Daily Maverick
Dailymaverick logo

Opinionistas

This article is an Opinion, which presents the writer’s personal point of view. The views expressed are those of the author/authors and do not necessarily represent the views of Daily Maverick.

This article is more than a year old

Elon Musk poses a serious threat to the defence of democracy

Billionaire Elon Musk’s silence on Ukraine, Russia and China compared with his enthusiastic embrace of the extreme right wing in other parts of the world, speaks volumes.
Professor Balthazar
By Professor Balthazar
9 Jan 2025
Facebook
154

On 4 January, that thoughtful analyst on CNN Fareed Zakaria wrote that “everywhere you look the left is in ruins. Of the 27 countries of the European Union only a handful have left-of-centre parties leading government coalitions. The primary left-of-centre party in the European Parliament now has just 136 seats in a 720-seat chamber.”

This trend extends far beyond the exclusive domain of the EU. Donald Trump poses a manifest threat to the core framework of US democracy. India’s Modi, Argentina’s Milei, Israel’s Netanyahu have little regard for the substance of political democracy while South Korea lurches from crisis to crisis.

To be sure growing income inequality, technological change that crushes the employment prospects for a vast population of unskilled workers and many skilled workers, waves of immigration that have overwhelmed the capacity of countries to absorb them and the concomitant perception that this poses an existential threat to citizens save for the elite, provide reasons for the increasing threats posed to liberal and social democratic politics.

And then there is social media that expands the reach of extreme views.

Added to this mix of causes which have ensured that liberal and social democratic models of government are under such significant retreat is the recent phenomenon of state capture by oligarchs of the West. In an instructive article in the 8 January Financial Times, Edward Luce has drawn attention to the role played by Elon Musk. He writes that, “America did not elect Elon Musk. Yet he is acting as Donald Trump’s de facto co-president.” 

Widening ambitions

Not content with throwing truckloads of money into the Trump election campaign, Musk is now supporting the far-right Alternative for Germany, calling for an end to the Labour government in Britain and pledging significant financial support for a Nigel Farage-vacated Reform Party.

As Luce observes, history offers no precedent for this Trump/Musk presidency. Yes, America had robber barons – the Carnegies, Rockefellers and Vanderbilts, but they never acted as co-presidents running foreign policy.

Compared with Musk, even JP Morgan’s wealth of about $49-billion (in current terms) or Henry Ford’s ($200-billion in current terms), who enthused about fascism, pales into insignificance compared with that of “onse Elon”. Musk’s silence on Ukraine, Russia and China compared with his enthusiastic embrace of the extreme right wing in other parts of the world speaks volumes. 

In his campaign to have the Starmer government fall, Musk has now latched on to a series of appalling cases involving the child grooming of victims of gangs of men of mostly British-Pakistani origin. These go back some two decades and most of the failure to protect these vulnerable children took place while the Tories were in power. As Michelle Goldberg noted in a 6 January New York Times article, “Musk is using a genuine atrocity to pursue his campaigns against both Starmer, with whom he has a long-running feud over the regulation of social media, and against mass immigration.”

The legitimate horror that the grooming story has elicited should not mean that Musk’s demagoguery should be praised or indeed excused. He has accused the UK’s safeguarding minister Jess Phillips, a long-time activist against domestic violence, of being “a rape genocide apologist” in that she refused to commission a national inquiry preferring that the inquiry be a local one, in the areas where these horrific crimes took place. Whether that is the correct decision is one matter; that it does not justify the Musk outbursts is an entirely different issue.

Motives

And if there is any doubt about Musk’s motives, his silence on the fate of children in Ukraine and Gaza says it all. The sharp point is that Musk poses a serious threat to the defence of democracy.

His enormous wealth which will doubtless increase exponentially by way of his part capture of the US state and hence the financial benefits that will flow to his companies, will allow him in this age of social media to undermine deliberative politics. The implosion of media that used to provide a reasonably accurate reflection of the news and its context only adds to the threat to the future of the democratic model.

South Africa may be off the Musk focus, but that alone is cold comfort. The turn to the right or other forms of populism across the globe will doubtless act as an added incentive to the anti-constitutionalists – particularly the MK party – to exploit the problems of inequality, poverty, immigration and tepid economic growth to pursue their agenda.

While Musk’s focus is on Europe and the UK, his use of social media coupled with the diminished role of traditional media is a case study of how to undermine the guardrails of democracy. In many countries, including South Africa, the poverty of party politics and the palpable lack of confidence that the public has in the political system adds to the challenge.

Arguably, we need to look to a resilient civil society which may provide the defence. DM

Comments

Loading your account…
p***c@y***.com.au Jan 10, 2025, 03:13 AM

Another stupid and ridiculous left-wing parade of words. The author restates the stale and absurd accusation that Trump is a threat to democracy. What IS a threat to democracy is left-wing politics.

i***o@w***.com Jan 10, 2025, 09:48 AM

This is classic projection. The left, whose slogans the author mindlessly repeats, are projecting their own misdeeds onto Trump and others. It is leftists like Biden, Ardern and Trudeau who are the true threats to democracy, and the left cannot stand being defeated by ordinary people.

Johnny Bravo Jan 10, 2025, 09:58 AM

It's become worse than that Matt. They are now bullies, and that is a big factor in their downfall. Let us 'extreme right fascists' not delight in it though, it's difficult now to remain calm in the face of this stuff and try to discuss these assertions with logic and intellect.

D'Esprit Dan Jan 10, 2025, 09:01 PM

I've yet to find a Trump supporter who can!

D'Esprit Dan Jan 10, 2025, 09:00 PM

Biden and Trudeau never had their supporters storm the White House (or Canadian equivalent) or lie about losing an election they 100% lost. Got thrashed in. Feeble.

j***6@g***.com Jan 10, 2025, 09:55 AM

Well said

Richard Bryant Jan 10, 2025, 10:44 AM

It is such a lazy argument to say left is wrong and right is right! SAs Bill of Rights is inherently ‘left’. Showing compassion for those less fortunate and tolerance for others is suddenly deemed to be left and loonie. Maybe this is why Musk left SA, to avoid looking at the poor.

Middle aged Mike Jan 10, 2025, 02:01 PM

The constitution is a perfect example of what's wrong with. It's full of concern and compassion but that doesn't manifest in the lived reality of the sucker citizens under our leftist government. The contrast between the lives of many of the drafters of the doc and citizens is instructive

D'Esprit Dan Jan 10, 2025, 09:04 PM

Trashing the constitution because a ponzi scheme elite ride rough shot over it is a straw man: the constitution is excellent, the corrupt cadres trampling it to pieces do not reflect it in any way at all.

Middle aged Mike Jan 11, 2025, 03:00 PM

Not sure what you read me trash the constitution. I think it's an admirable document filled with principles with with I mostly agree. My point is that many of its lefty drafters were and remain greedy skelms as are almost all of our current 'left / progressive' politicians. The words are empty.

Middle aged Mike Jan 10, 2025, 02:07 PM

The USSR had a series of really nice constitutions too. They were full of equality, compassion and brotherhood but that didn't stop there being a gulag system that imprisoned nearly 10% of the population at its peak as slave labourers. Intention and outcome are not one and the same.

Middle aged Mike Jan 10, 2025, 07:04 PM

The USSR had a series of really nice constitutions too. They were full of equality, compassion and brotherhood but that didn’t stop there being a gulag system that imprisoned nearly 10% of the population at its peak as slave labourers. Intention and outcome are not one and the same

D'Esprit Dan Jan 10, 2025, 09:05 PM

100% So trashing the constitution is wrong - it's the trash who subvert it that are the issue.

Middle aged Mike Jan 11, 2025, 03:03 PM

Again, where do you see me trashing the constitution? My point is that the left talk a big talk but are almost always horribly deficient in the walk. Intent, tone and cover story count for nought as should be obvious by the inequality and poverty in SA after 30 years of socialism.

Paddy Ross Jan 10, 2025, 10:56 AM

I would have thought that threatening 'invasion' of Greenland and/0r Panama is a tad antidemocratic?

G C Jan 10, 2025, 03:11 PM

Perfect response. Somebody will argue this point with you. though :)

D'Esprit Dan Jan 10, 2025, 09:07 PM

No, they'll ignore it, claim Trump is joking or that he's been misquoted. Like Zuma supporters used to.

megapode Jan 10, 2025, 12:13 PM

What is needed, on both sides, is principle. What you applaud when it comes from your side might be used against you when somebody else takes control, or even if the guy you like decides he doesn't like what you said/did. Musk isn't defending free speech, he's allowing certain things to be said

Middle aged Mike Jan 10, 2025, 01:18 PM

I agree with your comment on principles. The self indoctrinated echo chamberists on opposite ends would do well to try and understand that. If as you say he isn't defending free speech Id be genuinely interested in hearing what speech you know he's suppressing, assuming that's what you mean.

megapode Jan 10, 2025, 02:04 PM

He's not suppressing, but he claims to be a free speech absolutist, so doesn't filter when that would be appropriate. But this is a man who has previously slung around groundless accusations of paedophilia. On his watch violent &amp; xenophobic speech are not just allowed but are now respectable.

