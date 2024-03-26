John James is a United States Congressman representing Michigan’s 10th district. He serves as the Chairman of the Subcommittee on Africa of the House Foreign Affairs Committee. Rep James’ legislation HR 7256, the US-South Africa Bilateral Relations Review Act, passed out of the House Foreign Affairs Committee with bipartisan support on March 21, 2024.

The South African narrative embodies hope, reconciliation and unwavering determination. Throughout my lifetime, the bond between the United States and South Africa has been one of pride and significance.

However, recent decisions made by the African National Congress (ANC) have raised concerns among Americans about South Africa’s commitment to fostering a mutually beneficial relationship.

South Africa stands as America’s largest economic partner on the African continent, exemplified by the successful utilisation of the African Growth and Opportunities Act (Agoa).

The growth in trade, from $13.9-billion in 2010 to $21-billion in 2021, reflects our dedication to mutual benefit and shared prosperity.

American businesses in South Africa have not only created thousands of jobs but have also generated billions in value for the South African economy.

Furthermore, the United States has demonstrated unwavering support for the South African people, providing over $8-billion in assistance since 2003 through initiatives like the President’s Emergency Program for Aids Relief (Pepfar).

Pepfar stands as a testament to our commitment to saving lives and fostering progress; a legacy I am deeply invested in upholding.

Nevertheless, amid domestic challenges in America, doubts have arisen about whether South Africa’s partnership should remain a top priority.

As chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee’s Subcommittee on Africa, I understand that the United States is no longer South Africa’s only choice as a global partner – therefore we must strive to be the best choice for African nations.

However, when faced with efforts by malign actors to undermine longstanding partnerships between the United States and her critical allies, I am duty-bound to the American taxpayer to act.

Legislation such as HR 7256, which I have championed on a bipartisan basis, underscores our concerns regarding the direction of the ANC’s foreign policy decisions.

This legislation simply calls for the type of objective and collaborative review that should be non-threatening to those who mean America and our friends no harm.

Alarms raised

Recent events, including joint military exercises with China and Russia, and involvement in attempts to undermine human rights, good governance and democratic safeguards, raise alarms about South Africa’s intent and trajectory.

While we understand that South Africa must guard its independence jealously, recent debate on the floor of South Africa’s National Assembly highlights the very kind of involvement of malign actors in South Africa’s domestic affairs that are at odds with the ANC’s stated goal of non-alignment.

If the allegations of the opposition and civil society groups are found to be true, then recent financial benefits directly provided to the ANC present a perception of impropriety and threaten to undermine the ANC’s sworn duty to prioritise the wellbeing of its people over the ambitions of South Africa’s power brokers.

Pretoria’s recent alignment with Moscow, Tehran and Beijing contradicts South Africa’s proud tradition of non-alignment and sends troubling signals to the United States about the future of our fruitful, bilateral relationship.

Historically, our partnership has thrived on cooperation and mutual trust, bolstered by America’s significant financial support. It is my fervent hope that the United States can continue to earn its position as the preferred partner for African nations, including South Africa.

I acknowledge that improvements are needed in our diplomatic engagement to address the challenges of this century and to safeguard our shared future, but the American people will not be played for fools.

So, again, while the United States deeply respects South Africa’s sovereignty and its right to determine its own domestic and foreign policy, it is also essential to recognise that actions have consequences and that the American people have choices too.

Rebuilding trust with the South African people is paramount, and I am personally committed to that endeavour.

I believe in the potential of our nations to work together for the prosperity of our people and for the advancement of our partnership.

A thriving South Africa is integral to a flourishing Africa.

The United States is prepared for the long journey ahead, but it is only fair that South Africa, if it desires to remain America’s close partner, meet us halfway. DM