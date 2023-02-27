Brett Herron is the Secretary-General of GOOD and a Member of the National Assembly.

South Africa’s land transport crisis is as severe as its electricity crisis, though less mentioned.

While the appointment of a minister of electricity has hogged Cabinet reshuffle discourse, the appointment of a competent minister of transport is no less critical to stopping the country plummeting off the edge.

Despite adopting rational and progressive transport policies and legislation over the past two decades, our land transport systems are in disarray, compounding – instead of contributing to fixing – social, spatial and economic injustices inherited from the past.

Back in 2009, the government adopted the National Land Transport Act to give effect to new transport policies. Since then we’ve had six transport ministers (S’bu Ndebele, Ben Martins, Dipuo Peters, Joe Maswanganyi, Blade Nzimande and Fikile Mbalula). None has served a full term.

In 2016, the government published the Integrated Urban Development Framework (IUDF), another good policy framework aiming to “guide the development of inclusive, resilient and liveable urban settlements, while directly addressing the unique conditions and challenges facing South Africa’s cities and towns”.

But instead of the Ministry of Transport being a command centre for the implementation of the sound policies on the table, it is a musical chair.

The country’s most important freight and public transport networks are in a state of collapse, pushing goods and commuters from efficient rail to increasingly gridlocked roads and highways.

Efficient transport systems are fundamental to the country’s economic development, and to the development of viable and sustainable towns and cities.

With the revolving door at the ministry about to revolve again, with the incumbent minister on his way to Luthuli House, there is another new opportunity to turn policy into action.

The new minister doesn’t have to hatch new plans.

They must implement the National Land Transport Act, which includes “consolidating land transport functions and locating them in the appropriate sphere of government”. And the minister must implement the IUDF.

It was encouraging to hear the President spend some time acknowledging the critically poor state of our freight and public transport networks and systems in his 2023 State of the Nation Address. With little time before the next election, he must walk the talk by stabilising the Transport Ministry.

If the jobs of ministers were advertised, then this is the type of person we need:

They would understand the necessity to prioritise the devolution of both land transportation and rail infrastructure functions to local governments that have established transport authorities and management capacity.

The country’s failure to resolve historic spatial development, land use and transport challenges perpetuates inequalities and deepens poverty. As the IUDF states, “poor people in particular have to commute long distances and pay high transport costs. Out of 40 countries surveyed, South Africans spend the longest time in daily commutes to and from work, while more than 50% of poor urban residents spend more than 20% of their declared household income on transport. This is significantly higher than international norms and reinforces poverty and the lack of access to opportunities.”

In 2015, the average cost of transport for low-income families in Cape Town was a staggering 45% of household income.

Affordable rail should be the backbone of public transport in cities. Commuter rail infrastructure must be restored, modernised and devolved to cities. Once the rail infrastructure is devolved, the minister should oversee the devolution of the rail operating subsidy to the cities (or city region) so that their transport authorities can contract with Metrorail and private operators to provide the services they require on their networks.

This is what should keep a Transport Minister awake at night (though you can’t put that in a job ad).

The successful applicant would place the integration of public transport services first – one network, one plan and one authority.

Section 40 of the National Land Transport Act (2009) states that provinces and planning authorities must “integrate services subject to contracts in their areas, as well as appropriate uncontracted services, into the larger public transport system in terms of relevant integrated transport plans”.

And the IUDF states, “existing bus and minibus taxi operations need to be better integrated with the rail and BRT networks, to reduce transfer times and costs, and to improve the speed and quality of commuter journeys. This will involve integrating infrastructure, schedules, ticketing and fares and negotiating with existing operators.”

The lack of integration of transport modes into one interoperable system is a structural challenge. Commuter rail is managed by Prasa, an agency of the National Department of Transport; subsidised bus services, like Golden Arrow in Cape Town and Putco in Gauteng, are managed by provincial governments; and new Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) systems are managed and operated by cities.

The largest public transport service provider, the minibus taxi industry, is regulated by a cumbersome operating licence system, with towns and cities determining supply and demand on the routes, and provincial governments managing licensing.

The licensing regime is archaic and a source of conflict. A new licensing model should include opportunities for minibus taxi associations to motivate the demand on their routes rather than municipalities deciding demand and restricting the number of operating licences.

The successful candidate for minister will lead transformation of the transport sector by creating opportunities for new operators to tender for bus operating contracts and subsidies.

The national Department of Transport currently transfers nearly R7-billion to provinces for the subsidisation of bus services. Too many of these services operate on historical contracts which have never been put out to tender. In the Western Cape there is only one subsidised bus operator, Golden Arrow Bus Services, which receives more than R1-billion annually.

The new minister must have the vision to increase the pace of Bus Rapid Transit networks, where viable.

At one point the Department of Transport had a grand ambition of implementing high-quality Bus Rapid Transit services in 13 cities across the country. This was overambitious. BRT is only really operating, as intended, in Cape Town and Johannesburg.

The capital investment required for the infrastructure is significant and sharing what is available among 13 towns has slowed down the roll-out in the handful of cities where it could possibly be viable.

The new minister will also, importantly, have to oversee the timeous publication of tenders since the current 12-year BRT operating licences are coming to an end.

And finally, applicants should demonstrate the will, insight and experience to lead efforts to decarbonise by providing appropriate infrastructure for active mobility, such as walking and cycling; address the rural-urban public transport disconnect; and fix freight transport, prioritising rail and improved port efficiencies. DM