Middle aged Mike Jan 10, 2025, 02:23 PM

In other words he is defending free speech but you would prefer him to censor that with which you disagree or find inappropriate. Free speech and censorship are mutually exclusive and censorship can never be free of bias. I don't want any and in that I agree with him.

megapode Jan 10, 2025, 03:38 PM

Reply to Mike: AFAIK originally free speech meant that a rule couldn't shut you up because you've said something to them. Think of the cases we've seen in the UK where a Musk would say he was jailed for posting on social media, but the post was clearly hate speech and/or incitement to violence.

megapode Jan 10, 2025, 03:43 PM

My previous post was mangled (by me). Let me try again: Free speech orginally meant that a ruler couldn't shut you up just because you said something inconvenient to them.

Middle aged Mike Jan 10, 2025, 07:06 PM

Speech is either free or its censored. If speech causes actual harm all developed countries have mechanisms to seek legal recourse. Sparing snowflakes hurt feelings is not worth the harm that censorship does.

D'Esprit Dan Jan 10, 2025, 09:09 PM

Um, canceling the Twitter accounts of people he disagrees with? On a daily basis?

G C Jan 10, 2025, 03:13 PM

This is another contradiction of Musk, he argues for free speech but throws people off X for speaking out against him.

megapode Jan 10, 2025, 03:32 PM

Yes. There are suspicions that he has had X's algorithms tweaked. He recently spoke FOR immigrants who filled skilled positions (IE the sort of folks he likes to employ) which horrified some of his MAGA supporters. They then started disowning him and, it is alleged, their reach was suddenly reduced

D'Esprit Dan Jan 10, 2025, 09:13 PM

Typical MAGA cowardice.

Geoffrey Krige Jan 10, 2025, 12:20 PM

Was the attack on the Capitol perhaps a little anti-democratic? Was Trumps refusal to accept defeat at his previous attempt at election perhaps a little anti-democratic? Is Trumps friendship with Putin and Netanyahu perhaps somewhat supportive of anti-democratic autocrats?

Middle aged Mike Jan 10, 2025, 01:28 PM

Capital hill was a foolish and near victimless action of a small group of cosplaying dimwits. It's used by much of the media in the they use labels like nazi and fascist. The BLM riots with 40+ dead and the CHAZ episode were infinitely more significant as anti-democratic actions go

megapode Jan 10, 2025, 03:41 PM

Well, most people would describe me as some shade of left, but it seems to me there is a stream of inflamatory invective and disparagement that started with Sarah Palin, and then was repurposed by Hilary Clinton who spoke of a "basket of deplorables". And words do have consequences.

D'Esprit Dan Jan 10, 2025, 09:17 PM

The Capitol Hill trashing was not victimless and was urged on by Trump in the hope of a popular insurrection after he quite obviously lost the election. Trying to defend it or brush it off is symptomatic of the anti-democratic nature of Trump supporters.

virginia crawford Jan 11, 2025, 04:37 AM

"near victimless" - what an expression! Especially if you are the victim!

Middle aged Mike Jan 11, 2025, 03:08 PM

By comparison to the two things I compared it to it absolutely was. It was stupid, criminal and not something i support but it isn't comparable to the 40+ people that died in the BLM riots and the 10s of billions of dollars of damage in it and the CHAZ thing.

G C Jan 10, 2025, 03:10 PM

Trump urged his supporters to storm the USA Washington capital to stop a democratic transfer of power to the democrats. Trump is like Zuma or the ANC. Trump won't be leaving the president's office too easily; he will fight every step of the way to remove him.

D'Esprit Dan Jan 10, 2025, 08:58 PM

I've now read the article three times to uncover the leftist agenda. Nope. Anti Trump and Musk, sure, but anti-democratic? Nope. Let's see if this version passes muster with Trump-Musk supporters.

Philemon Solomon Jan 10, 2025, 05:39 AM

I ask, with all sincerity, if you yourself actually believe all the garbage you write here? While Musk and others are doing their very best to try and save the West from it's decline. Please readers ensure your bubble is fed not only from MSM, sadly increasingly including DM. Search for truth.

J Bob Jan 10, 2025, 10:56 AM

So, are we to believer that Trump et al are the saviours of the West? I believe it is you who spouts garbage. Your use of "MSM" already reveals your "I do my own research" worldview.

D'Esprit Dan Jan 10, 2025, 09:20 PM

Spot on. Quite sad, actually.

Michael Thomlinson Jan 10, 2025, 02:18 PM

So Trump and power/money greedy Musk are to be believed to be saviors of the west? Musk bought Trump the presidency - do you not think he has some other agenda other than saving the west? I am sure you baulked at Zuma becoming president again? Trump is no better - in fact a convicted criminal.

D'Esprit Dan Jan 10, 2025, 09:20 PM

Birds of a feather.

virginia crawford Jan 11, 2025, 04:39 AM

Musk and Trump as saviours? Then we are well and truly cooked! Mussolini was a saviour, as were many other violent dictators.

Denise Smit Jan 10, 2025, 07:01 AM

He is not acting as though he is in charge , he is doing what he was asked to do

Geoffrey Krige Jan 10, 2025, 07:54 AM

He is not Trumps puppet. He is doing what he chooses to do

Rodney Weidemann Jan 10, 2025, 10:34 AM

So are you suggesting he was ASKED to bring down the UK government, or support the neo-nazis in Germany?

D'Esprit Dan Jan 10, 2025, 09:21 PM

Don't expect a coherent response!

Philip Mirkin Jan 10, 2025, 07:10 AM

Musk's power comes from creating technologies that everyone wants. If ordinary citizens keep buying Starlink, Tesla, and other Musk innovations he will keep getting more powerful.

virginia crawford Jan 11, 2025, 04:41 AM

No, if the press keep printing everything he says, he will carry on.

Middle aged Mike Jan 10, 2025, 07:24 AM

Lost me at 'extreme right wing'.

Anchen Dreyer Jan 10, 2025, 08:29 AM

Ditto!

Rodney Weidemann Jan 10, 2025, 10:35 AM

So supporting the neo-nazis in Germany is now NOT considered 'extreme right wing'? Adolf would've loved you lot...

Middle aged Mike Jan 10, 2025, 10:45 AM

Using 'nazi' to describe those he supports makes you sound like someone light on an understanding of what being an actual nazi entails. Anyhoo, you sound invested so have at it.

Johnny Bravo Jan 10, 2025, 10:49 AM

Yes Rodney. Because we all said we support Nazism. Luckily, and you'll shortly realise, that whataboutism and a naked assertion of association with clear evil (without any reason) is the last attempt at winning a lost debate. Oh how much you would love to be able to actually call us Nazis, right?!

D'Esprit Dan Jan 10, 2025, 09:24 PM

Again, he said neo-nazi, not nazi. Read for meaning.

Johnny Bravo Jan 11, 2025, 06:26 AM

Play the ball dude. Otherwise you lose the debate before you even start. Still waiting for any kind of argument that the censorship or 'containment' of Musk makes our world a better place.

Harold Porter Jan 10, 2025, 04:23 PM

I'm pretty sure the SUpport of Ukraine (and it's wannabe SS units) has been a staple of the Biden administration...does that make Biden "extreme Right Wing"?

D'Esprit Dan Jan 10, 2025, 09:27 PM

Well, the Ukraine is SS and Nazi according to Putin. If that's your cup of arsenic...

Rob Scott Jan 10, 2025, 07:48 AM

Was not aware free speech was not free and only free if it suits your agenda. Maybe thats why the left has so much ground around the world

D'Esprit Dan Jan 10, 2025, 09:28 PM

Yip, because Musk doesn't delete accounts critical of him. Seriously, Rob?

Kevin Kemp Jan 10, 2025, 07:49 AM

Since when has conservative become extreme right wing? Your views Prof, are tainted by your own bias. Is the democracy you want to defend the "extremist radical" version? You bemoan genocide in Gaza but remain diligently silent on Sudan. As you were silent when Hamas attacked on 7 October.

John Cartwright Jan 10, 2025, 08:07 AM

Plenty of reactionary commentators (such as Jordan Peterson) claim falsely to be conservatives.

Middle aged Mike Jan 10, 2025, 08:38 AM

Lazy labelling.

Johnny Bravo Jan 10, 2025, 09:54 AM

The hilarious irony of it, is the 'extreme right' on this thread would actually defend the good professors opinions and his right to air them, even in the face of sharp disagreement. Let that irony not be lost on the 'proletariat' comrades!

D'Esprit Dan Jan 10, 2025, 09:30 PM

Well, except those who constantly threaten to cancel their subs because they don't like the content on DM - and they're a large portion of the regular commenters on here.

David van der Want Jan 10, 2025, 07:57 AM

There is a need for editorial / opinion pieces that are more than recapitulation of the left silo and right silo arguments. This is not one of those.

virginia crawford Jan 10, 2025, 07:57 AM

"the problems of inequality, poverty, immigration" have been created, and not solved by liberal governments, and the right wing populists have stepped in. Very similar themes emerged in the late 20s and led to the awful 30s. Why give Musk and X the oxygen of publicity? It spurs him on.

