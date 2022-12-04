Tony Heard was Editor of the Cape Times (1971-87), then later under democracy, a special adviser to the Presidency. He is the author of The Cape of Storms (1990) and 8000 Days (2019). He is currently writing the story of his father, Lieutenant George Heard, former Nazi-hunting journalist who disappeared without trace in 1945.

The assortment of thieves, tricksters and con artists who conspired to frame Cyril Ramaphosa must not be allowed to push him out. This applies, however harshly his judgement over Phala Phala can be questioned.

Whether, and how, his riven African National Congress survives is secondary to saving South Africa. The important thing is that the country must continue on the path set by its democratic leaders after apartheid, and regain the envy of the world we had under Nelson Mandela.

Ramaphosa has it in him and in his proven political record to do this. He is in the Mandela mould, years ago being favoured by Mandela over the equally astute Thabo Mbeki for top office.

There is a time in politics for leaders to bare their teeth and go for the jugular. That moment has arrived for our embattled President. He must not succumb to the traps laid for him by his detractors, thin on fact and heavy on unproven innuendo (nearly 10-fold exaggeration over stolen banknotes). He must fight to remain in office to finish the job he began in 2018.

A stick to beat a president

Ramaphosa has done tolerably well up to now in horrendously challenging years. He has certainly done better than any living South African politician could have after the morass of Zuma-Gupta State Capture. On any balanced reading, Ramaphosa can justly point to substantial success in national recovery, despite damaging new challenges (read Eskom; and Covid and Ukraine fallout globally).

Yes, he made mistakes — not being forthcoming enough at the start over the Phala Phala theft, wanting to leave it to due process to decide. Mistakes and misjudgments are not unique in the world of politics, but must be dealt with speedily and handsomely.

Some charges levelled at the President seem very technical, such as to whom a head of state should correctly report a theft of cash at their farm or the legal and foreign exchange protocols of keeping large cash sums in one’s farmhouse.

Respected Prof Richard Calland has already argued that the stick chosen by others to beat CR, in fact a very preliminary investigation by an ex-Chief Justice heading a panel, is far from the proven fact needed to impeach a president.

That process could well lie ahead. But first the President intends to have the panel report reviewed by the courts, which is his right.

The wealthy CR was known to be hands-off when, as President, it came to his own personal finances. Concluding that he was cunningly “earning on the side” in breach of ethical rules can always be asserted. But it must be proven, through due process, to hold water. An independently wealthy president can surely afford not to earn money “on the side”. The point is marginal if not trivial. His predecessor did not care a fig for such rules, amassing millions and costing South Africa billions.

There was nothing to block Ramaphosa’s widely-known-about wildlife sales carrying on business as usual, with him hands off. Selling wildlife is often done in cash. SARS and Exchange Control should comment and, if necessary, act, since that is their job.

Similarly with charges that he interfered in the theft investigation and other actions launched by the authorities. Did he? How? The public wants proof, not allegation.

After all, the President is the victim in this farm matter. That is, victim of the crime of theft. Not the thief. Critics should check elsewhere for the real crooks. He is not an accused facing charges in court, to warrant his stepping aside till clarity.

All the expert panel really said was that CR “may” have transgressed his oath and has a case to answer. Well, let that happen. Meanwhile, he is fully at liberty to fight to stay on.

One hopes that, after initial hesitation about resigning, CR now does battle at the NEC and, if this goes to an impeachment process, that Parliament finds no simple majority for that drastic step. It seems out of proportion to the offence alleged.

Keep your friends close…

We as a nation need Ramaphosa. There is no other figure of his stature, domestically and globally, who can command such support, such future investment and growth as we enter our hardest times. He has just completed a historic State visit to Britain, which helps confirm this. Just ask organised business, who have already weighed in persuasively on his importance to SA’s future.

Imagine Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma managing those challenges, with baying RET and populist bull terriers supporting her.

It’s not just the President’s own followers in the ANC who should get the essential point. Imagine if the Democratic Alliance vote — which is substantial — contributes to swinging the balance to eventually getting rid of him. The official opposition should choose their friends most carefully at this watershed moment in South African history.

As a special adviser in the Presidency, I witnessed how the NEC under resurgent Jacob Zuma’s influence launched a star chamber assault on a highly competent President in 2008. Let’s not see a repeat of that Mbeki error. He should have refused to step down and taken the matter to Parliament where it belonged. And won.

It could have saved South Africa from State Capture and debilitating theft from the poor had he himself been able to manage a rational succession.

Let’s hope CR survives this test and is freed to give his fullest attention to ending the rot, if not in the ANC, but certainly in a fine country in trouble. DM

Tony Heard is the only surviving South African to be awarded the Golden Pen of Freedom from the global publishers’ and editors’ body, WAN-Infra (1986).

He has also seen 10 South African leaders in action since 1958: Strijdom died in office, illness. Verwoerd knifed to death. Vorster pushed out over the Info Scandal. PW Botha ousted. De Klerk, who handed over to Mandela. Mbeki recalled by the NEC. Motlanthe, an able caretaker. Zuma — forced to resign. Ramaphosa …?