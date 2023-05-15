The crowning last weekend of Britain’s King Charles III was a moment many thought might never come, as his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, clung to the royal crown for a monumental 70 years and 214 days.

This event, which seemed to have the world spellbound, aroused little interest in me – not only because I think the concept of monarchies is outdated, but also because of our brutal colonial history with the British Empire. To me, the excessive opulence and olde-worlde traditionalism of the ceremony only served as a reminder of how the British crown pillaged, maimed and killed to attain its wealth by controlling a quarter of the world’s countries, while claiming to be a liberal democracy.

In fact, did you know that Charles’s coronation now makes him the head of state of not just the UK but also of Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Papua New Guinea, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Grenada, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Antigua and Barbuda, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, the Solomon Islands, Tuvalu, as well as Belize?

This, of course, is made possible by British imperialism that still clings to the spoils of colonial conquest. Had South Africa not fought for its independence against British colonial rule, we might still be on that list.

Bringing the coronation to focus specifically on South Africa, much attention and analysis was about the First Star of Africa, a diamond weighing 530 carats. It was ­discovered in Cullinan, a town near Pretoria, and sits in the centre of Charles’s sceptre. The sceptre, which is part of the royal family’s crown jewels, is said to represent “the crown’s power and governance”.

This, to me and many others whose ancestors were indentured by the crown and whose history and cultural heritage were nearly erased, can only serve as a reminder of the legacy of violence without reparations over which Charles now presides.

Interestingly, it seems even UK citizens now want to distance themselves from the unsavoury institution that is the royal family, whose real significance is more ceremonial than actually leading and acting in the political interests of its citizens.

A recent poll by BBC News revealed that 70% of people aged between 18 and 35 were not interested in the royals. The royals still found resonance in the age group 65 years and older, with people stating they should continue to exist.

This shows a shift towards thinking that it is only a matter of time before their time is up – and rightfully so.

There is nothing romantic or aspirational about the royals and their ill-gotten gains. If anything, they owe a debt to the world for their role in displacing millions of people, extracting their natural resources for profit and politically destabilising countries, the effects of which can still be felt today. It is a shameful legacy and no public relations or media spin can blind us to it.

One can only hope that Charles at least tries to do the right thing. He can begin the process of reparations by relinquishing his position as head of state of the countries mentioned and, in doing so, firmly close the chapter on British imperialism. DM168

