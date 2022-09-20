First Thing, Daily Maverick's flagship newsletter

Join the 230 000 South Africans who read First Thing newsletter.

15 Years of Load Shedding. How did we get here? Eskomplicated

Simply put: 15 years of load shedding is not bad luck, it’s bad governance. At Daily Maverick our work is to weed out the corrupt and the inept. Our journalists work to uncover the truth behind the deals that enrich a few and endanger a nation. Through this relentless effort, they are working to ensure a country that works for the benefit of every citizen and where the lights stay on.

It is critical work that we cannot do on our own. To ensure that every South African has access to the truth, our Maverick Insider community ensures that all of our news, investigations and analysis remain free for everyone to read. As more South Africans are empowered with the truth, we can move towards a future where the lights stay on (both literally and figuratively). Become a Maverick Insider and join the 18,500 people who power us when Eskom can’t.

Join Our Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.7% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.3% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.3% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.3%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
King Charles III may be presiding over the final collap...

Business Maverick

Opinionista

King Charles III may be presiding over the final collapse of post-Elizabethan Britain

mm
By Natale Labia
20 Sep 2022
0

Natale Labia writes on the economy and finance. Partner and chief economist of a global investment firm, he writes in his personal capacity. MBA from Università Bocconi. Supports Juventus.

Queen Elizabeth II embodied a Britain that you could, would and, more importantly, wanted to believe in. The fact that this Britain no longer exists, or perhaps never did, was beside the point.

“A period of national decline,” was how Polly Toynbee, The Guardian commentator, responded when asked what she believed the Queen’s life represented.

Royalists may be taken aback at such a suggestion, especially so soon after her passing. And yet, by observing the facts, it is hard to argue with Toynbee. At the time of becoming head of state, the Queen reigned over almost one-third of the world’s population. 

The country that in the main part considered her as a near-deity at her death was vastly smaller, and far less powerful.

What is the role of a non-elected head of state? In a parliamentary democracy, perhaps it is simply to show up and exist in the celestial space above the day-to-day maelstrom of politics. The Queen, of course, did this superbly, but she went further. 

She embodied a Britain that you could, would and, more importantly, wanted to believe in. The fact that this Britain no longer exists, or perhaps never did, was beside the point. Her very “being” made all the very real failings of actual Britain bearable. She made it possible for all Britons to be proud to be British.

This achievement was despite overseeing such a lengthy and – with the exceptions of boom periods in the 1960s, 1980s and 2000s – almost secular period of national decline. 

During her reign, Britain lost an empire, suicidally voted to leave the EU, experienced its sacred National Health Service (NHS) crumbling, and now experiences increasingly patchy safety and security. Her remarkable triumph was that she helped her country come to terms with this.

Culturally, economically and socially, the country arguably peaked when the Queen herself supposedly leapt out of a helicopter with James Bond at the opening ceremony of the 2012 London Olympics. 

Subsequently, the post-financial crisis austerity measures brought swinging cuts to the police and NHS, from which they have never recovered. Waiting times for hospitals and medical treatments are at record levels, with murder and crime statistics at all-time highs.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

The referendum on membership of the EU exposed cultural and societal fissures that were far deeper than any had imagined, and then only widened them. After six years, many scars remain. The Office for Budget Responsibility predicts that Brexit will ultimately reduce productivity and UK GDP by 4% compared with that if it had remained inside the EU. 

Partly as a result of Brexit, the country is experiencing the worst cost-of-living crisis in more than 40 years.

Covid and the government’s bungled response exposed an administration that was not just inept, but also disrespectful. Elizabeth’s “we’ll meet again” address to the nation on the pandemic was the best recent example of her ability to so calmly, and masterfully, provide hope and healing.

The choice of the Queen to die in Scotland was, of course, deliberate. She was working right to the very end. King Charles’ main job will be simply to ensure that his kingdom does not fall apart. Early faux pas such as grimacing and showing clear annoyance to an aide during his accession ceremony, when clearly he did not feel it was the role of a king to move an inkpot, make it unclear as to whether he will even be up to that.

In Scotland and Northern Ireland, as social and economic woes mount and with the Queen no longer there to act as a salve for such wounds, calls for independence and unification with the Republic of Ireland only grow louder. 

Polls show that a majority of Scots and Northern Irish under the age of 30 would vote for this. The Scottish National Party-led ruling coalition in Scotland has made clear its intentions to hold a second independence referendum in 2023.

The Queen’s story was one of overseeing a nation that went from empire to middle-power status while powerfully and compellingly concealing its imperfections. It may be up to her son to preside over the final collapse. DM

This story first appeared in our weekly Daily Maverick 168 newspaper, which is available countrywide for R25.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted