Images of evil and destruction in Ukraine that will never be forgotten

From the vivid depictions of war-torn landscapes to the haunting snapshots of distraught and devastated communities, photographs and videos have long held the ability to convey the gravity of human experiences in ways that words alone struggle to match.

The maxim “a picture is worth a thousand words” takes on an even greater significance when examining the impact of visual content on our understanding, empathy and reactions to some of the world’s most harrowing realities.

I often think that we, the Ukrainian nation, have witnessed so much death and destruction brought to our land by the Russian terrorist regime that it seems not much can shock us any longer. We all have grown thick skins, and our responses are dulled and numbed.

However, seeing picture after picture of Russian terrorists bombing grain silos, destroying much-needed food and driving up prices has once more brought us to the brink of exhaustion. Maybe it’s generational trauma, maybe it’s the horrific stories of the Soviet-orchestrated famine in Ukraine that killed millions or maybe we now see that the Russian aggression is spreading and a lot of people may die all over the world.

Over the past few months, we’ve been living through this sort of news:

“Russia destroyed 180,000 tons of grain crops, 26 objects of port infrastructure, and five civilian vessels in only nine days of shelling.”

“After leaving the Black Sea Grain Initiative, Russia committed another series of military crimes by shelling Ukrainian port cities and grain depots. ‘We must stop the Hungry Games and ensure global food security’, the statement said.”

“On the night of July 21, the Russian army launched a massive attack on a farm in the Bolhrad district. The occupiers used three missiles of the Kalibr and Onyx types to strike the farmers.”

“After the drone attack at night, at least three grain silos were destroyed; administrative buildings and agricultural equipment were damaged. In total, 100 tons of peas and 20 tons of barley were destroyed. Two local residents were injured.”

“Rescue equipment from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (DSNS), which had arrived to extinguish the fire and was on the premises of the agricultural company during the second missile strike on the same enterprise’s territory, also suffered damage. Russians are purposely launching second strikes when medical staff and firefighters are trying to save people on site. They wait for the first responders to arrive and then launch missiles.”

“Grown under sirens. Harvested under rocket fire. Reduced to ashes by inhuman beings. Russia today is murderers, terrorists, and hypocrites who believe they can push the world to the brink of famine. But the will of Ukrainians is unbreakable. We will rebuild everything and grow it all anew, says Kiper, one of the farm and silo owners.”

And much, much more. They’ve been bombing grain and ports mostly in the Odesa region for two months now. It is a deplorable, diabolical kind of terrorism.

And, as pictures are really worth a thousand words, I’m going to show you what the results of Russia’s terrorists working hard to bring famine to our, and your, homes look like.

