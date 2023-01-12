Professor Thabo Ditsele (@BThaboDitsele) is an Associate Professor of Sociolinguistics and Linguistic Anthropology and an NRF-rated researcher. He is based at Tshwane University of Technology, Pretoria. Professor Gilbert Motsaathebe (@gilmot2000) is a Full Professor of Journalism, Film and Media Studies and an NRF-rated researcher. He is based at North-West University, Mafikeng Campus.

It is an established practice for universities around the world to occasionally award honorary doctorates to individuals who have made a significant contribution to a particular field or in society in general. It is a practice with a long history dating back to the 15th Century.

However, there are sometimes controversies around these, including sometimes suspicions of unscrupulous bestowments to underserving individuals. As a result, many institutions have elaborate requirements and procedures, which may include nomination of a worthy candidate accompanied by motivation and CV, which is then considered by relevant committees in terms of specific rules.

University of Oxford’s website notes that the institution conferred the first honorary doctorate to Lionel Woodville in the late 1470s — “without the usual academic exercise”. From that moment, a tradition was established in universities to confer honorary doctorates to members of society who had made an outstanding or significant contribution in their fields. It is very pleasing to see many of our institutions following this example.

Increasingly in South Africa, institutions of higher education, both public and private, have been conferring honorary doctorates to people they believe have excelled in their fields. We say ‘believe’ because institutions are making a subjective, independent, and individual assessment separate from others. This is an important exercise allowing people who make a considerable and exemplary contribution to society to be recognised. The Latin phrase used for the degree is Honoris causa, which means “for the sake of honour”.

However, institutions often do not adequately take members of the public into their confidence regarding when recipients can call themselves doctor or accept to be called doctor. In the absence of this crucial edification, many members of the public are oblivious to what it means to be a recipient of an honorary doctorate. Some practitioners in the media also seem to be underinformed and they often address recipients of such doctorates as doctors in circumstances where they should not.

Ferial Haffajee’s 17 November 2022 article in the Daily Maverick about the Johannesburg Roads Agency and its Chief Executive Officer, Tshepo Mahanuke states that Mahanuke insisted on his staff calling him doctor when he does not hold a medical degree or an academic doctoral degree. Instead, he holds an honorary doctorate from Trinity International University of Ambassadors, a Bible college in Illinois, United States. Clearly, Haffajee is aware of what it means to be a recipient of an honorary doctorate.

Radio 702’s Bongani Bingwa subsequently interviewed Mahanuke and asked him about his qualifications. Bingwa put this to Mahanuke: “So, you completed no coursework or research to be called doctor, right? This is an honorary title?” to which Mahanuke conceded. Bingwa then said: “Surely then, that’s a title that should only be used in correspondence with the institution that conferred it. You shouldn’t allow me in an interview such as this to call you doctor. You haven’t earned it.” Like Haffajee, Bingwa is clearly aware of what it means to be a recipient of an honorary doctorate.

As human beings, we thrive on being congratulated for our achievements, whether it is a driver’s licence, a Grade 12 certificate, or a university degree. University qualifications provide special pride, but they resemble a pyramid in that the higher the qualification, the fewer the holders. The people who hold an academic doctoral degree (such as a PhD, D.Ed, DTech, etc.) or a medical degree (such as MBChB, MBBS, etc.) are the smallest number in any country. This makes it very prestigious to be called a doctor and be a member of this exclusive club.

The journey to conferral with a doctoral degree takes an average of between seven and nine years, as one first must obtain several degrees building up to it. To succeed, a candidate must conduct original research and present it as a dissertation that is externally examined by scholars in their field and in accordance with internationally accepted rules, norms, and standards. Following this scrutiny and process, the holder of an academic doctoral degree is addressed as a doctor and uses the title without any limitations.

The same cannot be said about holders of honorary doctorates. Indeed, such people may only use the title doctor when corresponding with the institutions that conferred these upon them, as correctly stated by Bingwa. Honorary doctorate holders may not be called doctor in contexts outside their association with these institutions. The Honoris causa of honorary doctorates is not transferable to another institution or the public. It follows that institutions that did not honour a recipient cannot address them as doctor, neither can members of the public, including media practitioners.

As someone who was aware of this, president Nelson Mandela refused to be addressed as “Dr Mandela” but requested to be called “Mr Mandela”. Other holders of honorary doctorates have a responsibility to educate those who erroneously address them as doctor, but many do not. Instead, there are some who insist that they be addressed as doctor when they are well aware that they did not complete any coursework or research towards a doctoral degree. Until and unless institutions have the courage to warn transgressors that they will withdraw the honorary doctorates they have awarded them, this culture will continue.

Decisions made by institutions to identify those who have excelled in their fields and confer honorary doctorates upon them are commendable. However, the confusion about who is a doctor has the potential to undermine the effort put in by those who read for their academic doctorates. Universities South Africa (or USAf), which represents public universities in South Africa, has the responsibility to act when public universities look the other way when those they have honoured allow themselves to be inappropriately addressed as doctor.

Anecdotal evidence suggests that some private institutions may be motivated by reasons other than excellence in one’s field. As the custodian of higher education in South Africa, the Department of Higher Education, Science, and Innovation has the responsibility to monitor how registered private institutions award honorary doctorates and should sanction those which in some instances appear to make a mockery of honorary doctorates, such as awarding an honorary doctorate in theology to those with no known excellence or significant contribution in matters of theology.

Another title that is commonly misused is that of adjunct professor. These are industry specialists or experts employed by universities on contract and over a pre-determined period to teach specific modules or conduct specific research. Such appointees need not hold an academic doctorate. To be appointed as an adjunct professor is in itself a huge tribute because it is a recognition of some valuable skill and such persons provide an important service to higher education institutions by sharing considerable industry expertise and experience. Universities do not expect adjunct professors to supervise master’s and doctoral students although they may act as co-supervisors with academic professors.

Academics (generally holders of academic doctorates), who conduct research and publish extensively, graduate master’s and doctoral students, and engage in community development activities, may receive recognition in a form of an academic professorship and use the title professor. Such a professorship is an academic milestone based on a distinguished record of accomplishment. In addition, universities have senior positions such as dean, deputy vice-chancellor and vice-chancellor and incumbents need not be academic professors. There are many universities, for example, whose vice-chancellors are academic doctors, not academic professors.

Because adjunct professorship is a position, not an academic milestone, there are rules governing the appropriate use of titles associated with such a position. Some South African universities clearly clarify to those they appoint as adjunct professors that these are positions attached to the institution, and not titles. So, typically, an appointee’s business card will be written as follows: “Mr A.B. Somebody, Adjunct Professor of Sociology” not “Prof A.B. Somebody”. In this way, the business card clarifies one’s position at a specific institution or association with that institution.

As with those who are recognised with an honorary doctorate, those appointed to the position of adjunct professor have a responsibility to educate society about the difference between a position and a title.

Perhaps here too USAf should act when it is aware of public universities that allow individuals associated with them to confuse the public by allowing themselves to be addressed inappropriately. DM