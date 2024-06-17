Professor Letlhokwa George Mpedi is the Vice-Chancellor and Principal of the University of Johannesburg.

It is sometimes an arduous task to reflect on the past – particularly when challenges persist in the present. This year has been a worthwhile reminder of the freedoms we have fought for.

In the aftermath of the elections, we are reminded of the sacrifices that were made to get to this point. In particular this week, we reflect on the 1976 Soweto uprising. This was a turning point in the Struggle against apartheid. It was an incredible galvanisation of forces.

The events of 16 June 1976 were more than just a tragic confrontation. It was a catalyst that energised the anti-apartheid movement. The youth exposed the inhumanity of the apartheid regime and demanded change.

Now, 48 years from this moment, and at the helm of a higher education institute, I pause to reflect on the challenges South Africa’s youth face and the possibilities that lie before them. The legacy of Youth Day compels us to consider how we, as educators and leaders, can contribute to addressing the pressing issues faced by young South Africans.

Indeed, all that was imagined then has not been achieved. Many of the aspirations of that era remain unfulfilled. High unemployment rates, lingering divides and issues of access, and deep-seated economic inequalities are stark reminders of the work that still needs to be done.

Perhaps the starkest challenge our youth grapple with is hopelessness. Given our socioeconomic context, this is understandable. In May, Statistics South Africa compiled a comprehensive look into youth unemployment.

It found that 45.5% of young people aged 15 to 34 were unemployed. Despite these challenges, the Labour Market Dynamics report for 2022 shows that young people with work experience transition to employment more successfully than adults, highlighting the importance of experiential learning.

Education also plays a crucial role; those with tertiary qualifications are more likely to secure jobs. In fact, in 2022, the youth employment transition rate rose to 4.7%, up from 3.5% in 2021, while adult rates remained at 6.7%.

However, young women and those in rural areas face additional hurdles. It is no secret that South Africa remains one of the most unequal societies in the world, where access to resources and opportunities is heavily influenced by socioeconomic status and geography. This demographic often faces additional hurdles, including poor infrastructure, limited access to quality education, and a lack of economic opportunities.

These figures represent dreams deferred and potential unrealised. As Stats SA states, “addressing youth unemployment not only contributes to economic growth but also fosters social cohesion and reduces inequality, laying the foundation for a more inclusive and prosperous society”.

So, what is to be done?

It goes without saying that improving the quality of education and providing vocational training can help young people acquire the skills needed for the job market.

Necessary in this process is an investment in education that equips the youth with the required skills, fostering ethical and technological development, promoting localised research and development, promoting human and intelligent technology collaboration, addressing disparities, and facilitating responsible technological adoption.

This is how we tap into the potential of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) while prioritising the well-being and empowerment of humans. Our youth have the potential to become active participants and beneficiaries of technological advancements, but they require support.

Moreover, policies and programmes that stimulate job creation and support young entrepreneurs are crucial. Then, the impact of our socioeconomic context is considered. Increasing access to mental health services can help address the psychological impact of unemployment and other stressors. Establishing mentorship programmes and community support networks can provide guidance and inspiration. Reducing economic and social inequalities can create a more level playing field for all young South Africans.

This is the necessary trajectory to combat glaring and unabated hopelessness. Youth Day is a poignant reminder of the resilience and potential of South Africa’s youth. It calls on us to redouble our efforts to create an environment where young people can thrive.

We need to view this task with great urgency. As Nelson Mandela once said, “our children are the rock on which our future will be built, our greatest asset as a nation. They will be the leaders of our country, the creators of our national wealth who care for and protect our people.”

We owe it to the youth and South Africa to take the right steps now. This is how we honour the legacy of the youth of 1976. DM