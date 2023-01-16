Residents of South Africa will remember 2022 for a host of different reasons, but one memory they will share is of the almost unrelenting burden of power cuts. Last year was the worst to date by far, with more blackouts in September alone than in the whole of 2020.

In the first half of 2022, the average weekly energy availability factor of Eskom’s fleet of power stations had slipped below 60%, meaning that at any one time, around 40% of its fleet was not generating electricity. The figure falls to 52% availability if only coal and nuclear power stations are assessed.

The causes of this availability crisis are now well known. They are the result of poor policy choices — both historically and now — rampant corruption, catastrophic mismanagement and, to a certain extent, sabotage.

South Africans are right to be asking what 2023 will bring.

The answer, sadly, is more of the same. It will be more of the same because the long-term consequences of this corruption and mismanagement have so weakened Eskom and its fleet that there are no quick fixes.

But it will also be more of the same because of the continuation of poor policy choices by the government. Despite the rhetoric around a Just Transition from certain parts of government, the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy remains wedded to an archaic electricity future dominated by costly and polluting coal, gas and nuclear power.

South Africa’s electricity plan, known as the 2019 Integrated Resource Plan, is seriously out of date and commits South Africa to new coal, new nuclear (as well as the extension in the life of existing nuclear) and new gas plants.

None of these options is economically viable; none is environmentally viable within the context of both climate change and local pollution, and nor can they be built timeously to alleviate the current electricity crisis.

Coal is polluting, expensive and open to corruption. Eskom’s entire coal fleet needs to be retired in an organised and just fashion and no new coal-fired power stations must be built.

As all serious research has shown, including that undertaken by the government-funded Council for Scientific and Industrial Research, there is no future for coal in electricity generation in South Africa.

Nuclear power is among the most expensive to build and takes, at the very least, 10 years to be added to the grid. Its construction is also plagued with corruption. Recent research has shown that there is also no economic case, let alone environmental case, for new polluting fossil gas power plants in South Africa.

It will probably come as no surprise to learn that the solution to South Africa’s electricity woes comes in the form of renewable energy. Both solar and wind generation are now by far the cheapest ways to generate electricity in South Africa — a country blessed with massive solar and wind resources. It is now cheaper to build new utility-scale renewable energy plants than it is to keep existing fossil fuels plants operating.

And the cost of utility-scale renewable energy plants with storage is falling so rapidly that they are now cheaper to build than new coal plants — and will only get cheaper as time passes.

In the context of South Africa’s ongoing energy problems, it should also be remembered that, on average, South Africa’s utility-scale renewable energy plants have been built within two years and on budget, a far shorter period than is possible for any other energy source.

As a matter of urgency, therefore, the government should drop its plans for new coal, new nuclear and new gas, and instead focus on the speedy introduction of least-cost and least-polluting renewable energy sources, including storage options.

Such a programme could also explore the potential for green hydrogen — provided it is done in an inclusive and democratic manner.

This urgently required energy transition must be a just one for those currently working in the costly and polluting fossil and nuclear energy sectors. Research shows, however, that the benefits that will flow from a wholesale transition to renewable energy will seriously outweigh the costs.

While jobs will undoubtedly be lost — in the coal sector, in particular — experience from other countries, and from modelling in South Africa, shows that more and better jobs will be created by a transition to renewable energy sources. It is therefore critical that reskilling and retraining are key components of this transition.

When the extensive infrastructural costs of this transition, such as grid upgrading, are considered, concern is expressed from some quarters about where the money will come from. But it is worth restating that renewable energy options are the cheapest options for South Africa.

Without this transition, electricity costs will be higher for both industry and residential consumers, while pollution will be worse, negatively impacting on health outcomes and threatening South Africa’s international climate change commitments.

When naysayers mention costs, let us not forget the R14-trillion worth of illegal coal contracts entered into by Eskom during the period of State Capture; the R500-billion likely to be spent to finish the R80-billion Medupi and Kusile coal-fired power stations; the R220-billion that was to be spent on the Karpowerships deal; the estimated R500-billion cost to the South African economy of extending the life of the Koeberg nuclear power station; or the estimated R17-billion Eskom will spend this year on dirty diesel to try to keep the lights on.

South Africa can afford this critical Just Transition to renewable energy. In fact, the country cannot afford not to make this transition. DM/OBP