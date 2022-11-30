Ismail Lagardien is a writer, columnist and political economist with extensive exposure and experience in global political economic affairs. He was educated at the London School of Economics, and holds a PhD in International Political Economy.

In football banter, we refer to it as shithousery, handbags or “six-of-one and half-a-dozen of the other” when players, tussle, dive and fall whenever someone bumps into a television set 8,000km from where the football match is played; you know, the way Arjen Robben used to flop about when a viewer on a distant continent had hiccups… unless, of course, you grab a player by the bollocks in full view of the cameras.

A bit more seriously, though, as a spectacle, off the pitch, World Cup 2022 has produced new levels of shithousery in a gumbo of mixed morality, posturing and performativity, sanctimony, gloating, vindictiveness, censorship, whataboutism, with innocence and guilt trading places and those fellers acting as they have for decades. You know, demanding to have things their way…

It really is hard to imagine a football World Cup, or any (actual) international sporting event, that has caused so much shithousery. That is, of course, if you exclude those spectacles where you sing anthems that celebrate bombs and flares and war, where players play with themselves and call it a “world series” or a “super bowl” while spectators gorge themselves in end-of-empire gluttony and grotesquery.

A bit more seriously and to begin with, shortly after the start of the tournament, the hosts of World Cup 2022 admitted to having regrets about hosting the spectacle. Not sure if it is buyer’s regret, but if the sums add up there never has been a tournament that cost as much as Qatar’s World Cup 2022, and there probably will never be one that costs as much.

“Why on Earth have we bothered?” one Qatari source told the former BBC political correspondent, John Sopel. “We’ve spent £200-billion on this. We are vilified over LGBTQ rights. We are attacked for being corrupt over the manner in which we got the World Cup. We are seen as kind of Victorian in the labour laws that we have and the way that guest workers are treated. Nothing good has come to us as a result of this; this has all been a giant waste of money and I wish it would all just go away, but it can’t.”

It does not help that the hosts reached for the culture card when it came under scrutiny for being unpleasant; you know, this is how we do things in our country – our country, our rules. It’s like that old “love it or leave it” thing.

One commentator, Kenan Malik, summed the whole thing up in the Guardian: “‘Everyone has their beliefs and cultures. We welcome and respect that. All we ask is that other people do the same for us.’ So insists Yasir al-Jamal, deputy general secretary of the Qatar 2022 supreme committee for delivery and legacy for the World Cup.

“The torrent of criticism that has poured down on Qatar at the start of the World Cup, particularly over its treatment of women, gay people and migrant workers, has also created a pushback, both from supporters of the Qatari regime and those who see in the criticism only Western ‘performative moral outrage’, ‘colonial myths’ and ‘orientalist stereotypes’.”

As organiser of the tournament, Fifa told the world to focus on the football and not to situate the tournament in all its contexts. As if that’s possible. To strip it of all contexts is impossible when countries, the good, the bad, the truly horrible and disgusting, send their players to compete… it’s really difficult to keep up.

A rainbow flag became a cultural weapon that threatened the sensibilities of bigots. In the region, displaying a rainbow motif is enough to get the authorities on their bikes. Speaking of rainbows… the tournament turned Fifa’s head, Gianni Infantino, into a disabled, gay, woman. No, seriously. He admitted: “I feel gay, disabled… like a woman too!”

A small group of countries, mainly Europeans, thought of making a statement by having their captains wear a rainbow-coloured armband with the slogan “OneLove”, but changed their minds when Fifa warned that it would cost them a yellow card. Let me get this straight, except for yellow, all other colours of the rainbow are banned at the World Cup. This does my head in.

Pakistan, the other Islamic republic, thanked everyone for playing with their balls. (Nice touch, Pakistan). By one account, Pakistan manufactures at least 70% of all the balls kicked about in football fields around the world. Oh, and should we mention the “brutal exploitation” of workers at Pakistani football-manufacturing factories.

The Israeli media couldn’t catch a break; nobody wants to talk to them. Related to this, of all the countries not taking part in the 2022 World Cup, Palestine had the most support among fans. And of the footballers not at the World Cup, Mesut Ozil was the most prominent – off the field, that is.

Which brings us to the German national team. When the German players responded to the banning of statements or expressions of solidarity with the gay community by covering their mouths with their hands, fans and spectators spotted double standards. They reminded the world that when Ozil spoke out about the abuse of Uyghurs in China, he was reprimanded, but it seemed perfectly courageous when the team, in 2022, spoke out, as it were, about not being allowed to speak out. (My head hurts.)

Some England fans, not to be outdone with crassness and insensitivity, arrived in Western Asia dressed as Christian crusaders. The USA behaved badly, chanting that the beautiful game was called “soccer” and not what the rest of the world called it, football. It’s not a big deal, unless you are brash and loud and demand that the world should be like you.

All of this has gone down without considering what was happening on the football pitch… At the time of writing, “underdogs” beat favourites and traditional powerhouses: Saudi Arabia beat Argentina, Japan beat Germany, Morocco beat Belgium, Iran beat Wales (okay Wales are not one of the “powerhouses” but British they are), then Costa Rica beat Japan. It’s all a bit much.

Jurgen Klinsmann, now resident in the US, threw shade on Iran’s coach, Carlos Queiroz. The Canadian coach, making like the USA, threw shade on the Croatia coach. Cristiano Ronaldo scored a goal (he has now scored in five successive World Cups), and Belgium continues to under-achieve, but what did we expect from a team managed by Roberto Martínez whose greatest achievement was to win the Everton Cup. South Africa is not at the tournament, but that’s understandable, they’re pants, which is a nice way to say they’re rubbish.

My team, Italy, is not in the tournament so I will follow Sadio Mané-less Senegal as far as they will go and then decide. If I were to lay a bet, I’d put a fiver each on France and Brazil.

What else? I’ve got nothing. DM