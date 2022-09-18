I’m sitting down to write this with an extremely heavy heart. I can’t really explain what half-year-long grief feels like. All Ukrainians, those of us still here, are living every single day with unbearable, just heartbreaking, paralysing grief.

One would think that by now we’ve learned to cope, that we’ve already seen so much that — at the very least — we would be numb to news and know exactly how to keep our feelings in check.

And we do. No matter what we do, we live and function. Every day we live our lives, we stay strong as a nation and fight for our freedom, our country and our future, while emotions are all-consuming and mourning is always present.

But then comes the time when we have to stop, if just for a short while, and let the profound sadness and prolonged grief take over.

Over the past couple of weeks, the brave men and women of our armed forces have liberated many villages and towns occupied by the murderous Russian troops and, though we’re celebrating saving those who survived, we know exactly what the Russian terrorists have left behind.

Today I want to tell you about Izyum. Or rather, I’ll show you exactly what the inhumane, diabolical and barbaric Russian war looks like.

I’ll show you the genocide of Ukrainians.

Before we start, I want to take a moment to explain to you exactly why we are seeing these war crimes and terrorist acts committed by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s army. There’s only one reason: no one was ever supposed to find out and no one was ever supposed to see all of this.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

Putin’s plan was to take over Ukraine in three to four days, a maximum of a week. That is why Russian troops felt free to mass kill, rape, torture and pile the bodies of murdered Ukrainians in mass graves. In their “genius” plan, there was never any place for hundreds of international and Ukrainian journalists and criminal investigators exhuming tens of thousands of bodies of Ukrainians they’ve tortured and killed, and scrupulously documenting all of it.

It never even crossed their minds that they would run from Irpin, from Bucha, from Borodyanka, from Izyum. So, Putin’s big plan was: rape, torture, murder, mass-kill and no one would know, because there won’t be a Ukraine any more.

Who would have known about any of it if Ukraine fell in just a few days? Not one soul. But now, seven months in, when we’ve liberated many of our territories, we’ve shown and proved to the whole world without a shadow of a doubt that #Russiaisaterroriststate.

That is why now they aren’t even hiding it any more. They’ve stopped claiming in every interview that they are only targeting military sites and never civilians. The masks are off and the terrorists are on well-lit display, now openly stating their goal to bomb all of the vital Ukrainian infrastructure before winter, so our people would be left without gas, electricity, or water and freeze or starve to death.

Our president, Volodymyr Zelensky, addressed Russia on Telegram after its brutal multiple attacks on thermal power plants throughout Ukraine, and said that we don’t negotiate with murderers and terrorists — and our entire nation is standing tall behind these powerful words:

“Do you still think that we are ‘one nation?’ Do you still think that you can scare us, break us, make us make concessions? You really did not understand anything? Don’t you understand who we are? What are we for? What are we talking about?

“Read my lips: Without gas or without you? Without you.

“Without light or without you? Without you.

“Without water or without you? Without you.

“Without food or without you? Without you.

“Cold, hunger, darkness, and thirst are not as scary and deadly for us as your ‘friendship and brotherhood’. But history will put everything in its place. And we will be with gas, light, water, and food … and WITHOUT you!”

The Izyum massacre

After one of the most impressive Ukrainian counter-offensives, which was praised by military royalty worldwide, thousands of Russian troops fled Izyum as they abandoned almost all of the Kharkiv region. Our armed forces have liberated 421 settlements there.

As we began sending and delivering humanitarian cargo to liberated areas, the horrors and the atrocities committed by Russia’s murderous horde began to unfold.

Thousands of war crimes are being documented, and we all know by now what these barbarians are capable of, and yet, the Izyum massacre took us all by surprise: when a few days ago the first images of mass burial sites with hundreds of graves appeared, our nation stopped just for a second to mourn, to cry, to remember, to honour.

The mass grave was discovered in the woods, there were 445 graves. Our regional governor, Oleg Synegubov, has stated that most of the civilians who were buried there have signs of violent death. He said that there are bodies with hands tied behind their backs, with ropes around their necks, shot in the head.

There are children buried in that mass grave. There are whole families: grandparents, parents and their little ones. Russian terrorists murdered entire families… Every grave will be inspected and forensic investigations will be carried out on every single grave. All of the Russian war crimes will be documented.

And now I want to show you what Russian terrorism looks like. Please don’t look away. I want every single person who still watches Russian propaganda to look at the facts and the evidence and stop living in a fantasy world.

Photos: Suspilne, Radio Svoboda, espresso.tv, Unian

DM