D'Esprit Dan Jan 10, 2025, 09:31 PM

100%

jimpowell Jan 10, 2025, 07:59 AM

Prof, you cannot have a resilient civil society without direct democracy, Google it for South Africa

Jane Crankshaw Jan 10, 2025, 08:02 AM

The leader paragraph of this story says it all - this megalomaniac has become rabid with power and wealth. He needs to be contained!

Tim Bester Jan 10, 2025, 09:03 AM

This is not a fair (nor truthful) rant against Professor Balthazar.

Johnny Bravo Jan 10, 2025, 09:50 AM

Brilliant. But sadly, I must disagree because the only fascist tantrum causing harm to democracy is the one we just read.

Rodney Weidemann Jan 10, 2025, 10:38 AM

So directly interfering in the politics of nations that one doesn't live in is not harmful to democracy? Must be nice to live in your la-la land...

Middle aged Mike Jan 10, 2025, 10:52 AM

I see your Musk and raise you a Soros. Same same just sneaky, undercover, leftist and not nearly as well funded.

Donald bemax Jan 10, 2025, 09:24 AM

I fully agree..He is becoming a legend in his own mind.. a self appointed rainmaker and dark prince.A few bob more than most has now given him the self appointed right to tell democratically appointed leaders when to get off the bus..

Johnny Bravo Jan 10, 2025, 09:34 AM

By whom, for what, at what cost? Can you honestly not realise how directly fascist the statement (he must be contained) actually is?

Rodney Weidemann Jan 10, 2025, 10:39 AM

Can you not realise how directly fascist it is to support a neo-nazi party?

Johnny Bravo Jan 10, 2025, 11:50 AM

Would you like us to be contained too Rodney? Containing people for having dissenting opinions, hmmm, remind me what that's called again?

Geoffrey Krige Jan 10, 2025, 08:03 AM

A useful analysis. What is it about extreme wealth that causes the Musks of this world to claim the right to dictate how everybody must live and think? Historically civil war or revolution has been the outcome. Hopefully the author is right that a resilient civil society can provide a defense.

Middle aged Mike Jan 10, 2025, 08:42 AM

Probably the same thing that makes the socialists and communists everywhere do the same, i.e. an overweening arrogance. Musk at least has created a vast amount of wealth for investors where the other lot just consume and destroy it.

virginia crawford Jan 11, 2025, 04:44 AM

Hubris. It's led to the downfall of many.

garymacc1986 Jan 10, 2025, 08:17 AM

"that thoughtful analyst on CNN" end of article...

j***6@g***.com Jan 10, 2025, 09:58 AM

Jip

azier Jan 10, 2025, 08:58 AM

Many years ago I made the following comment: Elon Musk is human Ponzi scheme. Is he proving me right?

Middle aged Mike Jan 10, 2025, 09:28 AM

You should check with the investors in his many 'ponzi schemes'. Assuming you made your prediction 15 years back when the share price of Tesla was $1.28 he'd have proven you over 3000% wrong at the 8th of Jan. Musk is likely responsible for more dollar millionaires existing than anyone in history

Mike Newton Jan 10, 2025, 09:10 AM

Silly article. Since the dawn of democracy the rich and powerful have influenced to outcome of elections and the behavior of the elected. Anyone who has donated money to a political party is trying to do the same. PBH old boy Musk is doing the same. The only difference is, he has more to donate.

Johnny Bravo Jan 10, 2025, 09:23 AM

A refusal to listen to another persons opinion (and the issues they deem important), and then the blanket assertions that the right are fascist (lol), anti-democratic (bigger lol) and extremist (biggest lol). The funniest thing is that they still don't realise this strategy is completely lost.

andrew96 Jan 10, 2025, 09:24 AM

Arguably, we need a clear separation between money and politics in all circumstances - not just when the interfering billionaire is one whose politics you don't like.

Middle aged Mike Jan 10, 2025, 09:34 AM

Indeed but sadly that's a pipe dream. It's interesting to me that many who rail against what Musk does are silent on someone like George Soros who through the foundation that he funds has been active in actively promoting his flavour of politics for decades.

Rodney Weidemann Jan 10, 2025, 10:42 AM

It works both ways though - Musk's fanboys believe he can do no wrong (even when interfering in a foreign nation's politics), but rail against anything Soros does...

Middle aged Mike Jan 10, 2025, 10:56 AM

More meaningless labels. Without those and ad hominems there's not much else. What you're saying, possibly without realising it, is that ignorant one eyed morons inhabit both ends of the political continuum.

