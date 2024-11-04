Daily Maverick
Why a Trump victory would spell disaster for climate action and global democracy

Trump has no respect for democratic institutions. His charming authoritarian friends — Javier Milei, Jair Bolsonaro, Viktor Orbán, Nigel Farage, Vladimir Putin, Bibi Netanyahu, to name a few — would all be thrilled with a Trump win.
By Clive Glaser
4 Nov 2024
I have heard some progressive people in both South Africa and the United States, disappointed with the Democrats, argue that a Trump victory wouldn’t make that much difference.

They couldn’t be more wrong.

The Gaza issue, probably more than any other, causes disillusionment. Could anything be worse for Palestinians than the Democrats’ systematic appeasement of Benjamin Netanyahu?

The terrible truth is, I’m afraid, yes.

Kamala Harris at least has some conception of Palestinian humanity and believes, albeit very vaguely, in the necessity of a Palestinian state. Donald Trump would gladly give Netanyahu the go-ahead to complete his ethnic cleansing programme. He won’t give a damn whether humanitarian aid reaches Palestinians.

As Bernie Sanders noted recently, Trump sees Gaza as a wonderful beachfront real estate opportunity. I can understand the anger of Palestinian sympathisers in the US, but to support Trump, or not to vote (almost the same thing), would be a grand act of nose amputation. I just hope that their anger does not cloud their judgement.

But, painful and urgent as the Gaza issue is, there is a long list of other horrors that would come with a Trump presidency. 

Next four years are crucial

As far as the rest of the world is concerned, impending climate catastrophe is probably on top of the list. If Trump wins, we can simply kiss goodbye any hope of restraining climate change. The next four years are crucial.

With Trump at the helm of the biggest economy in the world, the game is basically over. He will remove incentives to green energy, encourage shale gas drilling, and remove environmental regulations on oil and gas expansion. Many other countries will follow his lead.

The Christian supporters of Trump who claim to care so much about the family seem remarkably unconcerned about the future of their children. The 99%+ of scientists who agree about the human impact on climate are, apparently, part of a big hoax.

Then, of course, for American women, this would be a disaster. Access to reproductive health would be terribly constrained. Not to mention the general male chauvinist backlash against women’s gains in recent decades.

How would it feel to have, according to multiple witnesses, a sexual predator in the White House? What does that say about how seriously US society is taking sexual violence?

A Trump victory would be a great bonanza for the super-rich, with fresh tax breaks and further labour and environmental deregulation. The poor would be much worse off. There would be huge cutbacks to welfare. The crucial child support benefit, recognised to have cut poverty significantly in the US, would be reduced or dumped.

Crucial federal agencies, such as the Federal Emergency Management Agency (Fema), will be underfunded. Not to mention the drug regulation agency and the hurricane monitoring unit. 

Although most Americans are stubbornly blind to it, the US economy has been doing extraordinarily well under Joe Biden. Of course there’s still huge inequality, but there has been good growth, very low unemployment, rising real wages. Inflation has been coming down. The US’s success is especially striking in comparison with the economic woes in Europe and China.

Experts discredited

Yet Trump and the Republicans have managed to convince most of the country that they are in a recession! As in the Chinese Cultural Revolution, they have managed to discredit the experts, who devote their lives to analysing this stuff. Trump wants to take massive risks with the economy by imposing stringent tariff barriers that would affect the world’s trade system and probably trigger a damaging tariff war.

There’s also the small matter of democracy. I fear the growing momentum towards authoritarianism in the world. Trump, as we know, has no respect for democratic institutions. He did, after all, try to overthrow the state after losing the 2020 election. Now he wants to strip the powers of autonomous federal agencies and put friendly election officials into key states.

Trump’s charming authoritarian friends — Javier Milei, Jair Bolsonaro, Viktor Orbán, Nigel Farage, Vladimir Putin, Bibi Netanyahu, to name a few — would all be thrilled with a Trump win. Even Xi Jinping, who would hate the trade barriers, would revel in the dysfunction and polarisation that Trump brings to the most powerful Western democracy. 

