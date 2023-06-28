Business Maverick

Opinionista

Powell Signals Fed Open to Two Straight Hikes at Coming Meetings

mm
By Bloomberg
28 Jun 2023
0

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled policymakers could potentially raise interest rates in July and September to curb persistent price pressures and cool a surprisingly resilient US labor market.

Asked whether Fed officials now anticipate they will raise rates every other meeting after skipping an upward move this month, Powell said that may or may not happen and that he wouldn’t rule out consecutive rate increases. He reiterated that most policymakers’ forecasts show they expect to hike at least two more times this year.

“Although policy is restrictive it may not be restrictive enough and it has not been restrictive for long enough,” Powell said Wednesday during a panel hosted by the European Central Bank for a forum in Sintra, Portugal.

Read More: Top Central Bankers See Further Tightening to Counter Inflation

The Fed chief spoke two weeks after he and his colleagues left interest rates steady after 15 months of increases to allow more time to evaluate how higher borrowing costs and recent banking strains are hitting the economy.

But Powell and most other policymakers are signaling more tightening will ultimately be needed to rein in an inflation rate running twice as high as the Fed’s 2% target. Median projections released at this month’s meeting showed Fed officials expect their benchmark rate to rise by another half point this year from the current range of 5% to 5.25%.

Markets boosted bets on future Fed hikes this year after Powell’s remarks.

The Fed's New Dot Plot

flurry of data released Tuesday pointed to a US economy that is exceeding expectations and proving resilient to the Fed’s tightening campaign. Reports showed that sales of new homes climbed to the fastest pace in over a year, durable goods orders topped estimates and consumer confidence hit the highest level since the start of 2022.

Powell said Wednesday the data is still consistent with an economy that is resilient and growing. While there’s a significant probability of an economic downturn, the Fed chief said, he does not view a recession as the most likely outcome.

Supply-chain disruptions are improving and the headline inflation rate is coming down, helping to keep expectations well-anchored, he said. But some categories of inflation, particularly in the services sector, aren’t showing much sign of progress.

Housing, Factory Orders & Confidence Highlight Resilience

Powell said he doesn’t expect core inflation, excluding food and energy prices, will return to the Fed’s 2% goal until 2025, suggesting policymakers will keep rates elevated for longer than investors currently expect.

“If inflation is coming down sharply and we’re confident that it’s on a path to 2%, that would be a different situation,” he said. “You would begin to think about about loosening policy. But we’re a long way from that. That’s not something we’re thinking about now. Or in the near future.”

Powell’s comments on inflation were largely echoed by Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey and European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, both of whom appeared on the panel and said further rate increases may be needed if underlying inflationary pressures persist.

Lagarde, responding to a question about pausing rate hikes, said that’s “not what we’re considering at the moment.”

“We know we have ground to cover,” Lagarde said.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Scolding court judgment declares Zimbabwe permit termination unlawful, permits stay valid for another year
Maverick News

Scolding court judgment declares Zimbabwe permit termination unlawful, permits stay valid for another year
Inside the SANDF plan to spend R55,000 per soldier on new uniforms
Maverick News

Inside the SANDF plan to spend R55,000 per soldier on new uniforms
US imposes new sanctions on Wagner Group days after mutiny
Newsdeck

US imposes new sanctions on Wagner Group days after mutiny
ANC's Fikile Mbalula caught in expensive row over frozen Bryanston luxury house
Maverick News

ANC's Fikile Mbalula caught in expensive row over frozen Bryanston luxury house
Brutal cold snap confronts SA as forecasters issue snow, thunderstorm warnings
Maverick News

Brutal cold snap confronts SA as forecasters issue snow, thunderstorm warnings

TOP READS IN SECTION

ANC's Fikile Mbalula caught in expensive row over frozen Bryanston luxury house
Maverick News

ANC's Fikile Mbalula caught in expensive row over frozen Bryanston luxury house
Mkhwebane misses inquiry deadlines while lawyer bounces back after sudden hospitalisation
Maverick News

Mkhwebane misses inquiry deadlines while lawyer bounces back after sudden hospitalisation
Inside the SANDF plan to spend R55,000 per soldier on new uniforms
Maverick News

Inside the SANDF plan to spend R55,000 per soldier on new uniforms
Wagner mercenaries have entirely captured Central African Republic, The Sentry report finds
Maverick News

Wagner mercenaries have entirely captured Central African Republic, The Sentry report finds
Aaron Motsoaledi must take responsibility for Immigration Act mess - Lawyers for Human Rights
Maverick News

Aaron Motsoaledi must take responsibility for Immigration Act mess – Lawyers for Human Rights

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted