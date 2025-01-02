Daily Maverick
Dailymaverick logo

Opinionistas

This article is an Opinion, which presents the writer’s personal point of view. The views expressed are those of the author/authors and do not necessarily represent the views of Daily Maverick.

This article is more than a year old

ANC NEC must intervene in Gauteng ahead of 2026 and 2029 elections

The ANC’s fate depends on its performance in Gauteng. The party needs to make decisions that might be unpopular, such as restructuring and strengthening the Gauteng Provincial Executive Committee.
Ashley Nyiko Mabasa
By Ashley Nyiko Mabasa
2 Jan 2025
Facebook
43

The ANC can still regain the electoral support it lost in the last national general elections. However, this can only happen if the party becomes self-aware and acknowledges that some of its leaders are the reason for its consistent decline.

The ANC must pause and reflect on its experiences from the 1930s, when James Calata and Reverend Mahabane presided over its organisational redesign. It must also reframe its approach by defending and maintaining a culture of fearless discussions within the ANC and society.

The ANC National Executive Committee (NEC) needs to make decisions that might be unpopular, such as restructuring and strengthening the Gauteng Provincial Executive Committee (PEC).

Tony Blair, in his book On Leadership, states that for an organisation to be strong, it needs a solid centre, which requires decisive leadership unclouded by external noise. He uses the metaphor of a Premier League team selecting a new coach by asking enthusiastic fans to vote, which would be disastrous. Similarly, the ANC needs to strengthen its centre and make decisive decisions without being swayed by the masses.

The ANC NEC must consider restructuring and strengthening the ANC PEC in light of electoral declines since 2009. Discussions on dissolving and strengthening the ANC Gauteng are expected to continue in 2025, following the embarrassing decline in the last national general elections.

The table below shows the ANC electoral decline in Gauteng since 1994

The ANC’s fate depends on the performance of ANC Gauteng, as it is the province with the highest population of about 17 million, and substantial votes are accumulated there. The ANC’s performance in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal will always mirror its overall performance.

Read more: ANC’s dilemma: Leadership crisis deepens as MK party threatens KZN coalition stability

In essence, the ANC as the hitherto majority party has been suffering significant declines since the local elections of 2016, followed by a decimal point provincial majority for the ANC in 2019, and further change away from the ANC in the municipal elections of 2021. 

Need for strategic interventions

Gauteng PEC member Lebogang Maile, in an interview with Mawande Amashabalala of the Sunday World, argued that dissolving the ANC in Gauteng would be disastrous.

I agree that disbanding the ANC in Gauteng without a clear plan to restructure the PEC to strengthen the ANC’s ground structures in preparation for the 2026 local government elections and the 2029 national general election will serve no purpose.

Poor electoral performance needs no justification, as it implies business as usual. Those who didn’t perform well in the last national general elections must take responsibility. The NEC should note that under the current leadership, there’s little that can be done to regain lost ground without rebuilding the ANC’s structures from the regional to the provincial level.

Last year, after the last NEC meeting with Gauteng ANC leadership, chairperson Gwede Mantashe stated that the ANC in Gauteng and KZN needed  to be rebuilt from scratch by strengthening the party in those provinces.

Read more: ‘The situation is dire,’ says Mbalula as ANC considers disbanding party’s KZN leadership

Strategic interventions from the NEC are needed to strengthen the ANC in the province for future electoral performance. However, this could be a missed opportunity for the ANC NEC if it doesn’t put strong individuals in place to support the rebuilding process.

Service delivery failures

The ANC’s electoral decline in Gauteng cannot be attributed simply to the party’s national government performance. Voters in Gauteng cast their ballots based on tangible outcomes in service delivery, particularly at the local government level.

This makes the province’s electoral dynamics distinct from a broader assessment of the ANC’s national administration, with exceptions such as Eskom’s performance, policing and rail transport.

Consider the comparison often drawn between the provincial governments of Western Cape and Gauteng. In Western Cape, a proactive approach to load shedding saw the provincial government partnering with businesses to add 835MW of solar PV, effectively reducing power cuts.

Gauteng, by contrast, displayed inertia, mirroring a lack of innovation in its ANC leadership. This contrast underscores that governance successes in Western Cape cannot simply be extrapolated to Gauteng.

The Gauteng ANC leadership’s shortcomings point to a deeper issue: a failure to recognise the state as the strategic centre of transformation. The state is not merely a vehicle for implementing party policies but a mechanism for leveraging taxpayer resources to improve living conditions and drive the ideals of the national democratic revolution.