University autonomy would come under threat. We’ve already seen this in a number of Republican-controlled states, where anything deemed “woke” faces attack and defunding.

The current Republican leaders, for example, want to stop universities from teaching courses that discuss structural racial inequality in the US. Liberal principals would be pressured to resign; student protests would face more repression. Books could even be stripped from library shelves.

There’s plenty more. Trump promises a ruthless anti-immigrant drive. Undocumented immigrants would be hounded out of the country, irrespective of the human and economic consequences. Legal immigration and refugee status for unskilled and poor people would be more tightly restricted. 

Extremist federal judges

Trump would also appoint dozens, if not hundreds, of new extremist federal judges (especially if the Republicans win the Senate, which seems likely.)

There would be zero chance of greater gun regulation, despite America’s almost daily roll call of mass killings. There would be less official tolerance for LGBTQI+ individuals and communities (and more space for anti-queer hatemongers.)

Ukraine would be sold down the river. Yes, Trump may well succeed in bringing an end to that war, but at the expense of Ukrainian sovereignty and/or large chunks of its land being ceded to a bullying nuclear-armed authoritarian neighbour.

There may be some congressional restraints on his power, but don’t be fooled. This man is dangerous. To the US and to the world. If you still have any hope of slowing climate change or rolling back the tide of patriarchal authoritarianism in the world, this election matters.

It matters a lot. DM

Gary Cousins Nov 5, 2024, 06:17 AM

There are many assumptions in this article. Sure Trump is going to primarily favour legislation that has Americas interests first. You say Trump is dangerous, but he is willing to talk to the dictators of the world. The Democratic Party has shown intent to perpetuate war

Malcolm McManus Nov 5, 2024, 08:17 AM

True. Beats inventing war against countries or using proxies so hundreds of thousands of people get killed. We talk about China and Russia authoritarianism, but by all accounts the civilian populations seem perfectly healthy and happy living there.

Richard Kennard Nov 5, 2024, 10:21 AM

"civilian populations seem perfectly healthy and happy living there" You're stuck in a totally authoritarian regime...you can't protest or say anything online and you are perfectly happy? Check out 1420 by Daniil Orain, a good insight into Russia today.

Malcolm McManus Nov 5, 2024, 12:05 PM

Check out world happiness rankings. Russia beats South Africa. And notably Ukraine.

Richard Kennard Nov 5, 2024, 12:45 PM

Come on...SA was not being discussed and we all know how pitiful it is here. Just a question of logic. Who's likely to be the happier person, the bully or the person being bullied? Putting that into perspective...Ukraine under siege for 2.5 years, towns flattened and over 2 million in exile.

Malcolm McManus Nov 5, 2024, 12:11 PM

China at 60 on the world happiness rankings.

Rodney Weidemann Nov 5, 2024, 03:45 PM

You mean like the GoP invented reasons to invade Iraq and Afghanistan?

Skinyela Nov 5, 2024, 06:18 AM

"Undocumented immigrants" You meant illegal immigrants? What is 'global democracy'?

Kevin Kemp Nov 5, 2024, 07:57 AM

Agreed

Stephen Paul Nov 5, 2024, 09:29 PM

100%. This opinion piece is in line with the worldview of much of what we see in the DM but surely it's sweeping allegations and accusations such as "danger to global democracy" and "ethnic cleansing" are open to credulous challenge if meaning and context mean anything.

Stephen Paul Nov 5, 2024, 09:29 PM

Skinyela Nov 5, 2024, 06:24 AM

"Could anything be worse for Palestinians than the Democrats’ systematic appeasement of Benjamin Netanyahu?" Frying pan or fire? A slow painful-dead or a quick one? "Donald Trump would gladly give Netanyahu the go-ahead to complete his ethnic cleansing programme"

alastairmgf Nov 5, 2024, 07:26 AM

Oh, so now it is “ethnic cleansing” in Gaza? That’s a new one. “Climate Catastrophe”. I’m interested how far the rhetoric will extend. Global warming to Climate Change to Climate Crisis to Climate Catastrophe. What’s next? This whole article is a litany of woke left wing bilge.

