It was at the historic 48th national conference of the ANC at the then University of Durban-Westville in 1991 that the party’s young rising star, Cyril Ramaphosa, had a severe stomach bug.

Comrade Cyril was in agony but, as is his general demeanour, he was both jovial and courteous with members of the medical unit.

Fast-forward 32 years and a lot has changed. For starters, President Cyril “Thuma Mina” Ramaphosa is head of state and it is the South African public that is today collectively sick to its stomach.

Sick of the greed, corruption, State Capture, open pillaging of their beloved country, a stagnant economy, a currency constantly in turmoil or freefall, myriad disasters being declared, an unemployed populace and crime at unacceptable levels.

And I have not even mentioned everyone’s favourite power utility and the longest run of rolling blackouts South Africa has experienced and will continue to experience. Which brings me to the sickness in my stomach.

Ramaphosa cancelled his trip to the Davos summit in January to stay at home and deal with the blackouts. Weeks later, we are nowhere near knowing when the daily darkness will end and what the State of Disaster regarding this crisis actually means. His decision to add to government expenses by creating a new ministry of electricity smacks of desperation.

Before this, the ANC elective conference from 16 to 20 December seemingly consolidated Ramaphosa’s grip on power. He won by a bigger margin than previously, the Radical Economic Transformation (RET) faction exited stage left with a whimper and, despite Jacob Zuma’s strategically timed attempts to undermine him, he bagged a National Executive Committee (NEC) stuffed with his supporters.

His Top Seven also featured his key supporters. Deputy President David Mabuza’s nine lives had finally run out and he did not even make the NEC list. He was replaced by Paul Mashatile.

Then there is Mr Bosasa himself, Gwede Mantashe; as well as blusterer-in-chief Fikile Mbalula; the former mayor of Tshwane Gwen Ramokgopa; the seemingly astute Maropene Ramokgopa; and the erstwhile Zuma supporter and “Mama Corruption” herself, Nomvula Mokonyane.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

What Ramaphosa should have done

Ramaphosa should have kicked into gear immediately. He should have shown that he is hitting the ground running. How?

By sorting out the low-hanging fruit first, garnering public support and showing decisiveness and leadership.

Reshuffling his Cabinet should have been his first call to action. Ayanda Dlodlo and Fikile Mbalula were gone.

Two others, Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma and Lindiwe Sisulu, openly turned on him and the party during the parliamentary vote on the Phala Phala scandal. They spent most of 2022 undermining and sabotaging him.

In addition, several ministries created by the Zuma patronage network must be collapsed. This includes placing the police and defence and military veterans ministries under one roof. Ditto higher and basic education; and small business development and trade, industry and competition. Sport, arts and culture should be combined with women, youth and persons with disabilities.

Further, why do we need a human settlements department? Housing and electricity were key components of the seminal Reconstruction and Development Plan in 1994, but they have since become synonymous with graft, collapsed developments and waiting lists ad nauseam. Collapse the department into public works and infrastructure.

Just think of the cost benefit. The above alone would ensure that government spending is slashed and billions are returned to the fiscus for better use.

It could hopefully also spur our politicians into working again and create goodwill and positive perceptions ahead of a crucial election next year.

Instead, we are told Ramaphosa is still consulting on a reconstituted executive. It is whispered that he is waiting for the end of the financial year to allow his executive to complete and sign off on “programmes they initiated”. This is according to someone close to him. If this were to be the case, it would constitute a staggering 100 days after the ANC conference before he reconstituted his Cabinet.

Add that he had to be convinced not to resign in the aftermath of the scathing Phala Phala report to Parliament, and we have a President who has clearly fallen out of love with his initially adoring fellow South Africans — and vice versa.

He simply does not want the stresses of the job or the myriad challenges it represents. He is like the proverbial guy stuck in a loveless marriage who cannot wait to go fly-fishing and tend to his beloved cattle.

Release him, ANC. As a party, you are not bereft of young, dynamic, educated leaders with foresight and vision. I will be even so bold as to say install former Joburg mayor Parks Tau.

I must insert a disclosure here that I do not know Tau or any of his advisers from a bar of soap. I did, however, work with his executive team on a mayors’ summit in 2014. My research and his many public utterances impressed me. He was a specialist in spatial planning and economic development.

On the latter, he knew that informal and small businesses were the epicentre of any growing economy. He also believed in an integrated transport system underpinned by green technology and was not afraid to take on the mighty taxi industry.

Like many in the ANC, though, he does have skeletons in his closet and was implicated in some questionable property deals. He also lacks the charisma of a Zuma or a Ramaphosa.

But, maybe, that is the Mbeki-esque leadership style that South Africa is crying out for at present.

In addition, the two Ramokgopas in the Top Seven are also more than capable and big on delivery. Maropene was the country’s youngest district municipality mayor at just 26 and appointed by Mbeki, no less, who preferred substance over style.

Zuma then gave her a senior diplomatic post in India for four years, and Ramaphosa made her his adviser and even selected her to fix and revive the ANC Women’s League. The fact that all three trusted her with these positions is telling.

Then there is Gwen. A medical doctor, she is a former Gauteng health MEC and served as a deputy health minister. As Tshwane’s mayor, she was often criticised but ran a tight ship, ensured smooth, efficient government services and made it her mission to rebrand the city as the administrative capital.

So, among the many individuals in and out of the ANC, civil society and academia, there are people capable of leading this country to the promised land. They must just have the hunger for it.

Thanks, President Ramaphosa, but it is evident that you would rather leave than lead. Let us not hold you back. You have been a good servant. DM168

This story first appeared in our weekly Daily Maverick 168 newspaper, which is available countrywide for R25.