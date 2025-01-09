Put education first and empower teachers to transform language instruction in South Africa’s schools

Language wars continue to rage in South Africa primarily in political and academic circles, far removed from the realities of schools, students, and their teachers.

Over the past 30 years of democracy, we’ve revisited the same debates about language policy without any significant improvement in educational outcomes. Despite the rhetoric around mother-tongue education, the past three decades have seen a steady decline in the overall language environment — be it speaking, discourse, or verbal expression — in schools across the public sector, regardless of the language of instruction.

Like other unresolved debates since the dawn of our democracy, discussions about language policy have remained stagnant, offering little tangible progress. The tragedy in education is that these repetitive and often superficial debates have profoundly harmed teaching and learning. When our students are compared to their peers from 58 countries, they rank among the lowest globally in literacy and numeracy — an enduring national shame.

Foundational principles

Ask teachers in any South African school today how they approach language instruction or what they consider foundational principles for language learning, and the responses might shock you. From years of working alongside educators in a variety of contexts — whether in rural or urban settings, in environments dominated by a single language (as in the Northern Cape) or those with diverse linguistic landscapes (as in Cape Town) — the same troubling feedback emerges: learners struggle to express themselves in coherent words and sentences.

Insights from these experiences have led to a focus on establishing foundational concepts for teaching, learning, and thinking in the early years. Decades ago, it became evident to us that many school-going children had not even mastered the names of primary colours, basic geometric shapes, or other essential concepts. Worse, they lacked the vocabulary to describe the simplest concrete object. The root problem we identified was not which language children were learning in — it was the sheer absence of language itself.

One solution has been to provide children with a universal conceptual vocabulary in their first language, enabling them to engage in meaningful learning. Introducing higher-order scientific conceptual vocabulary is not just a theoretical exercise; it’s a practical approach to teaching. Teachers have welcomed this enthusiastically, recognising how conceptual hierarchies expand vocabulary, understanding, and thinking.

Equipping teachers with tools and strategies to foster language-rich environments empowers them to create dynamic spaces where learners confidently use descriptive and conceptual language, supporting their success in diverse linguistic settings. Such approaches ensure learners are not only better prepared academically, but also able to engage in meaningful discussions that enhance their cognitive and social development.

The power of conversation

While policy papers and draft regulations have their place, they fail to address the immediate needs of educators and learners in classrooms across the country. Students should be met where they are at, to foster dialogue that leads to discovery, imagination, and critical thinking. To do this, teachers must embrace the power of conversation, understanding that language is the ultimate gateway to learning.

The “talking cure” should be central to every classroom, transforming language into a source of pride and curiosity for both teachers and learners. Every day should bring new words, ideas, and concepts to celebrate. Yet, as debates about policies like the Bela Act (Basic Education Laws Amendment Act) dominate the agenda, we neglect the urgent need to prioritise effective language pedagogy in classrooms. We cannot afford to delay — our children’s futures depend on it. DM