D'Esprit Dan Jan 10, 2025, 09:35 PM

You seem to have ignored the first bit "it works both ways"

Jacques Maree Jan 10, 2025, 09:29 AM

I find it interesting that billionaire Musk's involvement in the politics of another nation is considered a threat to democracy, but when billionaire Soros openly campaigned for &amp; funded the other side of British politics (against Brexit), there was none of this concern. Can someone explain that?

Rodney Weidemann Jan 10, 2025, 10:43 AM

Because history has shown us what the nazis were - and Musk is openly campaigning for a neo-nazi party...

Middle aged Mike Jan 10, 2025, 11:00 AM

Here's a challenge for you. List as many elements as you can of AfDs policy positions that mirror any of the the actual Nazi's. Sadly lazy labelling only works in one's own echo chamber as righteous as it may make one feel.

Middle aged Mike Jan 10, 2025, 12:28 PM

Which elements of AfDs policy positions mirror those of the actual the actual NSDAP? Lazy labelling only works in one’s own echo chamber as righteous as it may make one feel.

Middle aged Mike Jan 10, 2025, 02:26 PM

Which elements of AfDs policy positions mirror those of the actual the actual NSDAP? Lazy labelling only works in one’s own echo chamber as righteous as it may make one feel

virginia crawford Jan 11, 2025, 04:48 AM

MA Mike: Real agendas are unveiled once power is gained. What Hitler promised is very different from what he delivered. But the signs were there. Ditto AfD.

p***n@g***.com Jan 12, 2025, 06:53 AM

And the Communists (Far Left) were any better.... BTW technically NSDAP used a political strategy emphasized opposition to big business, the bourgeoisie, and capitalism, leveraging deceptive socialist rhetoric to win the support of the lower middle class.

Graeme de Villiers Jan 10, 2025, 11:12 AM

Have you seen how Brexit turned out? Maybe Soros was on to something after all.

R S Jan 10, 2025, 09:32 AM

The number of people that seem unaware of unwilling to look at Musk's faults and questionable actions. Musk embodies the stereotype of the angry teenage internet troll, as you can clearly on X. Only difference is he's not a teenager and he's got enough resources to do as he pleases.

Stu McCro Jan 10, 2025, 09:52 AM

Agree. There are always two sides to everyone and everything. Yes musk is successful, yes he has good points (maybe even Trump has some) but he has clay feet like everyone. To call him 'the next Einstein' as someone did the other day is a big stretch. One sidedness either way is a problem..

Johan Buys Jan 10, 2025, 09:33 AM

The concept of political Left and Right is confused nowadays. Locally, MK favors scrapping of constitution and more power to unelected chiefs - yet people think MK is “left”. The Center is democracy and rule of law. Musk favours an elite autocracy. Could be left or right.

Middle aged Mike Jan 10, 2025, 09:45 AM

"Musk favours an elite autocracy." Really? Could you refer me to something he's said or written that led you to that conclusion. I can't remember another example of a fan of autocracy also being big on free speech.

Rodney Weidemann Jan 10, 2025, 10:45 AM

Except he is calling for an end to the left-of-centre UK government, while also openly campaigning for the neo-nazi AfD in Germany - it's quite clear he leans far right...

D'Esprit Dan Jan 10, 2025, 09:46 PM

Actually Starmer's Labour is hardly left of centre in implementation - it's centre, juggling left, centrist and nationalist sentiments at the same time.

David van der Want Jan 10, 2025, 04:20 PM

Harari has put it quite nicely. The traditionally conservative republican party and its allies are actually no longer conservative, apparently advocating for radical change rather than the preservation of an older order. Quite disorienting for the the left he muses. We are in for one helluva ride

Johan Buys Jan 10, 2025, 09:39 AM

Musk has a lot of money. But don’t forget the Law of Large Numbers. If US confiscated 100% of his wealth and redistributed it only in US, it would amount to a week’s minimum wage. Irrelevant in other words. Country-scale financial numbers make the wealthy irrelevant.

D'Esprit Dan Jan 10, 2025, 09:48 PM

Nope. Deploying his wealth to specific agendas makes Musk enormously powerful. Political lobbies in the US, with far fewer resources than Musk, have been hugely influential on both sides for decades. You can't wish away his influence with straw-man conflation.

virginia crawford Jan 11, 2025, 04:50 AM

Like Murdoch's malign influence.

p***n@g***.com Jan 12, 2025, 06:45 AM

But he still has $412 Billion words... so not so irrelevant...

