A letter to international Putin-loving ‘journalists’

Though we live in a world dominated by powerful nations and influential economies, there exists a unique category of countries that, despite their lack of global influence and ability to even sustain themselves, have mastered the ability to bribe, disrupt and project an aura of menace and intimidation.

These nations, often driven by a mix of historical grievances and geopolitical ambitions, strive to assert their presence on the international stage through bluster and bravado, intimidation, disinformation and, often, war crimes.

Yet, behind the veil of their threats lies a stark reality: limited ability to back up their formidable propaganda rhetoric and useful idiots in journalism around the world to spread their propaganda and lies.

Though I’m aware this is highly undiplomatic of me and very unbecoming of an ambassador, I just have to say: I’m sick and tired of the Russian terrorists and their minions that are everywhere — in politics, culture and sport — and I’m appalled by so-called journalists who sold their souls and are now dedicated to peddling Russian President Vladimir Putin’s propaganda.

It seems that the Russian government has been made sick by Ukraine’s peace summit, planned to be held in Bürgenstock Resort in Switzerland on 15-16 June — and that sickness is spreading like an airborne virus throughout their propaganda outlets around the world. As much as this matter is serious, their meltdown is hilarious to watch.

I’ve seen every possible blog and article there could be from Putin’s international propaganda brigade, from “Ukraine peace summit is going nowhere without Russian participation!” and “Russia isn’t invited because Ukraine doesn’t want peace!” to “Without Russia, Ukraine peace summit is a waste of time!” It is? Really?

Then why are you all so agitated?

To everyone reading these “journalist” pieces, articles, blogs and opinions, please bear in mind: if the writer goes on about how everything Ukraine does is a waste of time and omits to mention that there’s an arrest warrant out for Putin for war crimes committed in Ukraine, they are not a journalist.

If you read an “analysis” about how Ukraine is struggling and the so-called editor or journalist fails to mention that Russia was, and is, much more heavily armed than Ukraine and has a population of 140 million population against 40 million Ukrainians, you’re not reading a story from a true member of the free press.

It has now been more than 2½ years since Russia started raining tens of thousands of bombs and missiles on us, killing us and levelling our cities.

Who are you standing with when you write about Putin wanting peace?

Terrorising

Russia has been terrorising Ukraine every single night and day with missiles and drone attacks on civilians.

Last week, an apartment building in Kharkiv was hit by a ballistic missile, which destroyed it, killing and injuring dozens.

The Russians fired an Iskander missile at Kyiv at five in the morning on Friday. We’ve just held a funeral for a four-year-old girl who died after months of fighting for her life after a cluster bomb was dropped on a park in Odesa in the middle of the day, killing and injuring many people.

Russia kills people every single day in Ukraine. Every single day.

How does that equate to wanting peace? What kind of backwards peace would that be? Just a few days ago, Russia fired multiple missiles in the middle of the day at a printing house, killing many women working there. One of the largest printing houses in Europe was obliterated and many people were murdered, yet not a peep from Putin’s international “journalist” brigade.

Have they missed that the Russian economy is working flat-out to feed their war machine? Have they missed the new legislation on raising taxes to keep paying for the war? Have they missed Russia threatening the world with a nuclear attack every time someone lends Ukraine a helping hand?

The peace summit

Having said that, I would love to address those on the right side of history: to the international anti-fascist club, please allow me to grab your attention for a few moments to remind you why Ukraine is so passionate about its peace summit.

The summit is a diplomatic mission, whose aim is that heads of state and government meet to develop a common understanding of a path towards a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

That is it: a diplomatic mission with the aim of finding a way towards a just and lasting peace in Ukraine. And though I do understand why the terrorists are allergic to anything with the word “peace” in it, we can’t keep paying attention to Putin’s every hissy fit. It isn’t our fault he has a warrant out for his arrest by the ICC.

The Ukraine peace summit is set to address several critical issues and set concrete goals for achieving peace. The talks would include, but won’t be limited to:

The restoration of Ukraine’s territorial integrity and ensuring the complete sovereignty of Ukraine within its internationally recognised borders. The withdrawal of Russian troops and securing the removal of all Russian military forces from Ukrainian territory. Addressing the safety and security concerns related to energy infrastructure and nuclear facilities in Ukraine. Ensuring the free passage of ships in the Black and Azov seas to maintain global food supplies and prevent hunger crises Facilitating an “all for all” prisoner swap and the return of Ukrainian children forcibly deported to Russia. Addressing the broader humanitarian impacts of the war, including the treatment and release of prisoners of war. Rallying international support for Ukraine’s peace formula and ensuring the participation of key global players, including nations from the Global South. Developing a collective stance among participating countries to be presented to Russia as a step toward a negotiated peace. Discussing plans for the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine and securing commitments for international aid and support. Actively seeking the involvement of influential countries like China to facilitate broader international mediation efforts.

These goals reflect a comprehensive approach to not only end the conflict but also to address its aftermath and ensure long-term stability and security in the region.

As you can see, none of the goals of the summit include the full occupation of Ukraine’s territory and the murder of its people, so it’s understandable Russia doesn’t like it and is doing all it can to disrupt it.

I’m writing this text at night. There are two notifications on my phone:

Attention! There is information about the departure of a group of Tu-95ms strategic bombers from the “Olenya” airfield.

If the departure is COMBAT, expect missile launches around 2:00 – 3:00.

And missiles in Ukrainian airspace around 03:00 – 04:00.

Do not ignore alarms at night/morning

Stay safe and alert.

And a second one:

Situation as of 00:00 06/01/24 —

Fleet: 2 submarine missile carriers were deployed in the Black Sea. The total ammunition is 8 KRMB “Kalibr” missiles.

This doesn’t include aviation with aerial bombs and ballistic missiles as those are detected a few minutes before they are launched.

***

So, dear international “journalists”, does Russia look like a country that’s seeking peace? DM