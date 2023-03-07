Songezo Zibi is the Chairman of the Rivonia Circle and author of Manifesto – A New Vision for South Africa. He is part of the Rise Campaign.

Notwithstanding, in his statement, Ramaphosa optimistically said that he had begun the task of overhauling the Cabinet structure ahead of another presumed ANC government after the 2024 elections. The changes he announced demonstrated how much depth and skills the party has lost over the years, to the point that it can no longer produce anyone to restore optimism during the country’s deepest crisis since democracy.

For perspective, consider that the ANC faces its most difficult elections next year, with all publicly available polling showing that it will dip below 50% for the first time. Under normal circumstances, you would expect a party in such a precarious position to bring out its best and brightest to take it through the final stretch so it can win back the confidence of South Africans. I have no doubt that this was the intention, but it simply has nothing and no one to call up.

Instead, the ANC leadership moved around some decidedly questionable characters such as Zizi Kodwa and David Mahlobo, who in a normal society should have been consulting their criminal defence lawyers for past indiscretions. Instead, they remain in Cabinet while failed premier Sihle Zikalala gets elevated to a minister. It’s dire all round.

Second, in terms of ANC tradition, the national office bearer the President consults most closely when such decisions must be taken is the party’s secretary-general. In this case, it is former minister of transport, Fikile Mbalula. To avoid being personal, I will simply ask you to consider that at some point Kgalema Motlanthe held that same position – and the two are not in the same league, to put it mildly. This is the person whose counsel Ramaphosa would have sought, and the results speak for themselves.

Third, we see a deepening of the tendency to create a ministry for every problem the ANC government cannot solve. We now have a minister of electricity who, apparently, will put an end to load shedding, somehow. The eternally optimistic must be happy that the core problem has been found, and absent a ministry to oversee a crisis the ANC government cannot solve, such as crime, or the violent killing of women and children, or unemployment and poverty. The list is long.

But there is something more profound about the excitement generated by an event like this, and that is how the elites and pundits continue to be duped by the ANC’s tendency to individualise failure so that it cannot be corporately held accountable. All the ministers still report to the same tainted, uninspiring, and dithering President. I am not certain how his own character is supposed to change just because he has moved a few chairs around and got rid of the people that irritated him the most, such as Lindiwe Sisulu.

A tipping point

The country is at a critical tipping point. Paul Mashatile is now one scandal and political mistake (by Ramaphosa) away from ascending to the presidency. If that comes to pass, two things will happen.

The ANC will, according to numerous polls, dip far below 40% as Ramaphosa remains its electoral trump card given the parlous state of the opposition’s leading personalities. Then, Ramaphosa’s fall and the ANC’s precipitous decline will cause it to need the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) whose leadership remains closely connected with the Gauteng leadership of the ANC, of which Mashatile is the undisputed captain.

Several weeks ago, Al Jama-ah’s leader let it slip on eNCA that the party, the Patriotic Alliance, the EFF and the ANC have been quietly working together to regain control of Gauteng metros now, and the province after next year’s elections. Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has on previous occasions lamented that the ANC let Julius Malema go through expulsion.

This is a possibility that worries many, including the national elite class that has so far accepted the ANC’s leadership even as it declined. Not only are they deeply frustrated with Ramaphosa, they are even more worried that a national coalition government may be as chaotic as the current circus enveloping the Gauteng metros. DM