By straying from this purpose, the ANC in Gauteng has jeopardised not just provincial governance but the party’s overall standing ahead of the next general election.

Reinvigorating the ANC in Gauteng will require more than structural adjustments. As South Africa’s economic powerhouse and the largest contributor to GDP by 33.2% in 2023, Gauteng demands leadership that is both competitive and visionary. The inability to secure competent cadres risks eroding the party’s hold on power, with far-reaching implications for the ANC’s broader mission to foster a prosperous and inclusive society.

Read more: ANC’s Gauteng decline — Ekurhuleni region blames service delivery, MK and EFF coalition

A benchmarking study of the ANC Gauteng’s political and state infrastructure is imperative, particularly examining the party’s pre-electoral decline from 50.1% in 2019 to 36.4% in the May 2024 general elections.

The narrow 50.1% victory in 2019 came amid significant challenges: widespread inequality, entrenched poverty, high crime rates and rising unemployment. However, over the subsequent years, the ANC in Gauteng failed to effectively address these systemic issues. Infrastructure development stagnated, with 45 capital projects remaining incomplete.

The Gauteng City-Region Observatory’s 2021 study laid bare the dissatisfaction of residents with service delivery. This dissatisfaction persisted into 2024, as evidenced by further data from the Observatory showing growing frustration among citizens.

The ANC leadership in Gauteng failed to respond to the urgency of the findings, neglecting to reframe their service delivery strategy or take corrective action.

Read more: More than half of Gauteng people say South Africa is a failed state: survey

Lack of vision and capacity

Theoretically, Weberian principles emphasise the importance of a robust, hierarchical bureaucracy led by technically skilled officials to meet the needs of the populace. However, Gauteng’s ANC leadership has been unable to cultivate a civil service capable of delivering on its mandates. This failure underscores a lack of both vision and operational capacity, further alienating the electorate and deepening the crisis within the province.

Addressing these shortcomings requires not only competent leadership but also a recalibration of the ANC’s approach to governance in Gauteng. The province’s future – and the party’s broader fortunes – hinge on this transformation.

Moreover, the ANC Gauteng has been notably discreet in its manoeuvres during the formation of the provincial government. Negotiations with the Democratic Alliance (DA) reached an impasse, particularly over the allocation of key portfolios in health, infrastructure and finance, leading to a breakdown in talks over a potential Government of Provincial Unity.

Instead, the ANC Gauteng opted to form alliances with smaller political parties, tacitly supported by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

EFF leader Julius Malema publicly endorsed the ANC Gauteng leadership, arguing that the province could govern effectively without the DA. However, this alignment reveals two significant fractures.

First, the ANC Gauteng has deviated from the national leadership’s apparent willingness to collaborate with the DA – an approach often justified on grounds of racial inclusivity. Second, this divergence underscores a growing disunity between the ANC’s national and provincial leadership, eroding the coherence necessary to project a unified governance model. 

Read more: The smouldering contestations around the ANC’s provinces as 2026 elections loom

The ANC Gauteng’s posturing as a progressive black ANC is very dangerous as it shows that the ANC has not resolved the structural issue of race for the past 30 years, which means that the national question still needs to be broadened to fit in the context of the 21st century.

In relation to the national question, another key factor was raised recently by the Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection, which argued that South Africa is still trapped by racial disparities, which need not only racial reconciliation but also the equitable distribution of resources, fostering socio-economic development and ensuring inclusive governance.

It is a balancing act between addressing historical injustices and navigating the practicalities of coalition politics in a diverse society. 

These dynamics amplify calls for the ANC’s NEC to intervene, potentially disbanding the ANC Gauteng’s leadership to consolidate authority and bolster the party’s standing in the province, in preparation for the 2026 local government elections and 2029 national general elections. DM

Comments

Loading your account…
Bruce Gatland Jan 2, 2025, 10:52 PM

This oke with a masters in economic and labour sociology from pink Wits (worthless in the real world), lost me when he spoke about cadres. ANC has no hope of retaining power in Gauteng in the next election - just too corrupt and irrelevant.

ttshililo2 Jan 3, 2025, 03:51 PM

You lost us at oke….

i***o@w***.com Jan 3, 2025, 07:06 PM

You clearly have problems with the factual truth. But hey, at least Lootfreely House is paying your salary....for now...until 2026, when you get turfed out from municipalities in GP.

