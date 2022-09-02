“In Israel in order to be a realist you need to believe in miracles” — David Ben-Gurion.

What do a swallowable medical camera, the “PillCam”, Disk-on-Key, drip irrigation, firewall software and cherry tomatoes have in common? The answer is simple, they all were developed in Israel.

The State of Israel is undeniably a huge success story. Despite the odds stacked up against it (being a small country, in a hostile environment, with no natural resources and 60% of the territory being a desert), the Jewish state ranks 28th on the list of developed countries.

Israel enjoys a stable economy with annual growth on average of 3% to 4%, an unemployment rate of 4%, $40,000 GDP per capita and an inflation rate of 1.5%. The fact that a country, the size of the Kruger National Park, and under such adverse conditions has managed to create such an advanced economy is considered a miracle. The interesting question is how Israel has managed to create such a miracle?

Visitors to Israel have their own specific preferences — some enjoy the beaches and the nightlife, others are more into historical places, and there are those that come on a pilgrimage and many who come for the scenery.

What is common to all of them is their experience of the people’s dynamism. The philosophy of the country is based on the idea that every person has potential, talent and can succeed. The aim of the Israeli government is to create a framework in which every citizen, every individual can each realise their potential. This realisation brings enormous benefit to the country and creates a very strong bond between the people and the state.

Israel has become a superpower in agriculture and water management, cyber security and software development to the point where it is globally regarded as a centre of excellence in innovation.

The “start-up nation” hosts more than 300 R&D centres of all the leading international conglomerates. It is also the origin state of 92 “unicorns” (companies valued over $1-billion) and is home to 6,000 start-ups. Israel has around 140 scientists and engineers per 10,000 employees, the highest ratio in the world. On top of all of this, the small but mighty county boasts eight Nobel Prize laureates in the sciences.

How can a young kid grow to become a self-fulfilled individual? The key factor is education. In Israel, primary and secondary education are obligatory and free from the age of five till the age of 18.

From a very young age, special attention is given to the development of innovation and entrepreneurship as part of the studies. The role models of schoolchildren are not only football players or famous DJs but also successful entrepreneurs and technological gurus.

A special programme has been developed in which all children in the second grade pass a test in arts and sciences. Those that have special talents get extra-curriculum activities after school hours, all funded by the state. These activities are aimed at developing curiosity and stimulating children to learn. Many of these children become the intellectual and technological leadership of the country.

“Innovation” and “entrepreneurship” are the buzzwords. However, the enduring goal is to nurture original thinking and provide potential entrepreneurs with tools to fulfil their dreams.

A university professor in optics created the “MobileEye” safety device for cars that saves lives by buzzing and attracting the attention of the driver to problems on the road. A medical doctor who became paralysed developed a system that enabled paraplegics to walk. An engineer who asked himself why one tree was bigger than the next one discovered a leak in the pipe — and invented drip irrigation.

A unique programme was designed to provide the entrepreneurs with government support for creating a start-up company aimed at developing new products. In this programme, should the company fail, the government funding is converted into a grant. Should the company succeed, the royalties from its sales are paid back to the government.

Today, a significant proportion of the budget of the Israel Innovation Authority comes from the proceeds from the companies that succeeded.

The last point behind Israel’s success is that it is a country of all its citizens. Its multicultural society is comprised of people from different origins, backgrounds, ethnicities and beliefs.

Although predominantly Jewish, 20% of the population are minorities, mainly Arab Muslims. The minority population contributes to the high level of development and plays an important role in the national economy.

Close to 50% of the pharmacists in Israel and 60% of the physicians in the country’s northern region are Arabs. The Arab Islamic Party was part of the last government and held two ministerial portfolios. Being a fully-fledged democracy, Israel enjoys a free press, independent judicial system and good governance.

Full integration of the minorities in the political, economic and cultural life is a significant achievement and a crucial component of Israel’s prosperity.

Israel is indeed a success and its experience can be and is being used overseas. The Israeli Centre of Excellence in Agriculture was established in Rwanda. There are agricultural experts based in Malawi and Kenya who are active throughout the continent.

Israeli Medical Emergency Units, with the most advanced equipment, were established in Kenya, Tanzania, Togo, Ghana and Guinea Conakry. Over the years, more than 65,000 African experts have been trained by Israel.

Africa is blessed with having a tremendous resource — its young people. The youth of the continent project energy, vitality, dynamism. They are idealistic, want to improve the conditions of their countries and are ready to fight for it.

With Israel’s knowledge and experience, this amazing wealth can be empowered to meet the challenges of the 21st century. DM

Eli Belotsercovsky is Israel’s ambassador to South Africa.