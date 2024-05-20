Dr Imraan Buccus is a senior research associate at the Auwal Socio-economic Research Institute and a postdoctoral fellow at Durban University of Technology.

As parties head into the final furlong of the 29 May general election, the Multi-Party Charter (MPC), or “moonshot pact”, spearheaded by the DA as an ambitious endeavour aimed at mobilising smaller parties in opposition to the ANC, seems to be floating away with hardly a whimper.

The MPC, envisioned as a potential game changer in South African politics, has instead revealed critical misjudgements and miscalculations.

At the heart of the floundering pact is the DA’s arrogant belief that its governance in the Western Cape automatically positions it as the default alternative for those dis­enchanted with the ANC. Though the Western Cape has certainly performed better – for some people at least – than other provinces, its accomplishments do not necessarily translate into nationwide appeal.

This is despite the ANC’s track record in both governance and service delivery being nothing to write home about.

South Africa’s political landscape is loaded with diverse interests, issues and identities that cannot be homogenised under the banner of a single party, no matter its regional accomplishments.

Moreover, the DA’s assumptions overlooked the tricky dynamics of South Africa’s political landscape, in which historical allegiances, pa­tronage, identity politics, ethnicity and regional disparities play significant roles. This oversight became glaringly evident in KwaZulu-Natal, where the emergence of Jacob Zuma’s uMkhonto Wesizwe (MK) party diverted supporters away from the IFP.

The DA had pinned its hopes on leveraging the political shift to wrest control of the province from the ANC. However, the reality proved to be far more complex as local dynamics and allegiances outweighed the pipedream astrology of the moonshot.

A sad-looking Zille’s acknowledgment of the impact of the MK party on the political landscape, in an interview with Alec Hogg on BizNews, underscores the fluidity of South African politics. The interplay of personalities, historical legacies and regional dynamics often defy simplistic interpretations and strategies.

As the MPC is mentioned less and less, it serves as a powerful reminder of the intricacies involved in navigating South Africa’s political terrain and the pitfalls of assuming a messianic approach. Furthermore, the quiet slinking into the shadows of the MPC highlights the challenges facing opposition parties in South Africa.

Although the ANC has faced mounting criticism and internal strife, the opposition has struggled to present a coherent and compelling alternative.

The DA’s big-sister bullying, however benevolent, endears it to no one.

The fragmentation in the opposition ranks, coupled with the ANC’s entrenched position, has created a formidable barrier to any significant electoral breakthrough.

Moving forward, the MPC’s slow sunset disappearance presents an opportunity for reflection and recalibration in the DA and the broader opposition.

There is a need for a more context-specific approach to politics, one that recognises the rapidly shifting sands of South Africa’s political landscape.

Building mea­­ningful alliances and addressing the multifaceted concerns of voters re­­quires a far more sophisticated understanding of local dynamics and a willingness to engage in dialogue and compromise.

Such has been the haemorrhaging of its brightest – mainly black African – protégés that the likes of Mmusi Maimane, Mbali Ntuli, Lindiwe Mazibuko, Sizwe Mchunu and Zwakele Mncwango find themselves elsewhere on the political spectrum, even heading up parties in direct opposition to the DA.

The doomed MPC highlights the pitfalls of historical arrogance and oversimplification. In this 30th year of democracy, South Africa’s political players need to fine-tune their reading of the country’s convoluted socio­political and economic landscape if they are to hold on to their balloons. DM

