The curtain has finally fallen on COP27 at Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt. Billed as the “African COP”, it was hoped that the meeting would herald a new phase for countries in the fight against climate change.

The recent past has seen unprecedented weather patterns, from devastating floods in Pakistan and Nigeria to unprecedented heat waves in Europe, occasioned by global warming. In 2021, extreme weather events cost the global economy an estimated $329-billion and 4% of global annual economic output could be lost by 2050 due to climate change.

However, these much-touted talks have returned a mixed bag of results.

On a positive note, a breakthrough agreement for the establishment of a Loss and Damage Fund to help vulnerable countries hit hard by climate change effects was finally realised. However, details are yet to be worked out on how this funding mechanism would work.

A key miss at the talks was the failure by countries to go beyond the 2021 Glasgow COP26 promise of commitment to phase down fossil fuels, despite a proposal by India to phase out these fuels.

Second, no new targets or binding commitments to limit the global temperature rise to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels — as established under the Paris Agreement — were announced.

Adapting to the climate crisis is another issue that countries must grapple with. According to the Unep 2022 Adaptation Gap report, it will cost developing countries from $160-billion to $340-billion annually for adaptation measures by 2030, and up to $565-billion by 2050 if climate change continues unabated.

At COP27, there was some progress on adaptation, with governments agreeing on the way forward on the Global Goal On Adaptation and with talks scheduled to be concluded at COP28, to be held in the United Arab Emirates next year. Further, more than $230-million in new pledges were made to the Adaptation Fund to help vulnerable communities adapt to climate change.

The role of nature

The COP27 text has included new sections on oceans and forests, and, for the first time, countries are asked to consider ecosystem-based approaches and nature-based solutions to tackle climate change, recognising the critical role that nature can play in tackling the climate crisis.

According to the Intergovernmental Science Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services, nature-based solutions can provide up to 37% of climate mitigation needed until 2030, which would help achieve the Paris Agreement targets.

BirdLife Partnership, the world’s largest and oldest partnership for nature, has been leading on nature restoration across the continent, working with local communities.

In Rwanda and Burundi, BirdLife International implemented a programme to help build the climate resilience of local communities through landscape restoration by planting more than 1.2 million trees, coupled with livelihood improvement strategies which helped more than 4,000 households cope with climate change in both countries.

Another restoration initiative is the Trillion Trees, a venture by BirdLife International, Wildlife Conservation Society and World Wide Fund for Nature to end deforestation and restore one trillion trees around the globe by 2050.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

In the Sahel region, BirdLife partners are involved in restoration efforts under the aegis of the Great Green Wall Initiative which aims at growing 8,000km of trees, stretching from Senegal in the west to Djibouti in the east, with the intention of tackling desertification.

Envisaged to be completed by 2030, about 100 million hectares of drylands are expected to be restored and 10 million green jobs created.

Climate change and nature are two sides of the same coin: while nature is impacted by climate change, it is also part of the solution.

From 7-19 December, the UN Convention on Biological Diversity (COP15) will take place in Montreal, Canada, to deliberate on the post-2020 Global Biodiversity Framework.

This meeting presents a once-in-a-lifetime chance to reset our relationship with nature through a transformative biodiversity framework that puts the world on a nature-positive trajectory.

The planet is in the emergency room, and countries should seize this chance to ensure a “Paris moment” for nature. Our survival ultimately depends on it. DM