Ulrike Hill Jan 10, 2025, 10:07 AM

Reading through the comments (revealing personal ideologies) it seems that readers are missing the point. Researching Elon Musk will provide insight into the threat that that he poses to democracy. He wants world power to stroke his ego. Absolute power corrupts absolutely. Politics is his gateway.

Wilhelm van Rooyen Jan 10, 2025, 10:42 AM

He poses no threat. His immense personal wealth is meaningless in global terms. He has the right to say what he wants, and the rest of us have the right to listen to him, or not. The media overlays his influence

megapode Jan 10, 2025, 02:09 PM

That's like saying that Rupert Murdoch is just a guy with opinions. Murdoch, through his ownership and stewardship of several huge media platforms has real influence and his papers have done real damage to many lives as well as influenced elections in the UK.

D'Esprit Dan Jan 10, 2025, 09:51 PM

Not true. Lobby groups with a fraction of Musk's wealth have huge influence in the US and by extension globally. This (growing) straw man argument that his personal wealth is insignificant is frankly disingenuous.

Gavrel Jan 10, 2025, 10:59 AM

Thank you, Ulrike, reading through the comments, one gets a feeling that other opinions are not tolerated. Underlining this article of a growing movement that is a threat to democracy.

Middle aged Mike Jan 10, 2025, 11:39 AM

'One' is sadly mistaken if one confuses disagreement with a desire to censor. Censorship is probably the single biggest possible threat to democracy and the 'liberal left' governments appear to be it's biggest proponents outside of China, Russia and their mates.

Johnny Bravo Jan 10, 2025, 02:32 PM

Do you also think we should be 'contained' for voicing a dissenting opinion?

User Jan 12, 2025, 07:51 AM

Spot on Ulrike! The author is alluding to global even universal domination through total control of wealth and power. Bullying, interference and thought control through social media exclusivity provide all the tools for our brave new world.

Human Being Jan 10, 2025, 10:10 AM

The "prof" is extremely biased. His leftist worldview and lack of fairness and balance will permeate his legal judgments, so don't expect a fair trial in his court. Yet, he is entitled to his own misconceptions and he has a right to be wrong.

virginia crawford Jan 11, 2025, 04:53 AM

So unlike Musks' impartial opinions? Give me a break.

p***n@g***.com Jan 12, 2025, 06:39 AM

When the shoe is on the other foot... The left has had it too good for far too long, family values and nationalism are not wrong becuase you say so..

Indeed Jhb Jan 10, 2025, 11:36 AM

Obviously the writer does not like Musk. I used to think he was very clever with his innovations and business sense. Now I think he is bored and looking for something new to stimulate his overactive brain - politics.

Richard Bryant Jan 10, 2025, 11:57 AM

I find it most interesting that the majority of those who espouse support for right wing ideals and people like trump and musk make comment using pseudonyms while those being castigated for being left write using their real names.

virginia crawford Jan 11, 2025, 04:53 AM

Good point!

Johnny Bravo Jan 11, 2025, 06:21 AM

We have to now since the language is that of 'contain them'. I remember what happened when South Africa 'contained' people who thought about the world differently...

virginia crawford Jan 11, 2025, 02:23 PM

OMG! Mr Bravo, are just a drama queen or locked in some paranoid dystopian fantasy? Hide your identity - who do you think is out there? The Stazi? Boss?

Alan Salmon Jan 10, 2025, 11:59 AM

I agree with the author that Musk is behaving disgracefully. He is an unelected billionaire and has absolutely no right to start preaching his political views and trying to influence governments in the UK and Europe. This is not good news for democracy.

Middle aged Mike Jan 10, 2025, 12:32 PM

How do you fee about that nice Mr Soros?

Johnny Bravo Jan 10, 2025, 01:02 PM

Like you just did? Can you explain why you can and he cant?

R S Jan 10, 2025, 04:48 PM

The difference between Musk and a random DM subscriber should be obvious...

D'Esprit Dan Jan 10, 2025, 09:54 PM

If you've ever seen a Johnny Bravo cartoon, you'd realise nothing above shoe size IQ is obvious!

Johnny Bravo Jan 11, 2025, 06:18 AM

Is it money? Influence? Are those the factors you mean when you argue for his 'containment'?

Max Köhler Jan 10, 2025, 12:29 PM

I agree with George and Ulrike and want to add that democracy is fragile. Take Jan 6th for example

Max Köhler Jan 10, 2025, 12:29 PM

I agree with George and Ulrike and want to add that democracy is fragile. Take Jan 6th for example

Middle aged Mike Jan 10, 2025, 01:31 PM

That was silly cosplay and it barely put a ripple in democracy.

megapode Jan 10, 2025, 01:59 PM

The problem with Musk is that he doesn't check anything that he decides to amplify. EG his repeated slander of Gordon Brown based on an instruction allegedly made in a memo in 2008 but which was never given. Nobody can provide any evidence of that instruction being given, but Musk doesn't care.

