truth", &amp; the above is not just him doing the same, but under a disguise, to allow more discredited/false voices (Trumpian) through?

Malcolm McManus Jan 14, 2025, 01:29 PM

I would say that Pro Palestinians should have a voice and expect criticism. Same with everybody.

Mr. Fair Jan 14, 2025, 04:53 PM

Unfortunately that isn't the case, as has been uncovered recently, before this new move by Meta. They were censoring, biased to one side. Their fact-checkers were the ones whistle-blowing. So now they are out the window, it's a free-for-all, lies &amp; truths together. And you support that?

Arnold O Managra Jan 14, 2025, 06:42 PM

I do not support any censoring of free speech anywhere. If that is in place then no need for protests any more?

s***z@g***.com Jan 14, 2025, 07:31 AM

No Nicole. Your left wing fact checkers are all owned by the left wing media, like yourself, and because of this fact checking was biased, and unfactual and agenda pushing. Now that your "fact checking" is being countered for the biased inaccurate system that it is. Blaming Trump shows your bias.

Richard Kennard Jan 14, 2025, 03:18 PM

So Maga fact checker is the way to go?

Arnold O Managra Jan 14, 2025, 06:45 PM

Nope, it's not Maga fact checking; it's just you and I fact checking. No Ubermensch, no bias. Just you and I. Free to provide evidence pro and contra. Welcome to democracy. Warts and all.

Malcolm McManus Jan 14, 2025, 08:57 PM

This article 4 years ago would have been the way to go.

Mr. Fair Jan 14, 2025, 04:19 PM

"Owned by the left wing media", inferring that our opinions are based on left-wing (liberal, progressive, open-minded, accepting inevitable change) media. So you accept that the conservative (rejecting change, old-school) opinions are based on right-wing media? So, which one is likely more true?

g***r@g***.com Jan 14, 2025, 06:44 PM

Your descriptions of "liberal" and "conservative" is quite hilarious in its angsty studenty innocence...

Mr. Fair Jan 15, 2025, 10:41 AM

Please enlighten me then, or should I just post the dictionary definitions now, or after you've posted your own?

T'Plana Hath Jan 16, 2025, 12:15 PM

You really should. Your definition of 'woke' is also hopelessly out of date. Yes, it may have started as 'aware of social injustice' but at this stage it's just railing against anything White, Western, or working.

Mr. Fair Jan 16, 2025, 04:52 PM

The left don't rail against white, they champion equality for all, colour doesn't matter. Aren't you for equality? Western = US, which hypocritically meddles in other countries' leadership to ensure they don't work, for it's own power. Again, equality, instead of power games (war usually).

Arnold O Managra Jan 14, 2025, 06:47 PM

Community comments are from the community, not cultivated opinion. Welcome to democracy in action.

Mr. Fair Jan 16, 2025, 07:54 PM

Except, as is prevalent here, the quietly confident in their facts lefties, allow the angry right-wingers' comments through, while the conservatives don't allow the truth through, because it hurts to be shown to be wrong, and we just get right-wing comments. Kinda what the article says...

Malcolm McManus Jan 14, 2025, 07:31 AM

Nicole, Your article is about 4 years too late, and needs slight editing of the names of the key role players in messing with free speech. Look closer to the Bidens and the US democrats.

Marcus Aurelius Jan 14, 2025, 08:21 AM

Its so interesting to watch how power flows towards power, now that Trump is de facto President, (and de juris President from next week), seems like all those who were mortally against him the last eight years are now suddenly all pro Trump. A bit like no-one ever supported Apartheid.

Arnold O Managra Jan 14, 2025, 10:35 AM

Amen The truth is that most people are just trying to get along with their lives, as were most people under Apartheid, Pol Pot, Naxiism, Stalinism etc. Why we need community rather than intellectsia moderation is exactly because the intellectsia has a bubble bias. A big bubble.

Mr. Fair Jan 14, 2025, 05:34 PM

There are still quite a number of free-thinking people who always saw straight through his silly fake tan, made up stories, low intellect, conservative mindset and faux bravery. But you are mostly correct, sadly.

andrew96 Jan 14, 2025, 10:05 AM

Yes, there are limits to free speech Ms Fritz, but they need to be imposed by elected governments and enforced through courts, not by unelected unaccountable corporations and their employees. Zuckerberg's motivations are craven, but this is a good thing.

megapode Jan 14, 2025, 03:21 PM

Instinctively I agree with you, but it's not so easy in this day &amp; age when we have organisations like Facebook based in... well where exactly is their location? And where is their content created? What laws apply? They don't seem to be in anybody's jurisdiction but they have influence everywhere

Arnold O Managra Jan 14, 2025, 06:51 PM

So yes, rather free speech then, rather than curated "opinions". This really should be democracy 101, Bob? Which opinions of yours are you too scared to protect in public conversation?

Mr. Fair Jan 14, 2025, 02:03 PM

Sigh. So now that FB is allowing less moderated information through, all the conservatives who believe the nonsense that was not allowed through before are happy, saying it was all fact, and the fact-checkers are biased towards .. um .. what is their motive again? Oh yes, truth.

Errol.price Jan 15, 2025, 04:13 AM

Not sure who is responsible for the headline or title here ":... decimation of Meta moderation ... " But it is not English. " Decimation " means to kill in tens or to kill on a a large scale. It is derived from the Latin " decem " - the number ten

T'Plana Hath Jan 16, 2025, 12:27 PM

I feel your pain. Historically correct but now synonymous with obliteration. It's like journos insisting on using 'impacted', thus demonstrating they don't know when to use effect or affect. Sad. All of a sudden 'a couple' means 'a few', not 2. We're farting in a thunderstorm, my China.

Mr. Fair Jan 16, 2025, 07:01 PM

Says the guy who a few posts above justifies his new made-up definition of 'woke'.

d***y@g***.com Jan 15, 2025, 09:04 AM

Why blame Trump, Meta was never about free speech.

i***o@w***.com Jan 15, 2025, 11:35 AM

Dementia Joe's cognitive decline has been evident to all thinking people. And yet, for 4 years, the legacy media have deliberately lied and obfuscated about Dementia Joe, including the NYT, WaPo and other dinosaurs. The legacy media is the problem. They are now crying foul because their game's up.

Mr. Fair Jan 15, 2025, 01:05 PM

By "legacy media" you mean independent media that aren't owned by the Murdoch empire (in the republican conservatives pockets), like Fox, which might as well be called "Yes Sir, whatever you want us to say Mr. Trump"

Bram M Jan 18, 2025, 11:43 PM

Wow, the bros are out in full force here. This is their moment I guess. Total disregard for reason, total destruction of the scientific process, the greatest gift of the Western intellectual tradition. Cue the banjos.