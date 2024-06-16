Defend Truth

Opinionista

Power to the people – an SA political masterclass in where the real power lies

mm
By Zukiswa Pikoli
16 Jun 2024
0

Zukiswa Pikoli is Daily Maverick's Managing Editor for Gauteng news and Maverick Citizen where she was previously a journalist and founding member of the civil society focused platform. Prior to this she worked in civil society as a communications and advocacy officer and has also worked in the publishing industry as an online editor.

Politics and power can be seductive to the point where those elected to political office are susceptible to drifting further and further away from the people and mandate they’re supposed to represent – and then follows a rude awakening.

As we have seen these past two weeks, this is precisely where the ANC found itself: cap in hand before the South African people as it battled to remain in power.

For many in the ANC, in the past 30 years, while the party had a clear majority in government, their political power also made economic power accessible to them and their families and friends. Stories abound about doctored tender processes, bastardised black economic empowerment deals and underhanded, lucrative mining deals.

This makes one suspicious about the ANC’s new disposition and why we should entertain it. Its elite have seemingly forgotten what their oaths of public service required of them over these past few years.

The purpose of this reflection, however, is to tease out what has been a niggling concern of mine as the various post-election scenarios have played out, and that is the constant uttering of “being humbled”, specifically by the secretary-general of the ANC. It seems a simple enough statement and, some might say, a fitting description of what has happened to the party.

But I’m not convinced that Fikile Mbalula, who was seen campaigning in impoverished rural communities in a flashy R3-million Mercedes-Benz G-Class, is exactly humbled.

For me, there are unsettling echoes of treating the electorate or “the people” as adversaries of sorts. I suppose there’s a case for this to be made, because the people can be seen as standing between rapacious government officials and their self-enrichment.

I say this because, although the ANC’s rule may have started out earnestly, if not nobly, over the past 15 years or so, it turned into a race and a fight for personal wealth. This was characterised by the corruption and hollowing-out of state institutions, evidence of which is contained in Chief Justice Raymond Zondo’s State Capture report.

It is also not insignificant that, in the week of election results, Zizi Kodwa, a government minister implicated in the report, was arrested and has since vacated his post. His resignation is not, of course, the end of the story because the criminal charges against him remain.

South Africans have given political parties a masterclass in where the real power lies: in the hands of the people. Their muscles needed to be flexed in order to remind these parties whose proxy they are and why.

The parties are now also being forced to find ways of working together so that South Africa’s and not their own interests can be advanced. One hopes that this signifies a shift towards a more sustainable and indeed humble way of working for the people, as well as with them.

Working in public service does not make one a member of a dynasty, and it needs to be understood that the power it presents is not to be abused. All parties should take this as a warning while they vie for power and kingmaker status: should they fly too close to the sun, the people will invariably exercise their might. DM

This story first appeared in our weekly Daily Maverick 168 newspaper, which is available countrywide for R35.

You may write a letter to the DM168 editor at [email protected] sharing your views on this story. Letters will be curated, edited and considered for publication in our weekly newspaper on our readers’ views page.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

‘Great day’ for conservation as rhinos reach safe haven in Greater Kruger as part of rewilding project
South Africa

‘Great day’ for conservation as rhinos reach safe haven in Greater Kruger as part of rewilding project
After the Bell: Why the ANC went with the DA and not the EFF
South Africa

After the Bell: Why the ANC went with the DA and not the EFF
It’s Cyril as President again – but for how long?
Maverick News

It’s Cyril as President again – but for how long?
Four reasons why DA decided to join the government of national unity
Maverick News

Four reasons why DA decided to join the government of national unity
Uncontested NCOP shows national unity government agreements’ impact on matters provincial
Maverick News

Uncontested NCOP shows national unity government agreements’ impact on matters provincial

TOP READS IN SECTION

The Longest Day: MPs sworn in, Speaker in the chair, Ramaphosa re-elected President – next, the inauguration
Maverick News

The Longest Day: MPs sworn in, Speaker in the chair, Ramaphosa re-elected President – next, the inauguration
‘Great day’ for conservation as rhinos reach safe haven in Greater Kruger as part of rewilding project
South Africa

‘Great day’ for conservation as rhinos reach safe haven in Greater Kruger as part of rewilding project
Four reasons why DA decided to join the government of national unity
Maverick News

Four reasons why DA decided to join the government of national unity
It’s Cyril as President again – but for how long?
Maverick News

It’s Cyril as President again – but for how long?
Government of National Unity will see parties consulted on ministerial appointments, according to signed agreement
Maverick News

Government of National Unity will see parties consulted on ministerial appointments, according to signed agreement

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 12 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R2.50 a day to you? Join our Maverick Insider membership programme from R75p/m.

If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
MavericKids vol 3

How can a child learn to read if they don't have a book?

81% of South African children aged 10 can't read for meaning. You can help by pre-ordering a copy of MavericKids.

For every copy sold we will donate a copy to Gift of The Givers for children in need of reading support.