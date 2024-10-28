Daily Maverick
Zelda la Grange pens intimate insights on Mandela - and her journey from grief to growth

Zelda la Grange spent two decades at Madiba’s side as his personal assistant. In a moving new book she describes the life-changing things he taught her, and how they can benefit everyone.
By Marianne Thamm
28 Oct 2024
In the almost 20 years she spent as Nelson Mandela’s private secretary and aide, Zelda la Grange got as close to one of the most admired 20th-century leaders as his shampoo and nail-clipping routines.

When Mandela died in 2013, La Grange was left with a profound sense of discombobulation and grief lashed with sorrow and longing.

“After his death I felt his absence acutely. It was easy, while he was alive, to live like him and act like him because he inspired me by setting a clear and sound example every single day. It flowed naturally from being close to him, to emulate the values and principles that he stood for.”

Which is why, she writes in her recently published reflection, What Nelson Mandela Taught Me: Timeless Lessons on Leadership and Life (Tafelberg), an ill-considered social media post in 2015 prompted a time of lonely self-reflection, doubt, learning and unlearning.

In December that year, triggered by a speech by former president Jacob Zuma, citing Jan van Riebeeck as the origin of all evil, La Grange typed out a hot-tempered social media post. The wrath of a thousand keyboard warriors soon rained down upon her. In the book she details the fallout as talk radio hosts and others went for the jugular.

Once she understood that her post had been thoughtless and hurtful, she offered an unconditional apology. But the cyber-offensive did not stop. Now there were those who attacked her for apologising.

La Grange felt so shamed and embarrassed that she contemplated ending her life.

A life-altering meeting

By the time La Grange was born in Boksburg in 1970 and while she was later raised in Pretoria, the white Nationalist government, led by John Vorster, had ramped up the arrests of anti-apartheid activists across South Africa.

The year before she was born, Steven Biko had pioneered the Black Consciousness movement and Nelson Mandela, the man she would serve loyally beyond his presidency and into old age, was 52 and serving a life sentence on Robben Island.

Where La Grange was raised in the then Transvaal, the history of the struggle for Afrikaner independence from British imperialism was – and remains – written in the koppies, mon­­uments, squares and street names of Pretoria, with Paul Kruger looming over Church Square.

In that world Nelson Mandela and the ANC were frightening, godless “communists” and “terrorists” intent on destroying Western civilisation as it was known. Suspicions about white English speakers ran deep too. The words and thoughts of those who sought freedom and justice had been long silenced. What was spoken was censored or manipulated by a state-­controlled media.

All images of Mandela had been banned in an attempt to erase him from the landscape. In this Pretoria, black people were generally an amorphous, ever-present threat. Little could the Afrikaans girl who grew up in a highly conservative and religious community know that her life, sense of self and very identity would be inexorably altered by her un­­expected encounter with Mandela.

Not only the man himself, mind you, but most of the world’s greatest and shadiest, who flocked to bathe in his light while La Grange stood beside the statesman.

Ancestral toolbox

We receive our sense of self, our identity, by being socialised into it. What we think, how we should act, our “mother” tongues, what we believe and the cultivated notion of race are all shaped by the dominant currents that flow through our intimate lives, our minds and public life.

Mandela fundamentally shook the foundations of La Grange’s small, hermetic, racist white world, a bubble traumatised and terrified by Vorster and the National Party’s bogey of “die swart gevaar” (the black danger). When she first arrived in the office of the South African president as a young typist, all she knew was that the people around her had always viewed him as “a terrorist”.

La Grange’s new book taps – with characteristic frankness and authenticity – into the painful journey inwards when she rediscovered the ancestral toolbox that one of the world’s most recognised moral beacons had gifted her.

In quiet contemplation she returned to that time in her life, so consumed by Mandela, to recall the countless lessons learnt at his side. These are for those interested readers to delve into themselves.