Nic Tsangarakis Jan 3, 2025, 01:01 AM

Pretty robust and honest analysis Ashley.

Grumpy Old Man Jan 3, 2025, 07:41 AM

I think it's a valid but overly polite assessment! It's not just that Panyaza and Co are on their own mission, that service delivery has failed, but it's also that everyone in Gauteng KNOWS AS FACT that it's corrupt and self serving Ashley fails to mention corruption and it's impact

aphiwe90 Jan 5, 2025, 06:39 AM

You're on point broer.

Francois Smith Jan 5, 2025, 06:21 PM

I think Ashley missed a couple of points: The ANC did not even try form a GPU with the DA, it was all a facade. And the ANC nationally has a lot to do with its performance in Gauteng - the ANC is becoming a rural party and it WILL lose the metros of Gauteng in 2026, by a country mile.

Nick Griffon Jan 3, 2025, 07:23 AM

The ANC in Gauteng has gone rogue. And that is the best thing for SA. 2026 will be the final nail in the coffin. The province is literally falling apart. Water infrastructure collapsed. Roads are falling apart, potholes everywhere. More than 80% of traffic lights are broken. For months at a time.

Greeff Kotzé Jan 3, 2025, 07:26 PM

A local government election cannot be "the final nail" for a provincial government, unfortunately. But perhaps it may be the penultimate one.

Anil Maharaj Jan 3, 2025, 08:28 AM

The game is up. The ANC has been exposed as incompetent, corrupt and hypocritical. Irrespective of any action that they take, they will not win any national elections in future

Gareth Dickens Jan 4, 2025, 10:35 AM

Trouble is no one else is winning more. DA flatlined in two election cycles. Not growing even in the Western Cape. Declining in Capetown. ANC is loosing to itself becoming more radical with every breakaway. Careful what you wish for. The decline of the ANC is SA's biggest existential threat. Think!

Greeff Kotzé Jan 5, 2025, 04:43 PM

But if the MK party turns out to be a damp squib, as so many predict, where will the disaffected electorate turn to then? I, for one, would suggest that it's high time for the labour movement to strike out on its own (and free the ANC of its identity paralysis in the process).

Fernando Moreira Jan 3, 2025, 08:43 AM

vote DA

N***i@g***.com Jan 3, 2025, 08:48 AM

Joburg CBD is one big urinary

johnpcmay Jan 4, 2025, 05:30 AM

Lesufi is the 1st GP Premier to set up office outside the CBD. He is now in a building in Midrand surrounded by Whites whom he pretends to blame for everything, but they can give him shelter.

N***i@g***.com Jan 4, 2025, 08:44 AM

I suppose he is there because he is no racist.

Middle aged Mike Jan 3, 2025, 09:02 AM

I wonder how the highly qualified author thinks that having the ANC retain power in Gauteng will be in any way beneficial to the population of Gauteng. How it will benefit he and his fellow members of the nomenklatura doesn't need explaining of course.

i***o@w***.com Jan 3, 2025, 07:08 PM

A "degree" in a Mickey Mouse field of "study" like Sociology only qualifies one to be a part-time Starbucks barista, and even that would be a stretch for somebody of such limited ability.

Greeff Kotzé Jan 5, 2025, 05:02 PM

Someone should have told Verwoerd that!

Middle aged Mike Jan 3, 2025, 09:10 AM

Interesting that the author doesn't mention the rampant looting of the public purse by Lesufis crew as something that needs addressing. Does that mean he hasn't noticed or rather that he doesn't regard it as a problem?

D Rod Jan 5, 2025, 09:46 AM

It is transformation, duh!

Contrarian Guy Jan 3, 2025, 09:47 AM

The ANC is only good at eating, sleeping, stealing and another "ing" that I won't mention here. Voetsek to this scourge.

User Jan 3, 2025, 12:09 PM

A Master's Degree? Wow. And the best this loyal unthinking cadre can come up with is 'do better next time, ANC'. I guess the bar is as low as we thought. By 'we' I mean anyone with half a brain.

D Rod Jan 5, 2025, 09:47 AM

Sadly, the average IQ in SA is 69,9. Which is about 2/3 of average brain. Therefore, your hopes for people recognising this article for what it is are probably unfounded....

Greeff Kotzé Jan 5, 2025, 05:18 PM

IQ testing is also notorious for systemic bias, especially if it is not conducted in the home language or paradigm of the person being evaluated.