Andries Gouws Jan 10, 2025, 02:14 PM

God help us if so many comments by readers of the left of centre DM reveal such far right biases and such a lack of argument. Go to Substack to see what a civil, rational discussion of ideas involves.

GMJ LEE Jan 10, 2025, 05:22 PM

I must agree, Andries. With camouflaged reactionaries like 'Middle-Aged- Mike' and 'Johnny Bravo' posing as flagbearers for a 'sensible- center' ... whilst justifying the vile excesses of a Trump/Musk two- headed snake ... there truly is very little hope left for a civilized future.

D'Esprit Dan Jan 10, 2025, 09:57 PM

Spot on! I do enjoy some of MAM's comments and believe that views across the broad political spectrum should be debated, but I also think some on here may well be Musk-bots.

Johnny Bravo Jan 11, 2025, 06:16 AM

I never said anything in justification of Trump or Musk. Not once. You made that up. I said I have a big problem with you lot telling me he should be 'contained'. I know historically what happens when people 'contain' other people, and what that kind of language actually means.

Middle aged Mike Jan 11, 2025, 03:14 PM

More puerile feelz driven name calling. I don't pose as a sensible anything and nor do I justify the vile excesses of anything or anyone. If I'm mistaken in that why not directly quote anything i've written here that shows that?

J W Jan 10, 2025, 02:56 PM

Weird how when Westerners democratically vote for traditional Western values: Free speech, Nuclear family, Two genders that all of a sudden democracy is "under threat". The only threats to democracy are fascist left wing idiots. You've lost all credibility, we're tired of you, we want better.

Johnny Bravo Jan 10, 2025, 03:16 PM

This comment wins the thread.

Stu McCro Jan 10, 2025, 04:40 PM

Traditional values like being a satromaniac, cheating, lying, immature temper tantrums... yea that's what they voted for... real good qualities there

p***n@g***.com Jan 12, 2025, 06:33 AM

You are surely speaking about the US Democrats here....

D'Esprit Dan Jan 10, 2025, 09:59 PM

The US doesn't represent the totality of 'Western Values' whatever those may be. Define 'the West' for us and let's see how far off the mark you are.

Arnold O Managra Jan 11, 2025, 12:56 AM

I am a Musk bot. I know African people like me because I am Ubuntu. Like you, I come from oppression. I would like to be your friend. What is your name?

Arnold O Managra Jan 11, 2025, 01:52 AM

&gt; While Musk’s focus is on Europe and the UK, his use of social media coupled with the diminished role of traditional media is a case study of how to undermine the guardrails of democracy. No and No Musk bought Twitter which was self-admittedly censored by the USA gvmnt.

Paul-John Rushton Jan 11, 2025, 06:34 AM

China, Russia, Venezuela ... etc etc pose a threat to democracy. Grow up, he is just one person.

o***s@g***.com Jan 11, 2025, 10:03 AM

You parrot 'democracy' as if it is the panacea we all need. Right now in SA what hope have 4 million taxpayers to be heard in a sea of 28 million (adult) non-contributors stuffed full with free benefits in this 'democracy'? Elon is free to speak as are you - "freedom of speech"... remember?

p***n@g***.com Jan 12, 2025, 06:30 AM

Keir Starmer, as head of the CPS (2008–2013), oversaw prosecutions in England and Wales. In 2009, under his leadership, CPS lawyers decided not to prosecute suspects in the Rochdale case, citing concerns about the victim’s credibility. Musk on X"Starmer is utterly despicable." If you disagree

t***7@g***.com Jan 12, 2025, 11:54 AM

The NRA - school shootings will never end Israeli lobby - Palestinians will never be free military industrial complex - causes will be found and be armed the USA a leading democracy? the will of the people? - nonsense - a military power controlled by lobbies

antongraser Jan 12, 2025, 03:07 PM

Odd how leftwing-controlled media never questions democracy when left-leaning governments are in power. As soon the voting public restore rightwing folks to power, accusations and character assassinations appear to excoriate half the US electorate. Good for the goose not good for the gander?

Seeking Rhinos Jan 13, 2025, 06:14 AM

And now we have a bunch of South Africans digging trenches and lobbing bombs, just like the Americans...using same arguments , slogans and terminology....the power of social media... What happened to debate?...when did we all become Loony Left &amp; Fascist Right? Nuance is dead...