For white South Africans who grew up socialised in the same space that she was, La Grange’s intimate and sincere glimpse into her process offers the chance to unpack who they are and rearrange the mental furniture. These are scars we dare not pass on.

Of course she drops names – Winnie Mandela, Jeff Bezos, Bill Clinton, Jacob Zuma, Hansie Cronje. How can she not? Many Afrikaans-speaking white South Africans have, for some time, been grappling with history. La Grange’s book offers a key to deconstruct how much of you is you and how much is ­fiction. DM

This story first appeared in our weekly Daily Maverick 168 newspaper, which is available countrywide for R35.

Comments (5)

MT Wessels Oct 28, 2024, 08:21 PM

Don't want to sound unsympathetic but jeepers, Zelda has certainly been milking the Mandela teat. Another book on this topic? Really? Maybe time to retire this act.

Malcolm McManus Oct 29, 2024, 06:39 AM

Took the words right out of my mouth. When your personal self relevance dims, and all else fails, you can always spice it up with a bit of Mandela. Such a popular piggy back, return to relevance for many journalists. A common and boring theme. Way past its sell by date.

Paddy Balsdon Oct 29, 2024, 06:47 AM

Maybe read the book before you make a judgement.

Malcolm McManus Oct 29, 2024, 07:53 AM

Maybe not. Its like vietnam movies. More battles took place in the movies than in the actual war. Mandela stories are getting over saturated.

Kanu Sukha Oct 29, 2024, 01:51 PM

THAT would be expecting too much, especially for those who have 'made up' their minds already. The response below tells it all.

Beverley Roos-Muller Oct 29, 2024, 09:59 AM

Thank you for this thoughtful piece. World statesmen like eg Mandela, Churchill, Smuts and FDR are written about indefinitely, as adding value. For the same-old familiars who continually carp - you don't have to buy or read them. Nor comprehend how much endurance goes into book writing.

MT Wessels Oct 29, 2024, 11:30 AM

Comment section - which you do not have to read either. New books about statesmen bring fresh evidence or perspective. This is not it that. It is her same old story told over and over - for money. It's La Grange's story, not Mandela's. Perhaps the speaking engagements dried up, hence the book.

Kanu Sukha Oct 29, 2024, 02:25 PM

As far as I know 'state employees' are entitled to a state pension (not the monthly old age pension I rely on) .. and I think it allows for a 'reasonable' lifestyle . So it's not like she is 'desperate' .. as you imply. Why would someone tell someone else's story ?

chrislevieux Oct 29, 2024, 10:30 AM

Mandela said about himself on more than one occasion: "I am no saint". And he sure wasn't. It was he who founded the armed wing of the ANC, over the opposition of Tambo, Sizulu and others, even though he was to describe the effectiveness of the MK later as no more than "armed propaganda".

Malcolm McManus Oct 29, 2024, 11:04 AM

To me, his biggest legacy was that he was the most significant courier service that delivered us the ANC. Nevertheless, as Beverley pointed out people like Hitler and Mandela will be written about indefinitely. And there will always be someone to buy the books.

Anchen Dreyer Oct 29, 2024, 10:44 AM

"Many Afrikaans-speaking white South Africans have, for some time, been grappling with history." - Thank goodness no English-speaking, or Portuguese, white South African ever voted for the then NP government; therefore, no grappling with history needed! Projection is a useful but tired excuse.

ttshililo2 Oct 29, 2024, 11:20 AM

“Whatabout whatabout whatabout!!” Of course they did, but this book was written by an Afrikaans woman who has been shaped by her Afrikaner upbringing during apartheid. She is not Portuguese, that can never be her prism. Read to understand not to react.

Anchen Dreyer Oct 29, 2024, 01:44 PM

Some of us can understand and react.

Kanu Sukha Oct 29, 2024, 02:13 PM

How I love the 'smart alec' responses ! Not sure why they seem to be 'men' mainly ? 'mansplaning' ? Reminded of a delightful aphorism ... " the things in life worth learning, are the things we learn after we know it all. "