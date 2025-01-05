Daily Maverick
SA municipalities don’t have a funding crisis; they have a spending and leadership crisis

South African municipalities do not lack funding; they lack financial discipline and effective management. The time for action is now. Residents deserve nothing less.
By Wayne Duvenage
5 Jan 2025
Recent remarks by Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa – about exploring new funding models for failing municipalities – appear to be misguided. These suggestions bypass the root causes of municipal failure, which must be the primary focus if we are going to address the financial plight of many, if not most of our municipalities and metros.

The distinction between successful and failing municipalities lies not in geography or population size but in leadership and governance. A review of Auditor-General reports reveals that municipalities that apply sound governance policies and principles consistently outperform those riddled with financial mismanagement.

A history of decline

During the first half of our three decades of democracy, widespread municipal failure was not commonplace in South Africa. Most municipalities were financially stable, maintained their infrastructure, and settled debts owed to Eskom and water boards.

However, the Zuma administration marked a turning point. Merit-based municipal administration appointments were abandoned and cadre deployment kicked into overdrive, leading to the growing degradation of municipal service delivery. This trend affects not only rural municipalities but also large metros.

In the book Why Nations Fail by Darren Acemoglu and James A Robinson, common factors of failed nations are the extractive mindset of their institutions, along with political power concentrated in the hands of self-serving elites. Municipal dysfunction reflects similar issues highlighted therein.

True economic progress requires innovation, inclusivity and systemic change – concepts that our current government leadership has been unwilling to embrace until the advent of our seventh administration about six months ago. This resistance over the past 15 or so years has permeated municipal leadership, perpetuating a culture of mismanagement and inefficiency.

Municipal revenues have increased above inflation

Contrary to popular belief, municipalities are not underfunded. In 2010, collective municipal revenue was about R154-billion. By 2024 this figure had ballooned to R517-billion, representing an average annual increase of 9%.

This revenue growth has outpaced inflation, which averaged 5.2% annually, and even exceeds the addition of the average annual population growth of 1.6% for the same period. 

Adjusting for inflation and adding an additional percent to cater for developmental needs, plus factoring in population increases for per-capita basis, collective municipal revenues would have reached about R442-billion per annum by 2024 – yet they are about 17% higher at R517-billion.

This excessive extraction of rates and taxes by our municipalities may have been acceptable if residents and businesses had experienced good service delivery, infrastructure development and excellent maintenance programmes.

Instead, residents across most of our municipalities and metros face water supply interruptions, excessive unpaid water losses, mounting potholes, electricity outages and raw sewage flowing through public spaces and into our rivers. Neglecting infrastructure maintenance now only increases the cost of future repairs, thereby compounding the crisis.

Success through sound management

Not all municipalities are failing. Some have demonstrated strong financial management and disciplined spending. These municipalities consistently receive unqualified audits from the Auditor-General, whose reports credit the success of these municipalities to stable leadership and robust governance, along with transparent financial practices, ethical leadership and a culture of accountability.

In contrast, poorly performing municipalities suffer from management instability, weak oversight and financial mismanagement. Cadre deployment exacerbates the problem, as political meddling in the appointment of officials often gives rise to a lack of skills or independence to perform effectively.

Consequently, holding poor performers and wasteful contractors to account has become a serious challenge. The knee-jerk reaction has been to throw more people at the problems, thereby increasing the portion of municipal budgets consumed by salaries and consultant fees, leaving less available for essential services or infrastructure projects and maintenance.

Addressing the real issues

The unsustainable burden of incessant increases in rates and taxes above CPI on South Africans and businesses underscores the urgency of reform. Again, I emphasise that the focus should not be on finding new revenue streams but on addressing the core issues of leadership and financial discipline. This involves:

  • Enhancing oversight and accountability: Strengthen municipal public accounts committees to ensure rigorous oversight powers on procurement processes, expenditures and compliance with financial regulations;
  • Prioritising maintenance: Allocate sufficient resources to infrastructure upkeep, thereby preventing costly future repairs. Eliminate overpriced tenders and ensure contractors are competent and financially sound to complete the jobs at the highest quality levels allocated to them;
  • Controlling personnel and other costs: Rationalise staffing levels and salaries to align with financial capacity and service delivery needs. Conduct zero-based budgeting to eliminate unnecessary expenditures and bloated contracts; and
  • Strengthening leadership: Foster political stability and meritocratic leadership to create a culture of accountability and performance in municipal administrations.

The path forward

South African municipalities do not lack funding; they lack financial discipline and effective management. By addressing these internal challenges municipalities can improve service delivery, rebuild public trust and achieve financial sustainability without burdening residents with additional charges.

With municipal elections looming in 2026, South Africans have an opportunity to seriously consider the future of their towns and cities.

Municipalities can be fixed and while some will take longer to do so than others, it all comes down to political will, something the electorate have a direct impact on. While the national government may lack this resolve, local governments can be encouraged to lead the way.

As the saying goes, “you can’t leave those who created the problem in charge of the solution”.

Meaningful political change at the municipal level is long overdue. Active citizens must demand better governance and participate in shaping the future they wish to see.

The time for action is now. South Africa’s municipalities – and the residents who depend on them – deserve nothing less. DM

Errol.price Jan 5, 2025, 11:45 PM

The writer correctly identifies the derelict state of South African cities with the seminal analysis of of Acemoglu and Robinson on failure of Nations. However ,the ineluctable conclusion is that South Africa post-1994 is essentially a failed state with isolated pockets( temporary ) of normality.

Jean Racine Jan 6, 2025, 12:24 AM

"During the first half of our three decades of democracy...most municipalities were financially stable, maintained their infrastructure, and settled debts owed to Eskom and water boards. However, the Zuma administration marked a turning point." Finally! 30 years of general decline is an untruth.

D'Esprit Dan Jan 6, 2025, 03:26 PM

Absolutely, but it doesn't excuse the abject theft and corruption that is now utterly entrenched in virtually every ANC run entity - with a President of six years determinedly refusing to address this meaningfully.

Middle aged Mike Jan 6, 2025, 05:55 PM

Indeed. We had a proper run up for the first 10 or so but make no mistake the thieving was there from the very beginning, the arms deal which was structured during Mandelas administration being a good example of many. That should have alerted us to the fundamental nature of the ANC.

Errol.price Jan 6, 2025, 01:30 AM

It is elementary that if infrastructure is not maintained,the cost of replacement or repair rises exponentially. similarly Adults emerging illiterate from a broken education system generally never recover.

Johan Buys Jan 6, 2025, 07:09 AM

How long before management of whole towns is taken over by private enterprise? Why did politics get into local government? My grandfather served his city as councillor and mayor for decades. This holiday I looked at one of his election posters again. Not a party name anywhere.

Derek Chaplin Jan 6, 2025, 05:25 PM

Correct, and for no remuneration me thinks, just civil duty.

Malcolm Dunkeld Jan 6, 2025, 07:41 AM

It is obvious that we must get rid of the looters. Clearly the political parties will not, so the public must be allowed to - by giving them something like the delinquent director law that allows interested parties to have directors removed and banned from further office.

John Gerard Ingram Clarke Jan 6, 2025, 08:48 AM

Alas, I cannot see how these remedies will work without a fundamental change in the way whistleblowers are treated. It is abundantly clear to me from talking with those trying to change things that the "thugocratic machine" is retarding any progress in protecting, supporting and incentivising WBs

megapode Jan 6, 2025, 09:00 AM

This is the truth that we all need to take on board. Also we need to recognise there is no instant fix. Johannesburg, for example, can be turned around, but it will not happen overnight just because government has changed. In the meantime we need greater engagement with budgeting and other processes

Colin Braude Jan 6, 2025, 09:01 AM

In a Freudian metaphor, Duvenage describes Jozi's governance as "extractive". The city founded on extractive industries once housed the planet's leading mining houses, which have extracted themselves due extractive mineral regulation, leaving SAPS battling to extract zama-zamas.

