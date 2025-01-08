Urgent need for Africa to ignore the fearmongering and adopt genetically modified crops

Across Africa, a tide of anti-GMO sentiment is spreading, fuelled by unfounded fears and misconceptions that are holding us back from making crucial strides in agricultural development.

While the world moves forward, embracing the potential of biotechnology to solve some of our most pressing challenges, we find ourselves stuck in a cycle of hesitation. We are waiting, as millions of our people continue to suffer from hunger and poverty that could be alleviated by the very technologies we are so reluctant to adopt.

Let’s be clear: genetically modified (GM) crops are not some panacea, nor are they a magic bullet. They are, however, a powerful tool in the fight to secure food sovereignty and to elevate agricultural productivity. And this is precisely why we must confront the irrational fear surrounding GMOs and take note of the success stories unfolding around the world.

The global success of GMOs: lessons from China

Consider China – a country that is far from a stranger to the agricultural challenges Africa faces. China is already home to a population of more than 1.4 billion people, and like Africa, its agricultural sector is burdened by the demands of a rapidly growing population and shrinking arable land.

Yet, instead of turning a blind eye to scientific advancements, China has made a decisive move to embrace biotechnology, including genetically modified crops. In December 2024, China approved a new batch of GM crops — five gene-edited varieties and 12 genetically modified soybean, corn, and cotton varieties.

This bold step is part of the country’s broader strategy to reduce dependence on grain imports, boost domestic yields, and enhance food security. China’s focus on genetically modified maize, in particular, is a clear signal that GM crops are a critical tool for increasing productivity in the face of rising global food demands.

In stark contrast, many African countries continue to resist GM crops, even as the continent faces some of the world’s most persistent hunger and poverty. Our agriculture remains inefficient, largely due to outdated practices, limited access to modern technologies, and unreliable environmental conditions.

While China invests heavily in scientific solutions like GMOs, many African governments have chosen to ignore the potential benefits of biotechnology, often due to misplaced fears about safety and environmental impact.

This resistance is not just holding back agricultural growth; it is holding back Africa’s development as a whole. The simple truth is that Africa needs to embrace science and innovation to solve its food security crisis. And genetically modified crops are a crucial part of that solution. We cannot afford to continue overlooking the role GM crops can play in reducing food imports, boosting local yields, and making farming more sustainable.

SA’s GMO success: a model for the continent

Take South Africa, the only African country to have fully embraced GM crops. Since the early 2000s, South African farmers have benefited from genetically modified maize and other crops, with yields rising significantly.

The use of GM technology has reduced the need for harmful insecticides and improved pest control, allowing farmers to produce more food with fewer inputs. This shift has not only improved food security in the country but has also contributed to our status as a leading producer of grains. South Africa’s success story should serve as a model for the rest of the continent.

But the benefits of GM crops go far beyond yield improvements. Biotechnology can help African farmers deal with the challenges posed by climate change, such as droughts, floods, and changing weather patterns.

Drought-resistant GM crops, for example, could help mitigate the impact of unpredictable weather on crop production, offering farmers more resilience in the face of environmental uncertainty.

We cannot ignore the reality that Africa is home to millions of smallholder farmers who are struggling with poverty and food insecurity. These farmers need access to tools that can improve their productivity, enhance their resilience to climate shocks, and help them grow enough food to feed their families.

Genetically modified crops, which have been proven to increase yields and reduce pesticide use, are exactly the kind of tools African farmers need. Yet, we remain mired in outdated concerns about GMOs that have been debunked time and time again by scientific research.

The global agricultural landscape is changing. Countries like China, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States have already embraced GM technology, and the results are clear.

In these nations, GM crops have led to improved yields, reduced pesticide use, and more sustainable farming practices. Africa, however, lags behind. The longer we resist embracing GMOs, the further we fall behind in the race to feed a growing population and reduce our dependence on food imports.

It is time for Africa to stop dragging its feet. We must stop being guided by unfounded fears and start being guided by evidence. The world is changing, and Africa must change with it. GM crops are not a threat to our environment or our people; they are a critical part of the solution to Africa’s agricultural challenges. DM