Lawrence Sisitka Nov 5, 2024, 07:46 AM

But, unfortunately for you, and the rest of the world, the absolutely truth. Something that real post-truth Trumpists, couldn't recognise if they fell into a vat of it. So, enjoy your denial while it lasts, or until you are personally hit by the very real catastrophe. Catastrophe Time indeed!

Malcolm McManus Nov 5, 2024, 08:19 AM

Trumpenol. A new drug. Try it.

mlouwrensm Nov 5, 2024, 08:29 AM

Dear lord, if you clutch your pearls any harder they'll turn to sand.

Rodshep Nov 5, 2024, 08:24 AM

Blaming Trump for all of the future climate change that have already started is patently untrue. Every single politician on earth carries responsibility. None of them can agree on anything, except the money it's going to cost, but even then they can't agree on whose to pay it or share it.

mlouwrensm Nov 5, 2024, 08:27 AM

Another propaganda piece. I understand why people support Trump now. Just lies and fear mongering in every second article. Has the world gone mad? I dont like Trump but the amount of lies and propaganda just on this site is mind boggling.

Malcolm McManus Nov 5, 2024, 08:45 AM

My sentiments as well. If Harris wins the election, its because of all the lies, falsehoods derived by creative editing etc by mainstream media, which by and large, has supported the Harris campaign. From nothing, to on par with Trump, if the polls can be believed, in such a short time frame.

Stephen Paul Nov 5, 2024, 11:55 AM

And this with respect from a HISTORY ACADEMIC at Wits teaching our children?? Oi va voi! Historian like Emmanuel Ringelblum is turning in his grave. Under mortal threat in the Warsaw Ghetto by the Nazi genocide he insisted on not propagating his-story of own world view personal prejudice and bias.

cwf51 Nov 5, 2024, 12:37 PM

Mike, agree 100% with you. Most people (especially those that does not live in the USA) support the Dems that have caused the Ukraine/Russia war as well as gave Iran their money back to sponsored all the terrorists. Sheesh, blinkered journos.

laurantsystems Nov 5, 2024, 10:56 AM

A Trump victory (unlikely, given the massive media propaganda against him) would spell disaster for this entire industry of fear-mongering, charlatans, fake news, disinformation and alarmism, known for its fake news (polar bears, Himalayan glaciers etc.) There. Fixed it for you.

Malcolm McManus Nov 5, 2024, 11:22 AM

A Harris supporting reality show as realistic as the lives of the Kardashian's. Regardless who wins, the leftist fake media will struggle to find content after this sh#t show.

Richard Kennard Nov 5, 2024, 11:46 AM

Donald is that you, cannot imagine that you have subscribed to DM?

Robert Gornal Nov 5, 2024, 12:07 PM

Written below sets out the bias and misconceptions about Trump. However, I do strongly object to the writer, again showing his ignorance, by inserting Nigel Farage’s names with the others and labelling him an authoritarian. From that early point I knew this article was worthless in the extreme.

Richard Kennard Nov 5, 2024, 03:59 PM

Well admittedly Farage might only be a wannabe authoritarian, but he is the world's biggest chancer, grifter, wide boy, spiv....take your pick.

Trenton Carr Nov 6, 2024, 08:34 AM

Billionaires pulling in different directions. The world is broken and seems fixing it is impossible. Rich get richer and the poor die faster. This seems a fight between chaos and order, and since order does not appear in favor of the poor, maybe chaos is needed to reset board.

David Crossley Nov 6, 2024, 11:24 AM

Trump has already proved his Presidential ineptitude. Americans seems totally unaware that he lies and spreads false statements all the time. He is a convicted felon, as well as a misogynistic sociopath and now the most powerful leader in the world. I see trouble on the horizon.