Kris Marais Jan 6, 2025, 09:29 AM

Love your piece about ' mounting potholes'. A family member has returned to Port Elizabeth, from Joburg, after 47 years. Couldnt ' handle living in there anymore'. Alas, she has found that it has been Gcaberqed. Broken, Dirty, Infected &amp; Dangerous. Water infrastructure - ' broken'. Orwelian.

luke17 Jan 6, 2025, 09:53 AM

As long as parties such as the ANC remain in control of the purse strings, nothing will change. They created the situation, and fixing it by removing the incompetent cadres will cost them many votes at the polls, which has been proven to be unaffordable for them.

robbex Jan 6, 2025, 11:34 AM

There is something missing in the minds of the people shaping the municipalities, and it is being replaced by the possibility of losing out due to loss of electoral popularity. The missing link is a motivated need to do a good job!

kooskombuis63 Jan 6, 2025, 01:04 PM

Underneath this, is the knowledge that South Africa “lost” another 38000 tax payers over the recent past. How long can this hold?

D'Esprit Dan Jan 6, 2025, 03:38 PM

From the presidency down, there are virtually no competent or honest people left in positions of power in ANC run entities. Heartless thieves.

N***i@g***.com Jan 6, 2025, 07:43 PM

All rise! Forget any of the current political parties, for they all have baggage All rise!

Richard Blake Jan 6, 2025, 09:25 PM

Lots of nice passive words like financial discipline and effective management used. Why don't we call it exactly what it is. ANC cadre deployment and wholesale looting of every government entity captured by the ANC. One must ask where are the trillions looted from municipalities for over 30yrs.

Patterson Alan John Jan 7, 2025, 03:17 AM

All the sensible words in the world will not make any difference! Ratepayers of affected municipalities throughout SA, must engage in co-ordinated civil disobedience and not pay any rates. Gandhi removed the British from India through frustration. Shut down the ANC. Install doers and achievers.

Patterson Alan John Jan 7, 2025, 03:24 AM

Words fall on deaf ears. Stop the words. Stop the wringing of hands. Stop the complaining. Stop the gnashing of teeth, Change starts with direct action by ratepayers. Co-ordinate the Ratepayers Associations to start boycotting rates payments on a set date. Watch the ANC circus tent collapse.

Grumpy Old Man Jan 7, 2025, 06:37 AM

If we set aside politics for a second (cos it inevitably deteriorates into a race something) this piece highlights the cost consequence to tax/ratepayers of populist as opposed to professional appointments. If you appoint the wrong peeps to do a job, you inevitably end up paying more for less!

johangro Jan 7, 2025, 05:11 PM

You spelled ANC wrong...

s***7@g***.com Jan 11, 2025, 11:40 AM

???

s***5@g***.com Jan 7, 2025, 09:50 PM

Ths is the BIGGEST!! problem n S/africa. A country blessd wth very hardworkng people but suffocated wth poor leaders. Every home,, Comminty,, business or govmt can b crippled wn poor leaders r in position of authority. Lord help us.

tshiggo Jan 8, 2025, 06:40 AM

Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa could go down in history as a minister who made a real change. He simply needs to demand the dismissal of the CFO's and Municipal Managers where audit findings show they have failed to meet the standards set out in their performance contracts. Breach of contract.

Peter Smith Jan 8, 2025, 03:15 PM

It was insightful for me to read the guidelines that Aristotle wrote in 400 BCE about the first democracy implemented to manage the city of Athens. Do yourself a favour and Google it. Hint: no political parties. True democracy comes with preconditions and rules that the current system ignores.

Peter Dexter Jan 11, 2025, 09:32 AM

You are correct Wayne. It is a leadership crisis. We urgently need a code of governance similar to King IV applied to all levels of government. The introduction of a mechanism to ensure Competent and Ethical leadership would result in most long term positive change in South Africa