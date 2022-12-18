Tourism is, or was, central to the economy of Durban. You would think that the municipality would make protecting and developing the industry a key priority. But just as, at national level, electricity, the Post Office, the railways and more have been left to rot, so too has the deeply corrupt municipality in Durban squandered much of the tourism goose that lays the golden egg of employment.

Florida Road, which could once claim to be among the most attractive and convivial streets in the country, is now marred by ugly new developments, including fast food outlets and a monstrous building that looks like a parking garage. Rational urban planning has been abandoned for a free-for-all.

The city centre is full of uncollected rubbish and decaying buildings, and once elegant areas, like Musgrave, are in rapid decline.

But Durban’s great asset has always, of course, been the magnificent Indian Ocean, and its wonderful open beachfront. It’s Durban’s most democratic space and is known for many things – like its ability to flatten class lines in an unequal city.

But even here no care has been taken with protecting the city’s greatest asset. The grass along the beachfront has not even been cut. But that kind of neglect is the least of the city’s problems.

The real problem is the sewage crisis. Many beaches remain closed and people are convinced that it’s not safe to swim even at the beaches that have been reopened.

Escherichia coli (E. coli) levels remain critical. The acceptable level for the ocean is 500 counts per 100ml and the level at most beaches along Durban’s coast is well above this.

There are two reasons for this crisis.

Jobs-for-pals system

One is the simple neglect and lack of investment, compounded by the jobs-for-pals system that has wrecked so much of our infrastructure, including Eskom.

The other is that around a third of the city’s population live in shacks and most of these people do not have access to basic sanitation.

Just as the riots last year showed that leaving people to go hungry would, in the end, create a crisis for everyone, we are now seeing that years of neglect of the poor has created another crisis for everyone.

It’s not rocket science that if people don’t have sanitation sewage, it will end up in rivers and then, the sea.

We all should have seen this coming. We all should have supported shack dwellers when they started organising themselves, as early as 2005, to demand toilets.

But most of us were silent as the state tried to crush them and silence their voices. Now Durban faces an ecological crisis that is also going to produce an economic crisis.

This would never have happened if we had treated everyone with basic human dignity and worked diligently to provide sanitation for all.

If the middle classes and the business elites don’t learn that we are all in this together, and that the city cannot be sustainable while the poor are left to go hungry or without basic amenities, we will just keep lurching from needless crisis to needless crisis.

It really is long past time for us all to wake up and insist that everyone resident in the city be treated with dignity and provided with the basic means for a decent life.

We cannot carry on as we have for more than a quarter of a century. DM