David C Jan 3, 2025, 12:33 PM

If the victim-mentality, defunct racial drivel in this opinion piece is indicative of the quality of a double-Master's graduate from my old alma mater then I feel that I should go and redo my degrees at a University that I would not be emabrassed to list on my CV.

Paddy Ross Jan 3, 2025, 12:47 PM

I believe that many of the comments below overlook the significance of this article by an executive member of the Gauteng ANC Youth League. By implication, he is acknowledging the catastrophic effect that Lesufi nd his puppetmaster Mashatile are having on Gauteng and that they should be removed.

Middle aged Mike Jan 3, 2025, 01:24 PM

It's as significant as if he acknowledged that water was wet. The author doesn't care a fig about the damage that his party is inflicting on the province and its people but is most concerned with the prospect of them losing power.

John P Jan 3, 2025, 04:59 PM

Regretfully that about sums it up.

Greeff Kotzé Jan 3, 2025, 07:34 PM

And moreover, it is a PUBLIC salvo fired at the provincial leadership. Since that is practically taboo in this organisation, and the writer is clearly not ignorant on strategy, it would not have been done without sufficient support. Thus it signals that the tide may turning against Lesufi.

Middle aged Mike Jan 3, 2025, 10:35 PM

In other words it signals a factional battle in the ANC. Those are always about access to gravy so at best it suggests the national ANC's desire to foist a different bunch of crooks on us.

Greeff Kotzé Jan 5, 2025, 05:32 PM

I wouldn't say "always" because I tend not to view the world in absolutist terms. Younger people have a greater capacity for idealism before the cynicism &amp; greed sets in. But yes, it's easier for those focused on selfish ends to gain the upper hand - within an organisation, or a faction.

johnpcmay Jan 4, 2025, 05:23 AM

I have always voted ANC, even in 2024. However I will never vote for it again as long as Lesufu is leading it. The collapse of Ekurhuleni, Joburg and the whole GP has been rapid this year. Service delivery is not taken seriously but cheap, divisive politics is his preferred strategy.

johnpcmay Jan 4, 2025, 05:27 AM

The ANC under Lesufi enabled the spectacular collapse of the Joburg CBD. What does he do? He abandons his office there and run like a refugee to Midrand to set up office there. Yet he tells people to come work and stay there. That sums up the contradictory policies of the ANC in Gauteng.

z***b@g***.com Jan 4, 2025, 08:18 PM

The ANC has long started to stink, and smell, at every turn and point there is a rotting stench about them...and it's wreaking all over the country even the globe...

Colin Braude Jan 5, 2025, 09:12 AM

The prospect of Ashley Mabasa being the future of the ANC is even more depressing than the Lesufia's capture in Gauteng. He misses that the root cause of Gauteng's failure &amp; hence of his party is patronage politics and outdated ideologies SA has to choose between E &amp; W Germany, N &amp; Korea

Sbusiso Nkabinde Jan 5, 2025, 11:07 AM

The city of Joburg is deteriorating because of the ANC, how in the hell can they fix it when they can't even put their own house in order???? The ANC government must go, ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!!!!!

z***b@g***.com Jan 5, 2025, 03:31 PM

Agreed. Drive through 98% of small towns with the ANC in local government, and it's dysfunctional, potholed filth. Some potholes and lights have not been repaired for two years in Jhb! In some sections of the freeway Eastgate - OR Tambo airport, lights have not been working for 2 years!

Maria Janse van Rensburg Jan 5, 2025, 03:15 PM

Ashley, I commend you for your bravery. You said what needed to be said about the cause for the decline in quality of life in Gauteng. No focus on what the people need. Only interested in sowing discord. Also, the level bigotry displayed in these comments is so shameful.

j***y@g***.com Jan 6, 2025, 06:53 AM

The ANC needs to get rid of the turncoats from within. During the liberation struggle orders were given to not destroy the existing infrastructure but these turncoats allowed the planned systematic destruction to enable the 8% a seat at governing the black majority.

Marcus Aurelius Jan 6, 2025, 08:18 AM

I think we probably need less ANC in Gauteng, not more..

Mark Hammick Jan 7, 2025, 08:51 AM

cANCer run by its corrupt cadres is a litany of failures. This article provides no solutions, which is typical of cANCer, Loot Freely House etc.

Deon de Wet-Roos Jan 8, 2025, 08:53 AM

So DM now is a forum for ANC supporters to make suggestions about the party's future in Gauteng? This indicates decisively on which side of the fence DM is sitting. By supporting the ANC so directly I wonder if DM will make it through 2025?