It’s been just over a month since Elon Musk bought Twitter for $44-billion. In that time, he’s fired the top management, decimated its staff, destroyed the remaining employee’s morale and sent advertisers fleeing for fear that he’ll shatter the content moderation that kept disinformation, hate speech and right-wing fanatics in check.

He’s reinstated Donald Trump, who bizarrely hasn’t taken up the offer – supposedly because the former US president is tied to his own Truth Social platform.

Musk warned that Twitter was losing $4-million a day – and then seemingly made that shortfall even worse by freaking out the advertisers with his scattershot management style and constant about-turns.

There’s a theory that he is “shit-talking” Twitter to get a massive discount on the banks, which own $13-billion of the social platform’s debt (that was part of his deal to buy Twitter) so he can buy it at 40c to the dollar.

It’s one of the many theories that Musk, whose “academic” credentials include Pretoria Boys’ High, is somehow contriving to reinvent Twitter in a better way.

It’s obviously rubbish. If Musk has some grand plan, it’s hard to discern.

As NYU Stern Professor Scott Galloway has pointed out, Musk’s purchase of Twitter is not a company unravelling – but Musk himself losing it.

It’s hard to disagree. Nothing the Pretoria schoolboy is currently doing seems to make sense. Many commentators point to some inherent genius strategy that nobody but Musk can see. Instead, it’s like the Springbok game plan of figuring it out as you go along, while making many, many, many mistakes. And making unforced errors at every turn. Perhaps Musk has more Springbok in him than he’d like to admit.

Whatever deep plan Musk allegedly has, it clearly isn’t working.

With 90% of its revenue coming from advertising, the Black Fridays and Cyber Mondays of November should have been a bumper crop. Instead, warned a Twitter revenue analyst in Europe, “We are seeing a significant decline in bookings.”

Advertising income in the Europe, the Middle East and Africa (Emea) region has fallen 15% year on year, while weekly bookings shrunk 49%, according to the tech publication Platformer.

At the end of October, revenue analysts calculated that about $15.7-million in Emea revenue was threatened from advertisers pausing their campaigns, the publication revealed.

In the UK, which is Twitter’s largest market in our region, there is an expected loss of $12-million. It’s an own goal, however you look at it – like letting Damian de Allende ever kick a ball on attack. It never works out.

These losses are even worse considering there is a minor sporting event happening in Qatar, which isn’t controversial at all. Generally, World Cup years are bumper times for advertising and marketing – which makes Musk’s value destruction of Twitter even more bizarre.

“It’s catastrophic,” a former Twitter executive told Platformer. Indeed it is.

Musk’s changing of his Twitter bio to the sarcastic “Chief Twit” doesn’t seem so humorous any more. Certainly not for Musk himself, who made a spontaneous and seemingly ill-considered offer for Twitter, forewent due diligence, had post-purchase-offer regret, spent months trashing its 5% spam bot statistic and its top executives, and then realised his attempts to back out of the deal wouldn’t work.

So, he went through with the deal and arrived at its San Francisco HQ carrying a sink – to be able to make the corny comment, “let that sink in”. Not the best situational comedy from the “free speech absolutist” who announced Twitter had got its sense of humour back, and then banned lots of comedy accounts that parodied him.

Everything else he’s done since then appears random and reckless – and wantonly destructive. Whether he is “shit-talking” to buy his own debt back or has some deep plan, all the world can see is chaos.

No wonder advertisers are rushing away. DM/BM