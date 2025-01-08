Tragic death of Gqeberha police officer highlights systemic failures, inequalities and urgent need for change

The tragic death of an on-duty police officer, killed in a drive-by shooting after his vehicle malfunctioned and stalled, is not just a senseless loss of life. It is a glaring indictment of the systemic failures and inequalities that persist in our society.

This incident, unfolding in the crime-ridden Northern Areas of Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth), forces us to confront uncomfortable truths about resource allocation, socioeconomic neglect and the lingering effects of race-based policies in post-apartheid South Africa.

A society of unequal priorities

Gqeberha’s Northern Areas have long been plagued by crime and underdevelopment. These communities face a daily struggle against gang violence, drug abuse and economic stagnation. Yet, the resources allocated to address these issues remain woefully inadequate. The fact that a police vehicle — a critical tool for maintaining law and order — broke down in such a high-crime area is emblematic of a broader disregard for these communities.

The widely held belief that the Northern Areas are little more than a “crime-infested” cesspool often leads to one-dimensional interventions by authorities, regularly delegated to non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and focusing heavily on soft, non-impactful crime prevention strategies. This approach creates a self-fulfilling prophecy: the label of criminality justifies underinvestment in education, infrastructure and job creation, which in turn exacerbates the poverty and despair that fuel criminal behaviour. Without addressing these root causes, the cycle of neglect and violence continues, deepening the marginalisation of these communities and eroding public trust in state institutions.

This resource scarcity isn’t unique to the police force; it is a pervasive issue in areas historically marginalised under apartheid and, paradoxically, still neglected in democratic South Africa. The government’s resource allocation seems to perpetuate a racialised hierarchy, despite its rhetoric of equality and redress. The strategies used to address the injustices of the past now create the imbalances of the future.

Gqeberha: a microcosm of economic stagnation

The incident also shines a spotlight on the city itself. Once a thriving industrial hub, Gqeberha has been in economic decline for years. Job losses, failing infrastructure and stagnating economic opportunities are the hallmarks of a city that has been left behind.

Much of this stagnation can be attributed to policies like Black Economic Empowerment (BEE) and affirmative action, which, while well intentioned, have arguably exacerbated divisions and hampered economic growth.

From an economic perspective, BEE has several cost implications, including the costs associated with compliance and those arising from rent seeking behaviour. These costs are easily justified if BEE was able to contribute significantly towards its intended social objectives. This is however not the case, with evidence suggesting that it may well have deepened inequalities even further. Coming from an already low economic base with many of its large motor industries having disinvested during the sanctions era, Gqeberha is particularly hard hit by the economic drag of this phenomenon.

By prioritising redistribution over capacity building, these policies have often left businesses unable to compete globally and created a skills vacuum. In cities like Gqeberha, this has translated into fewer opportunities for all racial groups, increased unemployment and growing inequality. The lack of economic growth also means that government resources, critical for policing and community development, are spread ever thinner.

Political instability in Gqeberha’s city council has severely hindered the city’s ability to establish a coherent and sustainable economic vision. The frequent changes in leadership, marked by coalition governments and a revolving door of mayors, create an environment of uncertainty and short-term decision making. This instability discourages long-term planning, disrupts the continuity of developmental projects and undermines investor confidence. Without stable governance, the City struggles to implement policies that address its economic stagnation, infrastructure decay and high unemployment rates. Instead of fostering growth, the focus remains on political survival and factional battles, leaving Gqeberha adrift in an era where decisive leadership and strategic economic planning are desperately needed.

The costs of neglect

The Northern Areas of Gqeberha are a stark example of how socioeconomic neglect breeds cycles of violence and despair. Communities that feel abandoned by the state are often forced to fend for themselves, resulting in the rise of gangs and alternative power structures. In such an environment, the police are not just outnumbered — they are under-resourced, demoralised and exposed.

The tragic death of the 29-year-old Constable Callan Andrews is not merely a failure of logistics; it reflects a society that has deprioritised the very people tasked with protecting its citizens. It is a preventable tragedy rooted in systemic neglect and misplaced priorities.

Resource allocation for impact, not for impression

South Africa needs to move beyond race-based policies that focus narrowly on redistribution. The country’s future lies in building capacity, investing in education, infrastructure and industries that create sustainable jobs and inclusive growth. This can only be achieved if investments are made for impact and not for impression.

If Gqeberha’s Northern Areas are to see meaningful change, the government must address the root causes of their decline. This includes tackling gang violence head-on, equipping the police with the resources they need and fostering economic opportunities that uplift entire communities. It also means that when allocating resources, the primary focus should be on the impact achieved, rather than on the identity of the recipients. In other words, the focus must shift to WHAT should be produced and not WHO the producer should be.

A call for accountability and change

The death of officer Andrews should be a wake-up call. It is not just a tragedy for his family and colleagues; it is a tragedy for all of us, a reminder of the cost of a society that fails to care for its most vulnerable. The time for platitudes and half measures is over. If we are to honour his memory, we must demand better — better resource allocation, better governance,and a better future for communities like those in Gqeberha’s Northern Areas.

The societal problems that indirectly contributed to Officer Andrews’ demise cannot be resolved through the normal representative political system. Our representatives are quite comfortable with the current system and are therefore unlikely to drive change.

Additionally, these issues cannot be addressed through the protest politics of the 1980s, which were tailored to a specific problem at a specific time. What is needed now is a newly envisioned grassroots movement centered around the sovereignty of the individual and individual rights, one that promotes a shift away from tribal, group-based politics.

Only then can we begin to heal the deep wounds of inequality and create a society where such preventable losses are no longer the norm. DM